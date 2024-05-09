The romantic comedy is a genre that has had plenty of stages over the course of cinema's history. From the classic screwball comedies of Hollywood's Golden Age to the rom-com boom of the '90s and early 2000s, to their steep decline in the 2010s. This is a genre that has seen plenty of ups and downs, and over the last five years, it seems that it's slowly picking itself back up. Whether movies are entering a new golden age of rom-coms remains to be seen.

From foreign indie gems like Anaïs in Love to well-known Hollywood gems like Palm Springs, several rom-coms released in recent years have been absolutely outstanding. When done right, romantic comedies usually have something important to say about love and relationships, while managing to keep audiences smiling and laughing all throughout.

10 'Long Shot' (2019)

Directed by Jonathan Levine

Image via Lionsgate Films

Long Shot is about Fred Flarsky, a journalist who reunites with his childhood crush: Charlotte Field, who's now a highly influential figure running for President of the United States. Charlotte hires Fred as her speechwriter, and sparks start to fly. Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron are fantastic in the lead roles, carrying the film's endearing story with just their incredible chemistry and comedic chops.

Long Shot is one of the most underrated comedies of the 2010s. Though it certainly focuses on the sweet romantic relationship at its core, it's also surprisingly layered and unafraid to throw in some political commentary that works quite okay. 2019 wasn't a year characterized by an abundance of great rom-coms, making Long Shot even more of a delightful light in the dark.

Watch on Netflix

9 'Anaïs in Love' (2021)

Directed by Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet

Close

No one does romantic dramedies quite like the French. For proof, one needn't look further than the recent Anaïs in Love. This is about Anaïs, a 30-year-old woman with a lover who she doesn't really love anymore. She meets Daniel, a man who immediately falls for her — but she falls in love with his roommate. As unlikable as she may be sometimes, Anaïs is a fascinating protagonist that's a real treat to follow around as she lives and loves with the utmost passion.

Anaïs Demoustier is exquisite in the title role. She's charming, effervescent, and as present and thirsty for life as her character seems to be. Humorous yet poignant, complex yet breezy, Anaïs in Love beautifully captures the feeling of turning 30. The movie's story doesn't delve into any revolutionary territory, but the cast and direction are so exceptional that it all feels fresh and exciting.

Watch on Hulu

8 'I'm Your Man' (2021)

Directed by Maria Schrader

Image via Majestic Filmverleih

The rom-com and sci-fi aren't two genres that are often seen together. Then again, I'm Your Man doesn't really resemble any other movie one can find. This German production is about a scientist who, in order to get funds for her studies, agrees to take part in an experiment: She's to live with a humanoid robot created to make her happy for three weeks. It may sound like a cheesy premise, yet the result is so much more than just that.

I'm Your Man is full of charm and personality, with an enchanting pair of lead performances by Maren Eggert and Dan Stevens. Proving that sci-fi comedies can be done right, the film explores its creative premise in ways that are often funny and always delightful. Fully self-aware of her story's cheesiness and using it to its full advantage, director Maria Schrader delivers one of the most enjoyable rom-coms of recent years.

I'm Your Man Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date September 24, 2021 Director Maria Schrader Cast Dan Stevens , Maren Eggert , Sandra Hüller Runtime 105 minutes

7 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' (2022)

Directed by Cooper Raiff

Image via Apple TV+

Apple recently joined the streaming game with their Apple TV+ service, and they've been doing just fine for themselves. They have released a bunch of really interesting movies, one of the best ones being Cha Cha Real Smooth. This is about a young man working as a Bar Mitzvah party host, who strikes up an unexpected friendship with a woman and her autistic daughter.

Sure, Cha Cha Real Smooth is romantic, but it far transcends the boundaries of the rom-com genre. It's a touching and often hilarious tale about the challenges of neurodivergence, the beauty of love, and the scariness of adult life and all the responsibilities that come with it. Dakota Johnson and Cooper Raiff (the latter of whom also wrote and directed the film) are phenomenal in the lead roles, and Raiff's direction is as vibrant and colorful as one could expect out of an entry in this genre.

6 'The Fall Guy' (2024)

Directed by David Leitch

Image via Universal Pictures

The best comedies are usually the ones that also fit into dozens of other labels. Such is the case with David Leitch's latest, The Fall Guy. Part action comedy, part rom-com, and even somewhat of a film noir, this is about a down-and-out stuntman (Ryan Gosling) who has to set off to find the missing star of his filmmaker ex-girlfriend's (Emily Blunt) newest blockbuster.

The Fall Guy is hilarious, full of the same sense of humor and impressive action set pieces that have come to characterize David Leitch as a director. There's something in this explosive crowd-pleaser for everyone, from adrenaline-pumping action, to behind-the-scenes filmmaking fun, to a chemistry-filled romance between Gosling and Blunt's characters. Paying homage to classic Hollywood action flicks, it's a film that's pretty hard to not have quite a bit of fun with.

Watch in theaters

5 'Emma.' (2020)

Directed by Autumn de Wilde

Image via Focus Features

Starring Anya Taylor Joy as the titular character of Jane Austen's classic novel, Emma. is about a well-meaning but selfish woman in 19th-century England, who meddles in the love lives of her friends. Joy flawlessly captures the complexity of her beloved character, and director Autumn de Wilde beautifully balances the dramatic aspects of the story with her own twist on Austen's comedy-of-manners sense of humor.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was a pretty dry year when it came to rom-coms (and movies in general), but Emma. was there to satisfy the cravings of the genre's fans. A lavish period piece, a beautiful romance, and an amusing comedy, it may not be the best-ever adaptation of the story, but it certainly is one that's more than worth giving a shot.

4 'Rye Lane' (2023)

Directed by Raine Allen-Miller

Image via Searchlight Pictures

One of the biggest movie surprises of 2023, Rye Lane is an English rom-com set in modern-day London. There, two youngsters reeling from bad breakups connect over an eventful day in the neighborhood. One of last year's best comedies, Rye Lane shines through its loving representation, lively dialogue, and beautiful depiction of the magic of falling in love.

Rye Lane proves that rom-coms are seeing a resurgence in the 2020s. Getting increasingly funnier and lovelier as the story moves along, the movie is brimming with energy and personality, largely thanks to an outstanding pair of lead performances by David Johnson and Vivian Oparah. Its less-than-90-minute runtime goes by in a flash thanks to some of the most delightfully fast-paced writing and editing the genre has seen in years.

Rye Lane Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date March 31, 2023 Director Raine Allen-Miller Cast David Jonsson , Vivian Oparah , Poppy Allen-Quarmby , Simon Manyonda Runtime 82 minutes

3 'Palm Springs' (2020)

Directed by Max Barbakow

Image via NEON

One of American comedy trio The Lonely Island's most recent films, Palm Springs may very well be their best. It stars Andy Samberg as Nyles, a man who has been stuck in a time loop at a wedding for so many years that he's become an embodiment of nihilism and hedonism. When another wedding guest (Cristin Milioti) accidentally gets stuck in the loop with him, their different approaches to life clash — and start creating some sparks.

Palm Springs sees the time loop genre at its modern best. Though it's touchingly romantic and absurdly hilarious, it's also a surprisingly philosophical commentary on existential crises and how healthy relationships can give both partners' lives meaning. Brilliantly written, vibrantly directed, and with an outstanding pair of lead performances at its center, it's all that the genre can be and more.

2 'The Worst Person in the World' (2021)

Directed by Joachim Trier

Image via SF Studios

Acclaimed Norwegian director Joachim Trier's latest masterpiece, The Worst Person in the World is about as absolutely heartbreaking as rom-coms can get without losing the title of "com." One of the best foreign arthouse films of recent years, it's a coming-of-age chronicling four years in the life of Julie, a young woman navigating the turbulent waters of love, career, and identity.

The movie is gut-wrenchingly relatable no matter viewers' age, partly thanks to a beautiful Oscar-nominated script and partly thanks to Renate Reinsve's powerhouse performance as Julie. The movie is also delightfully humorous in its first few sections, then potently poignant as the story keeps moving along. Complex and artistic, yet easy to follow and connect with, it's a perfect film for those who love rom-coms and those who don't.

The Worst Person in the World Release Date July 8, 2021 Director Joachim Trier Cast Renate Reinsve , Anders Danielsen Lie , Herbert Nordrum Runtime 128

Watch on Hulu

1 'Poor Things' (2023)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Image via Searchlight Pictures

There are many things that the sci-fi extravaganza Poor Things may be called. "Rom-com" may not be one of the first terms that come to mind, but upon some thought, that is absolutely what this highly existential and surrealist spectacle is — and star Emma Stone clearly agrees. Directed by celebrated Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, known for his bizarre outings, it's about a young woman brought to life by a brilliant yet unorthodox scientist.

Those who want Lanthimos's typical weirdness will be delighted by Poor Things, which will have them constantly scratching their heads. Those who want a story that's incredibly entertaining and easy to appreciate will also be satisfied, though. Romantic, funny, outrageous, colorful, and full of personality, Poor Things is a re-interpretation of Frankenstein with plenty of incisive comments on feminism, class, freedom, and the self.

NEXT:Rom-Coms That Will Never Get Old, Ranked