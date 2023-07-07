Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 | Studio: CloverWorks

Cast: Shoya Ishige, Hina Suguta

My Dress-Up Darling took the world by storm with its wonderful cast of characters and a romance that will make your heart melt.

Teenager Wakana Gojou is a loner. His one passion is crafting Hina dolls at his grandfather's store. While Gojou has trouble connecting with people, things quickly change after being noticed by the school's most popular girl, Marin Kitagawa. The two have secrets, but both quickly hit it off after they learn that they share a similar passion, fashion. My Dress-Up Darling is about how two people from different worlds can unite under one common interest. While the two can bond platonically, feelings begin to arise as they spend more and more time together. The series is a wholesome depiction of true love.