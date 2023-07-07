In the grand world of anime, where dreams intertwine with reality, the delicate dance of hearts and the harmonious blend of emotions make romance in anime a captivating experience. Each stolen glance, every tender touch, ignites a range of feelings within us, resonating with our deepest desires and yearnings. From the exhilarating beginnings of love, filled with blushing faces, star-eyed eyes, and fluttering hearts, to the bittersweet farewells that leave an indelible mark on our souls, anime romance weaves a tapestry of raw vulnerability and undeniable passion. It transcends the constraints of the screen, reaching out to touch our own lives, reminding us that even amidst the chaos and uncertainty of the world, love has the power to heal, inspire, and transform. With its ability to evoke laughter, tears, and a profound sense of connection, the beauty of romance in anime is a testament to the enduring magic of love itself. Below are Crunchyroll's best heartwarming movies and shows that let us immerse ourselves in this captivating realm where hearts collide, destinies intertwine, and give us a chance to witness the sublime beauty of love that knows no bounds.
My Dress-Up Darling
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 | Studio: CloverWorks
Cast: Shoya Ishige, Hina Suguta
My Dress-Up Darling took the world by storm with its wonderful cast of characters and a romance that will make your heart melt.
Teenager Wakana Gojou is a loner. His one passion is crafting Hina dolls at his grandfather's store. While Gojou has trouble connecting with people, things quickly change after being noticed by the school's most popular girl, Marin Kitagawa. The two have secrets, but both quickly hit it off after they learn that they share a similar passion, fashion. My Dress-Up Darling is about how two people from different worlds can unite under one common interest. While the two can bond platonically, feelings begin to arise as they spend more and more time together. The series is a wholesome depiction of true love.
To Every You I've Loved Before
Run Time: 1 hr 42 min | Director: Jun Matsumoto
Cast: Hio Miyazawa, Ai Hashimoto, Aju Makita, Mutsumi Tamura, Kenji Hamada
The concept of multiple universes coexisting has intrigued filmmakers, as demonstrated by the success of movies like Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse. The anime industry has contributed to this genre by releasing the companion films To Every You I've Loved Before and To Me, The One Who Loved You. These two movies, based on Otono Yomoji's Japanese science fiction romance novels, complement each other and can be enjoyed in any order. The two films chronicle the different journeys of Koyomi Takasaki, a young boy whose life takes contrasting paths following his parents' divorce. In To Every You I've Loved Before, he opts to reside with his mother, while To Me, The One Who Loved You, he chooses to live with his father. In To Every You I've Loved Before, Koyomi Takasaki encounters Kazune Takigawa, who reveals that they already know each other. Kazune hails from World Line 85, an alternate universe where she and Koyomi are lovers. Both films beautifully depict how seemingly minor choices can profoundly impact someone’s life, leading to significantly different outcomes. However, amidst these disparities, striking resemblances emerge, particularly in the relationships with individuals who hold deep significance in a person’s life.
Horimiya
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13 | Studio: CloverWorks
Cast: Haruka Tomatsu, Kōki Uchiyama, Yuka Terasaki, Seiichirō Yamashita
Horimiya tells the story of Kyouko Hori, a popular and bright high school student who leads a double life in contrast to her classmate Izumi Miyamura, a gloomy boy with glasses who appears to be a nerd. While Hori maintains a polished image at school, at home, she transforms into a caring sister who dresses casually and takes care of her younger brother, Souta. Wanting to keep her two worlds separate, Hori is determined to hide her true self from her classmates. However, their lives intertwine when Souta returns home with Miyamura, a boy adorned with piercings and tattoos. Recognizing each other's secret lives, Hori and Miyamura agree to conceal their true identities from their peers. As they spend more time together, their relationship deepens as they share parts of themselves that they keep hidden from others, making their connection all the more special. What sets Horimiya apart is its refreshing approach that focuses on what happens after the confession, exploring the genuine dynamics of an evolving relationship.
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War
Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 37 | Studio: A-1 Pictures
Cast: Aoi Koga, Makoto Furukawa, Konomi Kohara, Haruka Fukuhara
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is an exceptional story that skillfully combines romance, comedy, and strategic mind games to create an incredibly entertaining and witty narrative. The plot revolves around the prestigious Shuchiin Academy, where the brilliant and prideful student council president, Miyuki Shirogane, and the equally formidable vice president, Kaguya Shinomiya, develop feelings for each other. However, their pride and desire to maintain the upper hand in their relationship lead them into a hilarious battle of wits, each scheming and strategizing to make the other confess their love first. With its clever writing, brilliant comedic timing, and endearing characters, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, effortlessly blending comedy, romance, and psychological warfare into a delightful and addictive viewing experience.
Your Name
Run Time: 1 hr 52 min | Director: Makoto Shinkai
Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Mone Kamishiraishi
One can’t discuss the greatest anime movies without mentioning the acclaimed director Makoto Shinkai. With the remarkable success of his latest film, Suzume no Tojimari, it's an opportune moment to revisit his 2016 masterpiece, Your Name. The film follows two high school students, Mitsuha Miyamizu and Taki Tachibana, who mysteriously begin to switch bodies intermittently. Despite initially being confused and disoriented by their swapped lives, they eventually establish a method of communication and develop a bond. However, just as they start to form a deep connection, the body-swapping phenomenon suddenly stops. Determined to meet in person, Mitsuha and Taki set out to find one another, leading them on a remarkable journey transcending time and space. Your Name seamlessly weaves together its themes and characters, leaving an indelible impact on viewers. This Shinkai classic is replete with stunning visual imagery that captivates the senses and unveils profound underlying themes, drawing inspiration from ancient legends like the Red String of Fate and employing symbolism to enrich the narrative.
Josee, the Tiger and the Fish
Run Time: 1 hr 38 min | Director: Kotaro Tamura
Cast: Taishi Nakagawa, Kaya Kiyohara, Yume Miyamoto, Kazuyuki Okitsu
Josee, the Tiger and the Fish is a film that beautifully captures the essence of love, self-discovery, and the transformative power of relationships. The plot revolves around Tsuneo, a college student who becomes acquainted with Josee, a wheelchair-bound young woman with a vibrant imagination. As Tsuneo spends time with Josee, they embark on a journey of emotional growth and understanding, finding solace and hope in each other's company. The film masterfully explores the complexities of personal limitations, the pursuit of dreams, and the profound impact that love can have on one's life. With its stunning animation, heartfelt storytelling, and deeply relatable characters, Josee, the Tiger and the Fish is a poignant and captivating cinematic experience that leaves a lasting impression on its viewers.
Yuri!!! On Ice
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 | Studio: MAPPA
Cast: Toshiyuki Toyonaga, Junichi Suwabe, Kōki Uchiyama, Atsuko Tanaka
Yuri!!! On Ice has undoubtedly solidified its place as one of the most beloved series in sports anime, captivating fans worldwide with its mesmerizing blend of athleticism, romance, and personal growth. The journey of Yuri Katsuki as an ice skater is an awe-inspiring spectacle, as viewers witness his transformation from a timid and self-doubting talent to a graceful and confident performer who commands the ice with his every move. However, the show's true magic lies in the beautifully crafted relationship between Yuri and his coach, Victor Nikiforov. Their connection transcends the boundaries of mentorship, evolving into a deeply heartfelt bond that leaves fans yearning for more. And speaking of yearning, the announcement of Yuri on Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence in 2018 ignited a firestorm of anticipation, with fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this captivating tale. The fact that enthusiasm remains fervent even after years of anticipation is a testament to the profound impact Yuri!!! On Ice has had on its dedicated fanbase, solidifying its position as an absolute triumph in the world of sports anime.
Fruits Basket
Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 63 | Studio: TMS/8PAN
Cast: Manaka Iwami, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Yuma Uchida, Yûichi Nakamura
Fruits Basket is an exceptional anime series that seamlessly weaves heartwarming storytelling, endearing characters, and profound love, friendship, and healing themes. The plot revolves around Tohru Honda, a compassionate and resilient high school girl who finds herself living with the enigmatic Sohma family, who are cursed to transform into animals of the Chinese zodiac when embraced by the opposite gender or under stress. As Tohru navigates her new life alongside the troubled and complex members of the Sohma family, she becomes an agent of positive change, healing emotional wounds and fostering deep connections along the way. With its deft exploration of vulnerability, trauma, and the power of unconditional love, Fruits Basket has touched the hearts of fans worldwide, leaving an indelible mark as a truly remarkable and beloved anime series.
The Girl Who Leapt Through Time
Run Time: 1 hr 38 min | Director: Mamoru Hosoda
Cast: Riisa Naka, Takuya Ishida, Mitsutaka Itakura, Sachie Hara
The Girl Who Leapt Through Time stands tall as one of the greatest romance anime, seamlessly blending a captivating time-travel plot with a heartfelt love story. The film follows Makoto Konno, an ordinary high school girl who discovers she can leap through time. Initially, Makoto uses this power for her whimsical purposes. Still, as she delves deeper into the consequences of her actions, she realizes the profound impact her choices have on those around her. Amidst the time-traveling adventure, a tender romance blossoms between Makoto and her friend Chiaki, adding an emotional layer that elevates the film to greatness. The gradual development of their relationship, the innocent moments shared, and the profound sacrifices made for love make The Girl Who Leapt Through Time a poignant and unforgettable exploration of the complexities of youth, friendship, and the transient nature of time itself.
More Than A Married Couple, But Not Lovers
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12 | Studio: Studio Mother
Cast: Saori Ōnishi, Seiichiro Yamashita, Saki Miyashita
More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers is an absolute must-watch for fans of enemies-to-lovers tropes mixed with a slow-burn romance. The story revolves around high school student Jirō Yakuin, an introverted gamer with unrequited feelings for his childhood friend, Shiori Sakurazaka. The school's couples training program pairs Jiro with Akari Watanabe, a gyaru who initially finds him repulsive. As they reluctantly work together to earn enough points for a partner switch, their pretend relationship blurs the lines of reality, leading to deeper emotions. With Shiori also vying for Jiro's affection, a captivating love triangle unfolds, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. The series offers an enthralling blend of emotional complexity, unexpected twists, and heartfelt moments as Jiro grapples with his feelings, and the audience is swept up in the romantic turmoil, eagerly anticipating the ultimate decision between the two girls.
My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13 | Studio: Madhouse
Cast: Inori Minase, Koki Uchiyama, Natsuki Hanae, Ai Kakuma, Saori Ōnishi
My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 is the must-watch rom-com of Spring 2023. The story revolves around college student Akane Kinoshita, who finds solace in the MMORPG Forest of Savior after being dumped by her boyfriend. During an offline event for the game, she encounters the handsome and emotionless high school student Akito Yamada, who happens to be in the same guild. As Akane approaches the guild members, particularly Yamada, a slow-burn romance blossoms. What sets this series apart is its exceptional portrayal of a slow-burn romance between a high school boy, Yamada, and a college girl, Akane. The narrative unfolds with a refreshing lack of unnecessary drama and filler characters allowing the focus to remain on the genuine connection and growing affection between Akito and Akane. Akito's enigmatic and emotionless demeanor, paired with Akane’s sweet and caring nature, creates a captivating dynamic that captivates viewers. The story beautifully captures the tender moments, heartfelt conversations, and subtle gestures that pave the way for their budding romance.
Kimi ni Todoke – From Me To You
Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 38 | Studio: Production I.G
Cast: Mamiko Noto, Daisuke Namikawa, Yûko Sanpei, Miyuki Sawashiro
Debuting in 2009 and swiftly capturing the hearts of romance anime enthusiasts, Kimi ni Todoke stands as an unparalleled gem within the high school romance genre. Despite the abundance of similar stories, Kimi ni Todoke has defied the test of time, continuing to resonate with viewers. The plot revolves around Sawako Kuronuma, a kind-hearted and misunderstood high school girl whose appearance and shy nature lead others to unfairly label her as eerie and intimidating. When her path crosses with the famous and outgoing Shouta Kazehaya, a newfound connection begins to blossom. As Sawako gradually opens up and breaks free from her social isolation, their tender and genuine romance unfolds amidst the trials and tribulations of high school life. Kimi ni Todoke beautifully portrays the transformative power of acceptance, friendship, and love, making it a timeless favorite among fans of the genre.
Orange
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13 | Studio: Telecom Animation Film
Cast: Kana Hanazawa, Seiichirō Yamashita, Makoto Furukawa, Rika Kinugawa
Orange is a poignant anime that delves into themes of friendship, socialization, toxic relationships, and personal growth. The story centers around Naho Takamiya, a high school student who receives a letter from her future self. The letter warns her about the regrets and mistakes she will make, particularly regarding a new transfer student named Kakeru Naruse. Determined to change the future, Naho and her friends rally together to support Kakeru and prevent the tragedy that awaits him. At its core, Orange is a heartfelt story that encourages viewers to believe in their future and the power of their choices. It showcases the transformative potential of empathy, trust, and the bonds of friendship. Through its thought-provoking narrative and nuanced exploration of various themes, Orange is a compelling and inspiring anime that resonates with audiences, reminding them of the significance of human connection, personal growth, and the hope within.
Masamune-kun's Revenge
Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 13 | Studio: Silver Link
Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Ayaka Ōhashi, Inori Minase, Suzuko Mimori
The highly anticipated return of Masamune-kun's Revenge has finally arrived with Season 2 dropping on July 3rd, 2023, delighting fans who have waited nearly six years since the first season aired. The anime follows the story of Masamune Makabe, a high school student who transforms into a handsome and popular individual in his quest for revenge. His target is Aki Adagaki, the girl who once humiliated him. However, as their paths intertwine, Masamune finds himself caught in a whirlwind of emotions, with his initial revenge plan slowly shifting towards something more profound. The series garnered significant anticipation due to its unique premise of revenge-turned-romance, its engaging characters, and the promise of further developments in the complex relationships within the story. Fans eagerly awaited the return of Masamune-kun's Revenge to witness the captivating progression of the plot and the evolving dynamics between the characters.
Toradora!
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 25 | Studio: J.C.Staff
Cast: Rie Kugimiya, Junji Majima, Yui Horie, Hirofumi Nojima
Toradora! tells the story of Ryuji Takasu, a high school student known for his intimidating appearance, and Taiga Aisaka, a petite girl with a fierce personality. Despite their contrasting personalities, Ryuji and Taiga form an unlikely alliance when they discover they have crushes on each other's best friends. They agree to help each other win the hearts of their respective love interests. As they spend more time together, Ryuji and Taiga develop a deep bond, and unexpected feelings emerge. Amidst their hilarious misadventures and misunderstandings, they navigate the complexities of friendship, love, and self-discovery. What sets Toradora! apart is its ability to resonate with genuine emotions, capturing not just the grand gestures but also the subtleties of love. It delves into relationships' complex and intricate aspects, showcasing the small, ambivalent moments that often go unnoticed. The series stands out for its ability to evoke authentic feelings, allowing viewers to connect with the characters deeply and personally. Toradora! excels in portraying the human experience of love, making it a remarkable and unforgettable romance anime.