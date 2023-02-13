We can always rely on anime to help romanticize our lives a little, and with Valentine’s Day looming, it’s the perfect time to indulge in some anime that will make us laugh, cry, and long for the one we love. Anime celebrates love of all kinds; romantic love, platonic love, familial love, self-love, and unrequited love. But most notably, anime continues to show how the power of love will always triumph over evil. In saying that, anime interjects its love stories into all genres, not just romance, which is a nice commentary on the fact that love isn't simply bound by romantic relationships. So although you can be sure to find those irresistibly sweet, tooth-rotting animated romances in the list below... you will also find a few unconventional love stories where intimacy and connection are forged in the most unlikely of places.

10 'Ocean Waves' (1993)

Ocean Waves is a Studio Ghibli film that makes us fall in love with love. The film isn’t traditional in terms of romance, but it does tell a story about the intricacies of love and how the feeling varies from person to person. Unrequited love, restrained love, love in friendships, and love for distant family members are all depicted in Ocean Waves, so the film is really about how love manifests itself within everybody, even when people don’t want it to, or they don’t understand what it is they are feeling. It is a beautiful film rendered by graceful animation, and it is a pioneer for the "Slice of Life" genre that would come to dominate the anime world.

9 'The Stranger by the Shore' (2020)

The Stranger by the Shore is a heartfelt and sincere coming-of-age film based on Kanna Kii’s manga, L'étranger de la Plage. The film is centered around two childhood friends, Mio and Shun, who develop an ambiguous connection from a young age. As the two reach young adulthood, they decipher and confront their insecurities and surrender to their longtime attraction to one another. It is a beautifully animated film that echoes Studio Ghibli’s aesthetic as Mio and Shun lead a humble life on a small island, surrounded by nature and a handful of locals, revealing that love arises even in the most remote parts of the world.

8 'Garden of Words' (2013)

The Garden of Words crafts its aesthetically pleasing animations of the Tokyo cityscape around the main characters, Takao and Yukino. It is a story of how two people come to find solace in one another through sharing mutual feelings of alienation, but the film also sheds light on the importance of being alone. Valentine’s Day isn’t just about loving others, it’s about loving yourself too, and amidst Yukino’s isolation, she realizes that being alone doesn’t necessarily mean she’s lonely. Takao and Yukino’s connection is a means to an end, not a fairytale ending, but an ending that accepts the importance of standing on your own two feet.

7 'Rascal Does Not Dream Of Bunny Girl Senpai' (2019)

Hajime Kamoshida’s original manga Rascal Does Not Dream Of Bunny Girl Senpai was brought to life in 2019. The series balances romance with comedy as the character Sakuta, supports the character Mai, as she deals with the burden of Adolescence Syndrome, a complex disorder that brings darker themes to the anime. But where romance is concerned, the series is full of will-they-won’t-they moments that sizzle with affectionate tension - perfect for all of those slow-burn lovers. Sakuta’s ongoing kindness for Mai makes it hard not to root for their relationship, which slowly deepens over the course of the series.

6 'Sasaki & Miyano' (2022)

Adapted from the manga series by Shō Harusono, Sasaki and Miyano is an adorably sweet anime packed full of all the innocent "boys’ love" tropes. Set during their high school years, Sasaki and Miyano endeavor on a journey of self-discovery as they figure out what it means to love somebody romantically. Sasaki’s love language is learning about Miyano’s hobbies, and Miyano’s love language is random acts of kindness for Sasaki. The series is a pleasing take on the different kinds of love that can be given and received without needing to be sexual.

5 'Spirited Away' (2001)

Perhaps the most famous Studio Ghibli film, Spirited Away wraps up the themes of adventure, friendship, and love in an incredibly strange and magical way. The iconic film is not strictly romance, but the importance of love is threaded throughout the entirety of the film as the main characters Chihiro and Haku triumph over evil through the power of their friendship. In true Studio Ghibli fashion, it teaches us that those that we initially think are weird and dubious are actually just poor souls who have the potential to be kind, if only they’re shown a little love and affection.

4 'Banana Fish' (2018)

Banana Fish is deemed a crime/thriller, but it has one of the most compelling love stories of all time. Adapted from Akimi Yoshida’s original manga, Banana Fish follows the hardened life of Ash Lynx, a gang leader who is unwillingly linked to one of New York’s unlawful mafia bosses. But amidst the violence and corruption, Ash meets a young man named Eiji, who comes to show Ash all the things he’s never had the privilege of knowing: trust, honesty, affection, kindness and support. Ash and Eiji are not a couple, they are not sexual, and they are not romantic - but they are soulmates. They simply love each other... in a way that can’t be explained. Ultimately, Banana Fish illustrates the underrated and limitless power of selfless love.

3 'Your Name' (2016)

The quote, “I’m always searching for something, for someone,” is enough to rip your heart out, and it is enough to describe the essence of Your Name which depicts the plight of Taki and Mitsuha, two people who are inextricably linked and longing to fill the empty void residing within them. The film is enigmatic, shocking, and sometimes hard to follow, but at its core, it is a story about what it means to find love. The strange way in which Your Name transcends the rules of time and space is a commentary on how love operates. Love isn’t limited by time or space because it has the power to connect people over vast distances, and to sustain those connections over extended periods of time. Your Name is certainly a testament to the anime romance genre.

2 'Yuri on Ice' (2016)

The combination of romance and ice skating is a powerful one, made evident by the ongoing success of Yuri on Ice, an anime that follows professional figure skater, Yuri, and his coach/figure skating champion, Victor. Initially, Victor’s openness about his sexuality intimidates Yuri, who is shy and insecure when we first meet him. But as their coach and student relationship develop, they learn about the complexities of one another which spurs a closeness and intimacy between the two, and Yuri comes to embody his potential both as an athlete and as a person. By the end of the series, Yuri and Victor exchange commitment rings, but rather than symbolizing marriage, their rings represent the ongoing support, encouragement, and inspiration they will provide one another.

1 'Given' (2019)

One of the many geniuses that have arisen out of anime is the "Slice of Life" genre. "Slice of Life" anime basically puts a magnifying glass on someone’s seemingly ordinary life, which somehow makes us feel less alone in the world. Given is an anime adapted from Natsuki Kizu’s original manga that perfectly balances the "Slice of Life" genre with romance. It’s about four boys in a band. The series, however, puts a particular spotlight on two of the four members: Uenoyama and Mafuyu, who grow close through their shared love of music, which eventually translates into a love for each other. Uenoyama is burdened by the angsty woes of adolescence which makes it hard for him to accept his feelings for Mafuyu. But through patience and communication, and a kiss to commemorate their band’s debut, Uenoyama and Mafuyu solidify their new relationship.