The 2010s were an important era for movies. Many defining films and influential fan favorites came out around this time, so it is no wonder why the decade takes a special place in some moviegoers' hearts, no matter which genre they favor. Between plenty of thought-provoking sci-fis and engaging action, there is, of course, enough space for touching and unforgettable romance movies. Naturally, some stand out more than others.

Romance endures as one of the most beloved categories in film, and the decade was a particularly great one for the genre. Letterboxd, a platform specially designed for cinema lovers, is always happy to lend a helping hand to audiences who pick their next watch; it provides them with the best, highest-rated films by other film buffs. According to cinephiles on the platform, these are the best romance movies of each year in the 2010s.

10 'Certified Copy' (2010)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.1

In Certified Copy, a middle-aged British writer (William Shimell) meets a charming French woman (Juliette Binoche) while in the stunning region of Tuscany, Italy, promoting his latest book. When Elle leads James to the village of Lucigano, they are mistakenly taken as husband and wife and decide to pretend they are married in what turns out to be a popular wedding destination. Along the way, the two realize they have more in common than they initially thought.

With an impressive score of 4.1 on the platform, the Abbas Kiarostami movie is a beautiful meditation on human connection and relationships, in the same vein as Richard Linklater's Before trilogy. It is an existential drama at its core, featuring an intriguing storyline and great performances that elevate it further. Although simple and mundane, Certified Copy is guaranteed to capture the attention of many viewers — especially those who love compelling dialogues and reflecting on philosophical themes.

9 'Sidewalls' (2011)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.0

Sidewalls is a solid movie about loneliness. It follows a young woman named Mariana (Pilar López de Ayala), who has undergone severe heartbreak, and a phobic web designer, Martín (Javier Drolas). The two experience urban aloneness while living in the same neighborhood, in buildings just opposite one another.

This Spanish-language film by Gustavo Taretto is cleverly written and entertaining, offering audiences a well-crafted romantic comedy and observation of isolation and social media versus the real world while also examining city architecture. Not only is it intelligent, but playful, too. With beautiful cinematography and poetic undertones, the relatable Sidewalls has successfully conquered the hearts of many, earning a Letterboxd score of 4.0.

8 'Amour' (2012)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.2

A truly heartbreaking romance tale, Amour is not for the faint of heart. The story follows an elderly octogenarian couple, Georges (Jean-Louis Trintignat) and Anne (Emmanuelle Riva), two retired music teachers who go through life in their comfortable apartment in Paris. However, when Anne has a stroke at breakfast and her health begins to severely decline, the couple's years-long connection is put to the test.

Michael Haneke's incredible film deals with themes of marriage, death, and loss, shedding a very powerful light on how utterly heartbreaking it is to witness someone one deeply cares about going through immense pain (and there not being much to do about it). Amour is devastating and gut-wrenching, but also full of love and compassion. As a result, it makes for an unforgettable watch that will move anyone who dares to sit through it to tears.

7 'Before Midnight' (2013)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.1

The final Before installment of Linklater's globally celebrated trilogy, Before Midnight, sees Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Celine (Julie Delpy) almost two decades after their first meeting on the train bound for Vienna in Before Sunrise. The film centers on the beloved couple as they spend a summer vacation in the beautiful country of Greece, now in the company of two lovely daughters.

As expected, Before Midnight features an incredible screenplay and beautiful cinematography. It is possibly the most realistic out of all Before films, given how it highlights love through time and the valuable lessons it provides viewers with. As Ethan Hawke has previously discussed, Before Sunrise ponders what "might be," Before Sunset revolves around what “could or should be”, and Before Midnight is about “what really is." This is part of what makes it so moving and overall fascinating.

6 'Haider' (2014)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.0

Set amidst the insurgency-hit Kashmir conflicts of 1995, this Vishal Bhardwaj adaptation of the William Shakespeare classic "Hamlet" illustrates a young man returning to Kashmir after his father's disappearance to confront his uncle, whom he suspects had something to do with his father's doomed fate. Not only does this confirm true, but he also learns that his mother is having an affair with him.

Although an overlooked feature, Haider is well worth the watch; it is a shocking, tense, well-crafted, and action-packed feature with an intriguing love story at its center. No doubt, Haider makes for a captivating take on the treasured, legendary tale — one that Shakespeare himself would likely cherish and hold close to his heart.

5 'Carol' (2015)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.0

Featuring Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett in two of their career-best performances, the touching Carol, which is based on Patricia Highsmith's 1952 semi-autobiographical romantic novel "The Price of Salt," depicts the intimate bond between an aspiring photographer (Rooney) and an older woman going through a painful divorce (Blanchett).

With excellent production design, Carol is a must-see book adaptation and a soul-shattering romance movie. Its melancholic, thought-provoking storyline and top-notch acting make it an essential movie of its kind. Furthermore, Todd Haynes' film explores the mature and universal themes of forbidden love, longing, identity, friendship, marriage, and sexuality to incredible results.

4 'The Handmaiden' (2016)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.4

Park Chan-wook's superb 2016 feature is a genre-bending film, seamlessly combining elements from the erotic, thriller, and horror genres. Set in 1930s Korea (the period of Japanese occupation), the story revolves around a young girl (Kim Tae-ri) hired as a handmaiden to a wealthy Japanese heiress (Kim Min-hee). While the initial plan is to defraud her, the two begin slowly developing feelings for each other.

No matter who one asks, this romance film is almost always among the most essential South Korean features of recent times, and understandably so. With a 4.4 score on the film buff platform, The Handmaiden is the best romance movie of 2016 and one of the best thrillers of the 21st century. Not only is it enthralling and sensual, but it is also suspenseful and thrilling, keeping audiences invested throughout.

3 'Night Is Short, Walk on Girl' (2017)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.1

While Paul Thomas Anderson's Oscar-nominated Phantom Thread, starring the talented Daniel Day-Lewis in his final project before retirement, also came out in 2017, many Letterboxd users still favor the entertaining animated Night is Short, Walk on Girl by Masaaki Yuasa. This charming and heartwarming Japanese rom-com adventure follows a young girl, voiced by Kana Hanazawa, who embarks on a long night of partying, where she interacts with tons of eccentric characters.

Featuring gorgeous visuals, the 2017 film is understandably a favorite among cinephiles — especially those into animated flicks. Based on the 2006 novel of the same name and a spiritual sequel to The Tatami Galaxy, Night is Short, Walk on Girl provides audiences with an unforgettable, dreamlike experience. It is a comforting watch throughout, successfully boosting anyone's mood.

2 'Pariyerum Perumal' (2018)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.0

In the engaging Indian Tamil-language drama Pariyerum Perumal, viewers are introduced to a law student (Kathir), who is in the lower caste. When he strikes up a friendship with his classmate, a girl from a higher caste (Anandhi), a tragic chain of events unfolds, altering him to the harsher truths in life.

Mari Selvaraj's entertaining feature is certainly an absorbing, successful effort from India. With a well-written screenplay, Pariyerum Perumal is an enlightening romance and an emotionally impactful one, providing viewers a good dose of food for thought. This is mostly considering the way it shines a light on the brutal societal realities, oppression, and inequality. No doubt, Selveraj's movie is worth taking a look at.

1 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (2019)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.4

With an incredible 4.4 rating, Portrait of a Lady on Fire is Céline Sciamma's most groundbreaking and unforgettable film to date. The magnetic period drama focuses on the beautiful relationship that unfolds between two women in 18th-century France. Marianne (Noémie Merlant) is hired to paint aristocrat Héloïse's (Adèle Haenel) wedding portrait on a secluded island.

One of the most valuable elements of Sciamma's captivating film is the chemistry between the two leads, which elevates Portrait de la jeune fille en feu to higher grounds. It is a compelling and moving study of forbidden relationships and yearning, benefiting from an incredibly captivating narrative and breathtakingly stunning cinematography.

