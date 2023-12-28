Ranging from rom-coms to absorbing dramas, romance films make for some of the most touching in the film industry, as they often allow audiences to experience a deeply impactful and meaningful connection between two characters as if it were their own.

2023 was excellent for cinema, and the romantic side of things did not disappoint, either. Whether audiences are looking to watch lighthearted romantic comedies like Red, White & Royal Blue or are in for something a tad more heartbreaking, such as the critically acclaimed Past Lives, 2023 has provided enough movies to appeal to everyone's taste. These are 10 of the best romance movies of 2023, ranked from great to greatest, and how much they moved us.

10 'Red, White & Royal Blue'

Director: Matthew López

This queer romance focuses on the son of the American President (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Britain's prince (Nicholas Galitzine). The feud between the two is a threat to United States/British relations, and so they are forced into a stage truce that evolves into something more complex.

Red, White & Royal Blue will probably appeal to younger audiences — especially those who have read the New York Times bestseller by Casey McQuiston, on which the film is based — and is a fine addition to LGBTQ+ romance films. While the Matthew López movie is far from a masterpiece (especially given its slightly cliché and predictable storyline), Red, White & Royal Blue still makes for a lighthearted, engaging watch, specially crafted for enemies-turned-lovers trope enjoyers. The chemistry between the two leads adds to the movie.

9 'Love At First Sight'

Director: Vanessa Caswill

Vanessa Caswill's Netflix rom-com Love At First Sight depicts Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) and Oliver's (Ben Hardy) romance, which kicks off when the two share a flight from New York to London. While they may not find each other again, love ultimately has a way of defying the odds, as shown in many movies in the genre.

This compelling Y.A. romance based on a popular book by Jennifer E. Smith features some fun Shakespeare references and combines drama, comedy, and romance elements to great results. While it is not a groundbreaking romance feature by no means, the charming acting performances from both leads and the great chemistry between the two, on top of a simplistic but engaging narrative, make Love At First Sight rank high among the best romantic comedies of 2023.

8 'Elemental'

Director: Peter Sohn

Peter Sohn's Elemental may not be the best Pixar movie to date, but it is certainly a very solid and entertaining one. The story follows Ember (Leah Lewis) and Wade (Mamoudou Athie) as the two strike a bond in a city where fire, water, earth, and air residents live as a community.

With vibrant, visually alluring animation, Elemental is undoubtedly a heartwarming and comforting feature, be it for the fictional people that inhabit its world (including the studio's first non-binary character) or the endearing storyline itself. Sending out positive messages to younger audiences about building connections, family, tolerance, and prejudice, this well-intentioned animated feature is equal parts a well-crafted socio-cultural commentary filled with interesting allegories and an engaging, straightforward watch that does not disappoint.

Elemental Release Date June 16, 2023 Cast Leah Lewis , Mamoudou Athie Runtime 93 minutes Genres Animation , Adventure , Comedy

7 'Shortcomings'

Director: Randall Park

In this witty romantic comedy by Randall Park, struggling filmmaker Ben Tanaka (Justin H. Min), girlfriend Miko Hayashi (Ally Maki), and Alice Kim (Sherry Cola) reunite and navigate their interpersonal relationships while exploring the country and seeking meaningful connections.

While predominantly a comedy, Park's enjoyable and well-made directorial debut, Shortcomings, provides audiences with a touching romantic premise in a captivating slice-of-life format. Additionally, the intelligently told film, which serves as a character study and deals with themes of identity, is humorous and quirky, ultimately resulting in a breezy viewing experience and providing audiences with a good time. That being said, Shortcomings will most certainly call upon Gen Z audience members, especially considering how it tackles expectations, race, and representation.

Shortcomings Release Date August 4, 2023 Cast Justin H. Min , Sherry Cola , Ally Maki , Tavi Gevinson Runtime 92 minutes Genres Drama , Comedy , Romance

6 'Afire'

Director: Christian Petzold

Written and directed by German filmmaker and screenwriter Christian Petzold, Silver Berlin Bear (Grand Jury Prize) and Golden Berlin Bear (Best Film) winner Afire centers around a group of friends (Enno Trebs, Langston Uibel, Paula Beer, and Thomas Schubert) in a holiday home by the Baltic Sea. Intense emotions emerge when the forest around them catches fire.

Afire is a slow-burn, gut-wrenching character study on self-absorption and unfulfilled love. While relaxed and sad, it is also a compelling, absorbing, and grounded feature, beautifully brought to viewers by the talented director. Furthermore, this 2023 movie serves as a social comedy that highlights arrogance. While it will certainly steal some chuckles out of viewers and make them shed a tear all the same, Afire may not be everyone's ideal pick, given its slow pace.

5 'Fallen Leaves'

Director: Aki Kaurismäki

Starring Alma Pöysti and Jussi Vanaten, Fallen Leaves is a captivating drama following a supermarket shelf-stocker on a zero-hour contract, later a recyclable plastic sorter. When an ex-alcoholic, Holappa, steps into the picture and their paths cross, the two attempt to build a meaningful relationship despite adversity.

Well-acted and compellingly told, the contemporary Fallen Leaves is a keen watch for those who love character-driven stories. Thanks to its unconventional romantic comedy elements, Auteur Aki Kaurismäki's heartwarming Finnish movie feels like a warm hug at times (it even features one of the best karaoke scenes in film). While entertaining and humorous, the film sheds light on the struggles of two working-class people, making it equal parts touching. No doubt, this 2023 romance benefits from an intriguing couple at its center, as well as a simplistic but well-thought-out narrative that will sweep viewers off their feet.

4 'Passages'

Director: Ira Sachs

Illustrating a gay couple (Franz Rogowski and Ben Whishaw) whose marriage is put to the test when facing a crisis when one of the men impulsively begins an affair with a young woman (Adèle Exarchopoulos), Passages is an equal parts sad and intense analysis of love triangles, sexuality, and loyalty.

Passages is arguably one of Ira Sachs' best. At its core, it is a sensual, playful, and intriguing queer romance drama from an openly gay filmmaker with really well-acted, strong performances that certainly make it worth the while. Additionally, the 2023 piece is stylish and provocative, with one of the most intriguing fictional love triangles at its center. Plus, it features polished interior décor. What more to ask?

3 'Rye Lane'

Director: Raine Allen-Miller

Raine Allen-Miller's British romantic comedy turned out to be one of the most pleasant surprises of the year. Set in the backdrop of sunny south London, the plot follows two youngsters (David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah) as they bond over heartbreak on a busy day.

Rye Lane is essential viewing for those who adore the genre; it revitalizes it in a refreshing way, throwing memorable characters and rap music into the mix. Overall, there is no doubt that Allen-Miller's film is an incredible directorial debut that beams with vibrant and striking color and offers audiences an entertaining and touching storyline all the same. Loving, playful, and hilarious, the R-rated Rye Lane is assuredly one of the best romance films of 2023.

Rye Lane Two youngsters reeling from bad breakups who connect over an eventful day in South-London. Release Date March 31, 2023 Cast David Jonsson , Vivian Oparah , Poppy Allen-Quarmby , Simon Manyonda Runtime 82 minutes Genres Comedy , Drama , Romance

2 'All of Us Strangers'

Director: Andrew Haigh

The unconventional romance and genre-bending romance movie ​​​​All of Us Strangers blends the genre with magical realism and supernatural elements. The story depicts a struggling screenwriter (Andrew Scott) and his chance encounter with a mysterious neighbor, Harry (Paul Mescal). The two enter an intriguing relationship.

With undeniably fantastic chemistry between Mescal and Scott (two stars who have conquered the hearts of many by starring in the same-universe series Normal People and Fleabag, respectively), Haigh's film deals with loss, grief, isolation, and family. All of Us Strangers is profound and cleverly written, featuring superb acting from two masterful Irish actors. While quiet, the movie's poetic, melancholic, and fierce nature surely sticks with viewers. It was released in limited theaters on December 22nd and will likely be available for streaming sometime in February 2024.

1 'Past Lives'

Director: Celine Song

Celine Song's Asian-led romance movie, a favorite during this awards season, explores the reconnecting of childhood soulmates by illustrating two deeply linked friends, Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), as the two accidentally meet up in New York two decades after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. In the film, the characters contemplate destiny, love, and the choices that make us.

Past Lives is yet another incredible debut from this year and easily one of the best movies of 2023. This touching history of human connection and loneliness provides audiences with a thoughtful meditation on memories, the choices we make in life, and their inevitable consequences. Executed in the same vein as the iconic meet-cute film Before Sunrise, Song's debut is a breathtaking slice-of-life, realistic romance movie. Though also gorgeously shot, the film's believable characters and performances are the highlights.

Past Lives Release Date June 23, 2023 Cast Greta Lee , John Magaro , Teo Yoo , Moon Seung-ah Runtime 106 minutes Genres Drama , Romance

