Although a popular genre, romance films are usually not everyone's cup of tea — this is given the cheesy, sometimes overly dramatized narratives they often feature. It also frequently happens that this type of film ultimately sets extremely high expectations that, more often than not, are hardly realistic, falling short of what viewers are initially expecting.

While romance movies are obviously not to blame for any assumptions — after all, they are exactly that... movies with fictional people and fictional tales — it is somewhat refreshing to come across an intriguing story in the romance genre that is reasonable, authentic, or innovative, providing audiences a different perspective on the often stereotyped genre. On Reddit, non-romance lovers share the films that surprised them, from Punch-Drunk Love to the Before trilogy.

10 'Punch-Drunk Love' (2002)

Directed by the talented Paul Thomas Anderson — one of the greatest directors working today — this quirky Adam Sandler-led romantic drama follows a socially-anxious, timid entrepreneur who falls head over heels with his sister's co-worker, Lena (Emily Watson).

While Sandler is, for the most part, known thanks for his comedic bits, there is no denying that the star is also quite the talented dramatic actor (as seen inUncut Gems, for instance), and Punk-Drunk Love surely highlights that. "It's a weird, dark love story," vermontgirl commented when Returning_Video_Tape recommended the film.

9 'High Fidelity' (2000)

Regarded as one of the greatest romantic comedies of the 2000s (others believe it didn't age so well), High Fidelity illustrates John Cusack's Rob Gordon, the owner of a struggling record store in Chicago who has just been left by his long-time girlfriend, Laura (Iben Hjejle). To understand himself and his relationships better, Rob looks back and examines his failed attempts at love and happiness.

Proof that Stephen Frears' romantic tale had a huge impact on pop culture is a remake starring Zoe Kravitz — the daughter of Lisa Bonet, who also appears in the 2000 film as one of Rob's ex-love interests — hit the small screens not a long time ago, though it was sadly canceled. CraftySpastic suggested "High Fidelity," with many people agreeing.

8 'Crazy, Stupid, Love' (2011)

A fun and lighthearted rom-com, Crazy, Stupid, Love depicts Steve Carrell's Cal Weaver as he attempts to live the American dream beside his family. When he learns that his wife has been unfaithful, Weaver is suddenly single and ready to mingle. With the help of Ryan Gosling's himbo bachelor Jacob Palmer, Cal becomes unstoppable.

"I really dislike rom-coms, so I was surprised at how much I enjoyed Crazy, Stupid Love," Fellinadawn admitted. Featuring an iconic ending that will catch many off-guard, the Glenn Ficarra and John Requa film is guaranteed to surprise many. "That movie has a fantastic last act," champion_dave wrote. "I seriously did not expect such a great twist in a rom-com. The backyard scene is one of my favourite comedic scenes in any movie."

7 'When Harry Met Sally...' (1989)

A simultaneously funny and touching watch, When Harry Met Sally... centers on two acquaintances (Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan) who meet ten years after their first encounter in a contentious car ride, in which they contemplate whether men and women can ever be strictly friends. A decade later, the two attempt to stay friends while sharing a sexual relationship.

This 1989 film is a popular pick on the site when it comes to romantic movies for people who don't usually like the romance genre. "Agreed. I think When Harry Met Sally is the best romantic comedy ever made. Such a sharp script," barrbarian84 commented, with JumbacoandFries agreeing: "That script is dynamite! Everything it says is still relevant today and has yet to be said better."

6 'The Apartment' (1960)

Billy Wilder's sharp, well-crafted corporate satire focuses on an insurance clerk (Jack Lemmon) who lends his Upper West Side apartment to company bosses to use for extramarital affairs. However, Baxter is dismayed to hear that Sheldrake's (Fred MacMurray) mistress is Fran Kubelik (Shirley MacLaine), the elevator lady at work who Baxter is interested in himself.

"I used to live like Robinson Crusoe. I mean shipwrecked among 8 million people. And then one day I saw a footprint in the sand and there you were," iZacAsimov quoted the classic romantic comedy. The Apartmentis undoubtedly an excellent film of the genre, and what makes it stand out is that romance isn't the film's point but rather its intelligent commentary on sexual office politics.

5 'Her' (2013)

If you're looking into unconventional romance films, Spike Jonze's Her is undoubtedly the perfect pick. This science fiction romance illustrates the socially awkward Theodore's (Joaquin Phoenix) healing journey after tremendous heartbreak and his unusual relationship with a highly advanced operating system, "Samantha" (voiced by Scarlett Johansson).

Not only does Her reflect on a scarily believable near-future scenario, but it also provides viewers with a contemporary romance tale viewers haven't probably seen before. "I’m also not a huge fan of romantic movies but [Her] was amazing! I finally watched it a few ago for the first time so I recommend this movie too," ElleTheFox said. "Very, very realistic, especially considering the plot."

4 'Lost in Translation' (2003)

Sofia Coppola's Lost in Translation is nothing short of incredible and thought-provoking due to its compelling plot surrounding two strangers who bond in the stunning city of Tokyo during a chance encounter. While the two are in very different stages of their lives (Bill Murray is a lonely and aging faded movie star, Johnasson is the quiet, curious, and intelligent — but unhappy — wife of a professional photographer), they strongly connect over feelings of loneliness and alienation.

Viewers can not recommend this deliberately paced low-budget indie success on the platforms enough. "[Lost in Translation], depending how you look at it," qret suggested when the OP requested "romance movies that aren't cringe."

3 'In the Mood for Love' (2000)

Wong Kar-Wai's In the Mood for Love is possibly one of the most breathtaking pieces of romance in film. Set in 1962 in Hong Kong, this visually stunning masterpiece follows the relationship between two friends, married to other people, who believe their spouses are engaging in extramarital activities. Although they are committed to not engaging in the same thing, Chow Mo-wan (Tony Leung Chiu-wai) and Su Li-zhen (Maggie Cheung) find themselves strongly drawn to each other.

As Regatta99 puts it, the Wong Kar-Wai film "is one of the best films of the 21st century and depicts romance, memory, and time in a way that will leave you speechless, broken, and stunned." With a bittersweet premise, the 2000 feature will take viewers' breaths away.

2 'About Time' (2013)

A severely underrated film of the genre, About Time is a sincere tale of love and family that revolves around Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) and Mary's (Rachel McAdams) unique, peculiar love story involving time traveling.

Combining the romance genre with science fiction, this compelling film, which feels like a warm hug, makes for an unforgettable watch even for non-romance lovers. "I couldn’t recommend About Time enough," Oblivion-Rider said. "British film that I went to see in cinema. Expected cheesy [rom-com], ended up crying like a kid [halfway] through and called my Dad after."

1 The 'Before' Trilogy (1995-2013)

When talking about realistic romance movies with captivating premises, there is no doubt that the films from the Before trilogy take the crown. Written and directed by Richard Linklater, these three slice-of-life films (Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, and Before Midnight) follow Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Celine (Julie Delpy) through the years, depicting their bond several years into a relationship.

These true-to-life romantic dramas are guaranteed to provide food for thought while analyzing and teaching essential lessons on what the "perfect" relationship is supposed to be like, showcasing each character's outlook on life and overall changes as they age. "Very intelligent and grounded films," HAL9300 remarked. "Definitely has the most realistic romance," hardytom540 commented on a different post.

