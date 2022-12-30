Get ready to head to the theater when these tales of love hit the big screen!

The good ol’ romance novel has seen a resurgence as of late. Gone are the days of bodice rippers with covers that readers felt compelled to wrap in brown paper. Legions of fans on BookTok have made romance fiction anew with their passion for strong female leads and tasteful spice.

Some of these books have become so popular they have made it onto the screen. After the recent success of The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Hating Game, and The Flatshare, romance addicts, can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store for their favorite novels and what might hit their screens next.

'The Spanish Love Deception'

Elena Armas’ 2021 novel The Spanish Love Deception follows Catalina Martin in her desperate attempt to find a date for her sister’s Spanish wedding after lying to her family about having a non-existent American boyfriend. Cue the sexy but infuriating work colleague Aaron Blackford who offers to go along with her ruse. It’s the fake dating trope at its finest.

In June 2022, Deadline broke the news that BCDF Pictures had acquired the film rights to Armas’ novel with Peter Hutchings adapting. Hutchings recently adapted Sally Thorne’s 2021 novel The Hating Game.

'The Love Hypothesis'

Ali Hazelwood’s 2021 novel The Love Hypothesis tells the story of Olive Smith, a budding biologist, who is trying to convince her best friend that her love life isn’t a complete shamble. When her friend starts to cotton on to her lies, Olive panics and kisses the first man, she sees. Enter Adam Carlsen, the moody, brooding professor who gets caught up in Olive’s little experiment. Basically fake dating but make it STEM.

In October 2022, Deadline revealed that Elizabeth Cantillon of Bisous Pictures was working with Hazelwood to adapt the novel for film. Among book fans, the “Reylos” were particularly excited as the story started as fan fiction based on Star Wars characters Kylo Ren & Rey.

'It Happened One Summer'

Tessa Bailey’s 2021 novel It Happened One Summer follows the story of Hollywood “It Girl” Piper Bellinger, who, after a raucous couple of months, is forced to move to a small beachside town that is the polar opposite of Beverley Hills. There she meets gruff sea captain Brendan, the last person she thought she’d ever end up with, but she cannot deny the attraction between them.

In June 2022, Deadline announced that BCDF Pictures had acquired the film rights and were in the process of adapting the novel with Christina Mengert & Joseph Muszynski. Mengert worked alongside Peter Hutchings on The Hating Game.

'Red, White & Royal Blue'

Casey McQuiston’s 2019 transatlantic queer rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue tells the story of Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the newly elected President of the United States. While being an international socialite comes with its perks, Alex has a fraught relationship with his long-time nemesis Prince Henry of Britain. Until that relationship turns into something else entirely. Yep, it’s enemies to lovers!

Co-leads Nicholas Galitzine & Taylor Zakhar Perez revealed on their TikTok that filming had wrapped in August 2022, with the film set for a 2023 release date on Amazon Prime Video with director Matthew Lopez leading the charge.

'Text For You'

First published in 2009, Sofie Cramer’s novel Text For You follows the story of Clara, a heartbroken woman whose fiancé tragically died in an accident. Two years on, still consumed by grief, she sends a series of texts to his old phone number. Little does she know that the number has been reassigned to journalist Sven, who becomes captivated by her texts and sets out to find her.

The film is set for a May 12th, 2023 release date and stars Priyanka Chopra as Clara and Sam Heughan as Sven–except their names will be Mira & Rob. Sam Heughan is no stranger to playing the romance novel heartthrob after his starring role as Jamie Fraser in Outlander.

'The Idea Of You'

Robinne Lee’s 2017 novel The Idea of You tells the story of Solene Marchand, a forty-year-old single mother and gallery owner. When she takes her daughter to meet her favorite boy band, the last thing Solene expects is to form a connection with the lead singer, Hayes Campbell, who is twenty years her junior.

The film adaptation is currently filming and is expected to be released on Amazon Prime Video in 2023. Anne Hathaway stars as Solene (or Sophie in this case), with Nicholas Galitzine as Hayes. The story started as a Harry Styles fan fiction before becoming an original novel.

'The Cuban Girl's Guide To Tea & Tomorrow'

Laura Taylor Namey’s 2019 novel A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea & Tomorrow follows the story of Lila Reyes, who, after a series of tragedies, including the death of her beloved abuela, leaves Miami to spend three months in Winchester, England. There she meets tea shop owner Orion Maxwell who is more than happy to show her around the English countryside.

In August 2022, Deadline announced that production had begun on a film adaptation starring Maia Reficco as Lila and Kit Conner as Orion. Ace Entertainment, the producer behind To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, brings the story to the screen alongside director Katherine Fairfax Wright.

'It Ends With Us'

Colleen Hoover’s incredibly successful 2016 novel It Ends With Us tells the story of Lily, a hardworking college graduate and business owner who falls for handsome neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid–even though he has a complete aversion to relationships. To make things even more complicated for Lily, her first love Atlas Corrigan comes back onto the scene, throwing her heart into turmoil.

The film rights to the story were first acquired by Justin Baldoni (best known for his role as Raphael on Jane the Virgin) in 2019. In July 2022, Baldoni announced on his Instagram that he had finished writing the script alongside Hoover.

'The People We Meet On Vacation'

Emily Henry’s 2021 novel The People We Meet On Vacation follows the story of Alex and Poppy, two unlikely friends who meet in college and vow to spend a week every summer on vacation together until one-year things go sour. Determined to salvage their friendship, they agree to one more vacation to make it right.

In October 2022, Deadline revealed that Brett Haley would adapt the novel with 3000 Pictures. Haley is no stranger to working on book adaptations, having directed All The Bright Places, the 2020 hit film based on Jennifer Niven’s 2015 novel.

'The Switch'

Beth O’Leary’s 2020 novel The Switch tells the story of twenty-nine-year-old Leena and her seventy-nine-year-old grandmother Eileen. Both at a crossroads in their respective lives, they decide to swap places for two months. Leena must contend with gossiping neighbors and a distractingly handsome school teacher while Eileen navigates the world of online dating.

Amblin Partners acquired the rights to the story in 2020, with comedian and writer Bekka Bowling adapting. However, there has been little information released on the project since. Another one of O’Leary’s novels, The Flatshare, has recently been adapted into a TV series for Paramount Plus, so fans can only hope The Switch is next!

