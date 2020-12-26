When you don't have to deal with network television standards and practices, the definition of "romance" can range from sweet, chaste conversations to full-out sex scenes. But the perfect romance is, like real life, a mix of all genres — love can happen amid the most tumultuous circumstances or the most cliche of settings. Whether it's high schoolers experiencing first love or thirtysomethings who have been around the block (and back), there are many ways to fall in love. The shows below are some of the best romances available to stream on Netflix, and they run the gamut between absolutely smutty trash and pure first love feelings.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

Editor's note: This article was updated August 2024 to include One Day.

‘One Day’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb: 8.1/10

One Day Release Date February 8, 2024 Cast Ambika Mod , Leo Woodall

Based on the beloved novel by David Nicholls, One Day follows the romantic lives of Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall) and Emma Morley (Ambika Mod). After meeting at a college graduation party in 1988, the pair spend the next day together, with the series following that exact date across several years in their rollercoaster lives. A gorgeous, immersive experience with a brilliantly nuanced touch of British history, One Day is equal parts heartbreaking and warming. It’s hard to imagine anyone other than Woodall and Mod in the starring roles, with their intricate chemistry some of the best of 2024. A doting homage to the original novel, One Day is delightful. - Jake Hodges

'Bridgerton' (2020 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Bridgerton Set in the glamorous world of Regency London, the Bridgerton family maneuvers through the opulent and treacherous landscape of high society. Daphne Bridgerton, the family's eldest daughter, enters the marriage market, sparking a whirlwind romance with the enigmatic Duke of Hastings. Release Date December 25, 2020 Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel , Phoebe Dynevor , Simone Ashley , Luke Newton , Nicola Coughlan

Based on the hit regency romance book series from Julia Quinn and adapted to television by Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton is produced by queen of drama Shonda Rhimes. With each season focusing on a different member of the Bridgerton family, the charming series joyfully embodies sweet and spicy romance with a clever narration from Julie Andrews. After two seasons of biting wit, sizzling tension, and visual titillation, the exciting third season finally embarks on the highly anticipated story of the enigmatic Penelope Featherington, played beautifully by Nicola Coughlan, as she is forced to confront her unrequited feelings for Colin (Luke Newton). Bursting with classic tropes, colorful costuming, and tugs on the heartstrings, Bridgerton continues to engage audiences and critics alike.

'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' (2021)

IMDb: 8.4/10

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha A big-city dentist opens up a practice in a close-knit seaside village, home to a charming jack-of-all-trades who is her polar opposite in every way. Release Date August 28, 2021

Set in a tranquil little village, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha follows the beautiful and intelligent dentist Yoo Hye-jin (Shin Min-a) after she loses her job in Seoul. After accusing a superior of unethical business practices and blasting her name online, she is effectively shunned by the medical community. Unable to cut it in Seoul, she moves to a seaside village to open her own practice, where she meets jack-of-all-trades Hong Du-sik (Kim Seon-ho). Sparks quickly fly between these two young, attractive people, though, of course, they are both quick to deny it. The series was developed by Studio Dragon and by Kim Je-hyeon for tvN, with direction by Yoo Je-won and writing by Shin Ha-eun.

A delightful slice-of-life Korean drama, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a wholesome story featuring a lovely town full of interesting characters. The series had extremely high viewership numbers when it aired in South Korea and has developed a dedicated international fan following since its debut on Netflix. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha was also critically acclaimed and had a significant economic impact on the local tourism and retail industries, with fans flocking to the show’s filming locations and the products featured in the series seeing an uptick in sales.

'Glamorous' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 47% | IMDb: 6.0/10

Glamorous Release Date June 22, 2023 Cast Kim Cattrall , Miss Benny , Zane Phillips , Graham Parkhurst

Jordan Nardino’s Glamorous is a ten-episode comedy-drama series rooted in the world of fashion. Madolyn Addison’s (Kim Cattrall) beauty company, the titular Glamorous, hires newbie Marco (Miss Benny), who uses their time as an intern to discover and evolve in their identity, bringing the business-driven Madolyn along with them.

Often drawing comparison to The Devil Wears Prada due to its plot and tone, Glamorous is flamboyant and unapologetic, injecting fun and style into every scene. The series is, at its heart, an energetic ode to those who don’t want to take life too seriously. Though critically panned and ultimately canceled after just one season, Glamorous did make a mark on Netflix’s Top 10 lists and capture the attention of audiences worldwide.

'Survival of the Thickest' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Survival of the Thickest Release Date July 13, 2023 Cast Michelle Buteau , Tasha Smith , Tone Bell , Monnae Michaell Seasons 1

Michelle Buteau (Always Be My Maybe) stars in Survival of the Thickest, an uproarious authentic comedy series based on Buteau’s book of the same name. Crafted with writer-producer Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (New Girl), Survival of the Thickest follows Mavis (Buteau), a Black, plus-size fashion stylist forced to get her life back on track after a brutal breakup sets her back to square one. Besides its delightful lead, Survival of the Thickest also features an incredible, hilarious, and diverse supporting cast, including Tone Bell, Tasha Smith (Empire), and Liza Treyger, along with Garcelle Beauvais

Launching off the simple premise and elevated by beautiful themes of body positivity and chosen family, Survival of the Thickest shines thanks to the performances of its aforementioned cast. The series received generally favorable reviews from critics and has proven to be popular with audiences as well.

'Cable Girls' (2017 - 2020)

IMDb: 7.5/10

Cable Girls Release Date April 27, 2017 Cast Blanca Suárez Creator Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira

Cable Girls is a Spanish period drama set in late 1920s Madrid that follows four young women who operate the switchboards at a brand-new phone company. The four main heroines who drive this story each come from different backgrounds, approaching their budding careers and pursuits of love in their own unique ways. Together, they overcome the worst parts of their lives, like an abusive father, poverty, and murder. Created by Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira, the series stars Ana Fernández, Nadia de Santiago, Blanca Suárez, and Maggie Civantos as its four leads.

Cable Girls was critically acclaimed during its run and received numerous awards, including the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish-language) in 2018. The series has a sleek feel with stylized shots that give the whole show a unique old-timey feel, which is a wonderful contrast to the fleshed-out progressive women at the core of the story. Also, people kiss.

'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Betrothed against her will to King George, young Charlotte arrives in London on her wedding day and faces scrutiny from the monarch's cunning mother. Release Date May 4, 2023 Cast India Amarteifio , Freddie Dennis , Richard Cunningham , Golda Rosheuvel

A limited series spin-off to the Netflix hit series Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is set before the events of the novels by Julia Quinn and features a whole cast of original characters. The story jumps back and forth between the present 1800s continuity of the main show and the past setting as it explores the backstory of the titular queen. The show tells the story of the courtship between a young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and King George III (Corey Mylchreest) and the way it reshapes the foundations of 1700s Britain moving forward.

Queen Charlotte expertly uses its timeshifts to heighten the drama in masterful ways. This six-episode run has all the steamy romance and delightful character moments you expect from a Bridgerton series and even maintains the tradition of retro renditions of modern songs. The series debuted at number one on Netflix’s Top 10 charts in 91 different countries, going on to receive critical acclaim and multiple award nominations.

'XO, Kitty' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 6.5/10

XO, Kitty Release Date May 18, 2023 Cast Anna Cathcart , Anthony Keyvan , Minyeong Choi , Jocelyn Shelfo

XO, Kitty continues the story of the Covey family from the hit romantic film trilogy To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. Anna Cathcart reprises her role of little sister Kitty, appearing alongside Anthony Keyvan, Minyeong Choi, and Jocelyn Shelfo. The series focuses on Kitty’s teen years and the romances she encounters. Created by Jenny Han (who also wrote the original To All The Boys books and executive produced the Netflix adaptations), XO, Kitty takes the titular character on an unexpected international journey, moving her from the comforts of her home to be with her long-distance boyfriend.

With high viewership numbers and favorable reviews from critics, XO, Kitty is a delightful addition to the To All The Boys universe. The show was a hit with fans of the film trilogy and has been renewed for a second season.

'The Mindy Project' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Created by and starring the hilarious Mindy Kaling of The Office fame, The Mindy Project is a refreshing rom-com about Mindy Lahiri – an OB/GYN in New York City. Throughout the show, Mindy attempts to balance her personal and professional life with sometimes disastrous and funny results. Besides Kaling, the series also features Chris Messina, Ed Weeks, and Ike Barinholtz.

The Mindy Project consistently received positive reviews across its six seasons and won multiple awards. Kaling, in particular, received high praise for her work on the show, both as an actor and as the series creator. The sitcom makes for an irresistibly charming and witty workplace comedy that perfectly captures Kaling’s specific brand of humor.

'Friends from College' (2017 - 2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 26% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Friends from College is two short seasons of hilarity carefully crafted by co-creators Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller. With a stellar cast including Keegan-Michael Key (Reboot), Fred Savage, and Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother), the series follows a group of Harvard alum classmates as they navigate adulthood, balance platonic and romantic relationships, and are forced to confront turning forty. In the vein of Friends, Happy Endings, and New Girl, Friends from College continues the trend of chosen family sitcoms, diving deep into the funny, awkward, and sometimes painful dynamics between these longtime friends.

Though the series performed poorly with critics, Friends from College is a show that has a lot going for it — especially the performances by its ensemble cast, who manage to take a group of singularly dislikable characters and present them with humanity. With a relatable premise, plenty of star power, and a well-crafted plot, Friends from College had all the ingredients necessary to dominate the comedy landscape; if only it wasn’t canceled so soon.

'Ginny & Georgia' (2021 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 64% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Ginny & Georgia Release Date February 24, 2021 Cast Brianne Howey , Antonia Gentry , Jennifer Robertson , Felix Mallard , Katie Douglas , Sara Waisglass

Created by Sarah Lampert, Ginny and Georgia is a captivatingly messy teen drama about a dysfunctional mother and daughter. Fifteen-year-old Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) is often more mature than her charmingly irresistible and dynamic mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey). After years on the run, the series follows mother and daughter as they attempt to put down roots in a New England Town. The supporting cast of Ginny and Georgia includes Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, and Schitt’s Creek alum Jennifer Robertson.

Ginny and Georgia merges teen angst, delightful humor, and a hint of mystery as the first season slowly and deliberately uncovers Georgia's secrets and dangerous past. The second season further develops the consequences of Season 1's revelations. The series is layered and enthralling, and though it has had mixed reviews from critics, Ginny and Georgia has consistently proven to be one of Netflix's most popular shows. And if you're already a fan, you'll be happy to know that the series has been renewed by Netflix for a third and fourth season.

'From Scratch' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 7.9/10

From Scratch Release Date October 21, 2022 Cast Zoe Saldana , Eugenio Mastrandrea Creator Attica Locke, Tembi Locke

Based on co-creator Tembi Locke’s memoir of the same name, From Scratch is a gorgeous romance miniseries set against the equally gorgeous backdrop of Italy. The show follows Amy (Zoe Saldaña), a law student with a passion for art who falls in love with a chef named Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea). The two face obstacles, including familial pressure and other flames. The series was developed by Tembi Locke with her sister Attica Locke.

From Scratch shows a passionate relationship over several years, and Saldaña and Mastrandrea have excellent chemistry. The miniseries received favorable reviews from critics and earned Saldaña an NAACP Image Award nomination in the Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special category. Have Postmates open while you watch, though, as the food scenes are sure to make you hungry.

'Sex/Life' (2021 - 2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 40% | IMDb: 5.6/10

Sex/Life Cast Sarah Shahi , Mike Vogel , Jonathan Sadowski , Li Jun Li , Meghan Heffern Main Genre Comedy

If you’re looking for a steamy drama, look no further than Stacy Rukeyser’s Sex/Life. The series centers around Billie (Sarah Shahi), a suburban mom who’s growing bored in her marriage with her husband (Mike Vogel). When her ex (Adam Demos) reenters the picture and tries to win her back, Billie’s past and present collide —- with sometimes sexy, other times very messy results.

Though it has had mixed to negative reviews from critics, Sex/Life has proven to be quite popular with Netflix’s subscribers, bringing in great viewership numbers with both its seasons. While the series was ultimately canceled, this erotic melodrama is sure to please fans of 50 Shades of Grey and the like who are in the mood for something steamy, if not particularly substantial.

'Firefly Lane' (2021 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 57% | IMDb: 7.7/10

Based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, Maggie Friedman’s Firefly Lane spans several decades, following the story of friends Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) from their teen years into adulthood. The two have a plethora of differences — Tully was raised by a drug-addicted mother and is now a popular TV host; Kate is a single mother trying to get back into the workforce — but have remained close throughout the years. However, that’s not to say there isn’t a fair amount of challenges and drama, especially stemming from old flames and new relationships alike. Besides Heigl and Chalke, the series also stars Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, Yael Yurman, and Ignacio Serricchio.

Though Firefly Lane’s first season received negative reviews, it proved to be popular with audiences. The second season performed much better with critics, and the show is now hailed as an inexplicably lovable series that’s carried by the chemistry between its two talented leads. Firefly Lane is comforting and warm, with an interesting edge that sets it apart.

'Young Royals' (2021 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 8.3/10

Young Royals Release Date July 1, 2021 Cast Edvin Ryding , Omar Rudberg , Malte Gårdinger , Felicia Maxime

Young Royals is a Swedish queer young adult drama following an adolescent prince who is learning what it means to represent both his family and his people as he attends a prestigious boarding school for high-status teens. Adding to the angst and drama is a blossoming teenage romance. Created by Lisa Ambjörn, Lars Beckung, and Camilla Holter, the series stars Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg, and Malte Gårdinger.

Young Royals practically oozes tension and excitement, ideal for viewers who enjoy high school dramas. The series also provides Ryding an opportunity to show off his range with a character who must present both strength and vulnerability in nearly every scene. The show is acclaimed and a hit with audiences —- and it’s not hard to see why.

'Virgin River' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Virgin River Seeking a fresh start, nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe moves from Los Angeles to a remote Northern California town and is surprised by what and who she finds. Release Date December 6, 2019 Cast Alexandra Breckenridge , Martin Henderson , Colin Lawrence , Tim Matheson , Ben Hollingsworth , marco grazzini

Developed by Sue Tenney and based on the novels by Robyn Carr, Virgin River centers on Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a midwife and nurse practitioner who moves to the small Northern California town of Virgin River looking for a fresh start. However, she quickly finds that things aren’t quite as simple as she was expecting: her house is falling apart, the local doctor doesn’t trust her, and she’s still haunted by a disastrous past relationship. But as time goes on, Mel slowly begins to carve out a space for herself in the community and may even open herself up to the idea of love again.

Virgin River is a critically acclaimed show that’s won awards and captured the hearts of its audience. The series is a quiet, feel-good watch that’s perfect if you need something soft and sweet to lift your spirits. With five seasons already under its belt, Virgin River currently has a 10-episode Season 6 and a spinoff prequel series in the works.

'First Kill' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 61% | IMDb: 6.5/10

First Kill (2022) Release Date June 10, 2022 Cast Sarah Catherine Hook , Imani Lewis , Elizabeth Mitchell , Gracie Dzienny

In Victoria Schwab’s supernatural teen drama series First Kill, a powerful vampire family and a family of monster hunters are set on a collision course when their respective daughters find their lives intertwined. The series follows the forbidden and blossoming lesbian love story between legacy vampire Juliette Fairmont (Sarah Catherine Hook) and hunter Calliope “Cal” Burns (Imani Lewis), both of whom are required by tradition to kill the other. As their feelings for one another grow, so does the complex nature of their relationship and the two opposing forces their families represent. The show is based on Schwab’s short story of the same name.

Sadly canceled after just one season, First Kill nonetheless managed to stake a claim on the hearts of fans, with a dedicated following still calling for the show to be renewed. While it received middling reviews from critics, the series is one of the best vampire shows of recent times —- even if it’s a rather schlocky and sometimes campy one at that.

'Heartstopper' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 8.6/10

Heartstopper Release Date April 22, 2022 Cast Joe Locke , Kit Connor , William Gao , Yasmin Finney , Tobie Donovan , Olivia Colman

Based on the webcomic and graphic novel of the same name by show creator Alice Oseman, Heartstopper follows Charlie (Joe Locke) as he meets, befriends, and falls in love with his new classmate, Nick (Kit Connor). But how does Nick feel about Charlie, and how will this new burgeoning relationship — platonic or not — affect Charlie’s friendships?

Popular, critically acclaimed, and the recipient of five Children's and Family Emmy Awards, Heartstopper captures the tone and elements of the webcomic, giving it a stylistic feel that’s dreamy yet embodies the very real and confusing feelings of discovering one’s identity as a teenager. The cast and characters are diverse and represent a wide spectrum of LGBTQ+ identities. Heartstopper can be a little intense at times, with tense emotional arcs for several characters, but this show will make you wistful for those heartstopper moments in your life and sweep you off your feet from the very first episode. The series has had two seasons so far, with Season 3 currently in the works.

'Sex Education' (2019 - 2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 8.3/10

Sex Education A teenage boy with a sex therapist mother teams up with a high school classmate to set up an underground sex therapy clinic at school. Release Date January 11, 2019 Cast Asa Butterfield , Gillian Anderson , Kedar Williams-Stirling , Alistair Petrie

Netflix’s hit comedy Sex Education follows the lives of the students, staff, and parents of the fictional Moordale Secondary School as they contend with various personal dilemmas — often related to sexual intimacy. Created by Laurie Nunn, the series boasts an ensemble cast that includes Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, and Emma Mackey, with Asa Butterfield playing the primary protagonist, Otis Milburn.

Sex Education was a critically acclaimed series that won a number of awards, including the 2022 International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series. The show is proof that a straightforward premise is sometimes enough when you have compelling characters and an incredible cast. Sex Education is full of laughter but can also bring you to tears in an instant with some fantastic character moments. The series doesn’t take itself too seriously, leaning into the inherent silliness of a teenager giving sex ed advice to other teens, and hits it out of the park.

'Sweet Magnolias' (2020 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 71% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Sweet Magnolias Release Date May 19, 2020 Cast JoAnna Garcia Swisher , Brooke Elliott , Heather headley , Logan Allen

Set in the small, cozy, and fictional town of Serenity, North Carolina, Sweet Magnolias follows best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia-Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley), who band together as a unit — known around Serenity as the Sweet Magnolias — to handle whatever is thrown their way. As the Magnolias struggle with their search for the perfect suitors, their focus falls on what they can do to improve their little town for the future and, most of all, for the children. The series was developed by Sheryl J. Anderson and is adapted from the novel series of the same name by Sherryl Woods.

Sweet Magnolias is heartwarming and lighthearted, finding the perfect balance between the sweet and bitter moments of life and the Magnolias’ signature margaritas. Everything in Serenity comes down to love: Love of family, friends, coworkers, and especially community. There’s a little something for everyone with this show, as the Magnolia teenagers have their fair share of challenges with love in the air in the high school hallways, too. Positively received by most critics and audience members, Sweet Magnolias has three seasons on Netflix, with a fourth on the way.

