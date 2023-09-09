Ladies and gentlemen, hopeless romantics and skeptics alike, get ready to embark on a rollercoaster ride through the exhilarating world of love, laughter, and tangled heartstrings. Buckle up those emotional seatbelts and dive headfirst into a whirlwind of connections, misconnections, and everything in between. Amidst the vast expanse of streaming options, Prime members now hold the key to a treasure trove of diverse and authentic romance series. This collection spans genres that effortlessly pluck at the heartstrings of even the most weathered romantic souls. Whether your taste leans towards sci-fi, historical charm, or good ol' comedy, there's a little slice of amore for everyone to relish.

'Catastrophe' (2015)

Creators: Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney

Cast: Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney, Mark Bonnar, Jonathan Forbes, Ashley Jensen

In the 2015 romantic sitcom Catastrophe, disaster strikes when Sharon, played by Sharon Horgan (Game Night) and Rob, played by Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), cross paths. This delightful sitcom follows their hilarious journey as an unexpected pregnancy leads to an unconventional relationship. This witty and endearing show portrays the challenges of love and parenthood, all while delivering uproarious laughs.

'Modern Love' (2019-2021)

Creator: John Carney

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, Andrew Scott, Julia Garner

Embarking on a journey of heartfelt connections led by director John Carney, Modern Love weaves a tapestry of touching tales. Anne Hathaway, famed for The Devil Wears Prada, brings to life a woman's pursuit of love amidst the complexities of New York, while Dev Patel, celebrated for Slumdog Millionaire, explores themes of family and redemption. Each episode unveils a unique facet of human relationships, celebrating the nuances of love, vulnerability, and shared moments.

'Night Sky' (2022)

Creator: Holden Miller

Cast: Sissy Spacek, J.K. Simmons, Chai Hansen, Kiah McKirnan, Adam Bartley

Step into the enigmatic universe of Night Sky, a captivating sci-fi TV series from the genius mind of Holden Miller. Within this otherworldly tale, Franklin (J.K. Simmons) and Irene (Sissy Spacek) chance upon a concealed chamber that unveils a portal to an abandoned planet. With Simmons (Whiplash) and Spacek (Carrie) leading the cast, the narrative unravels in a cascade of unsettling revelations, intricate decisions, and marvelous performances. Brace yourself for an expedition beyond the celestial veil, where mysteries abound, and the cosmos holds its secrets close.

'Daisy Jones & the Six' (2023)

Creators: Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber

Cast: Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison

Take a look into an unsettling depiction of the 1970s Los Angeles music scene with Daisy Jones & The Six. Riley Keough, recognized for her role in American Honey, leads the charge in this gripping series, delving into the explosive journey of a rock band's rise to prominence. Alongside Keough, Sam Claflin, best known for his captivating performance in The Hunger Games, and Camila Morrone, the show captures the heart and soul of the era. Nominated for multiple Primetime Emmys, the series shines a light on the pursuit of legendary status through electrifying performances and intricate relationships.

'Downtown Abbey' (2010-2015)

Creator: Julian Fellowes

Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Jim Carter, Laura Carmichael

Discover the enchanting world of the early 20th-century British aristocracy in the captivating series Downton Abbey. Set in post-Edwardian England, the show, created by Julian Fellowes, offers a mesmerizing glimpse into the lives of the Crawley family and their devoted staff. With iconic performances by Maggie Smith (Harry Potter) and Hugh Bonneville (Notting Hill), the series masterfully weaves drama, romance, and societal changes.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' (2022-)

Creator: Jenny Han

Cast: Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Jackie Chung

Creator Jenny Han writes another mesmerizing tale in The Summer I Turned Pretty. This series captures the essence of first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of an idyllic summer. Lola Tung leads as Belly, entangled in a heartrending love triangle with brothers played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno. Directed with finesse, the show tenderly explores the bittersweet dance of emotions, secrets and pasts that intertwine destinies.

'Soulmates' (2020)

Creators: William Bridges, Brett Goldstein

Cast: Sarah Snook, Kingsley Ben-Adir, David Costabile, Sonya Cassidy, Charlie Heaton

Charting a new course in romantic storytelling, Soulmates emerges as a fusion of sci-fi and heart. The series offers a peek into a future where soulmates are scientifically pinpointed. Sarah Snook (Succession) and David Costabile (Breaking Bad) breathe life into characters caught up in this groundbreaking concept, exploring the fragility and resilience of relationships. As their paths merge, the show crafts an alluring narrative that lingers beyond the screen.

'With Love' (2021-)

Creator: Gloria Calderón Kellett

Cast: Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato, Isis King, Vincent Rodriguez III, Rome Flynn

In the heartwarming series brought to life by creator Gloria Calderón Kellett, Emeraude Toubia (Shadowhunters) shines as Lily Diaz. Alongside the charismatic Mark Indelicato (Ugly Betty), who portrays Jorge Diaz Jr., she embarks on a journey of love and purpose in With Love. Set in the city of Portland, this delightful series follows the Diaz siblings during the holidays, connecting their lives with those of fellow residents. Each episode unveils unexpected relationships as these characters seek meaning and connection.

'The Collection' (2016)

Creator: Oliver Goldstick

Cast: Richard Coyle, Tom Riley, Frances de la Tour, Alix Poisson, Jenna Thiam

Set in post-war Paris, The Collection unveils the tension-laden world of haute couture, spearheaded by the clashing Sabine brothers, played by Richard Coyle and Tom Riley. The entrepreneurial fable navigates the grit beneath rising fashion magnificence, curated by creator Oliver Goldstick. Amidst internal rivalries and dark secrets, the fashion house staff faces personal battles and passionate love stories that threaten the empire's survival. As the business soars, can the Sabine brothers weather the storm of success? This stylish drama captures the early years of Parisienne fashion in glamour and turmoil, some of which have influenced the image of modern fashion.

'Dawson's Creek' (1998-2003)

Creator: Kevin Williamson

Cast: James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps

In a picturesque small town, creator Kevin Williamson crafts a teenage drama that became an era-defining series. Dawson's Creekfollows the lives, loves, and friendships of four friends – Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek), Joey Potter (Katie Holmes), Pacey Witter (Joshua Jackson), and Jen Lindley (Michelle Williams). Navigating the challenges of growing up, the quartet explores themes of love, identity, and self-discovery against the backdrop of Capeside's coastal beauty.

'Poldark' (2015-2019)

Creator: Debbie Horsfield

Cast: Aidan Turner, Eleanor Tomlinson, Jack Farthing, Heida Reed, Ruby Bentall

In the lush world of historical drama, Aidan Turner (The Hobbit) dons the role of Ross Poldark, a soldier returning to a shattered Cornwall in the aftermath of war. Eleanor Tomlinson (Jack the Giant Slayer) brings life to Demelza, a woman who kindles a surprising romance amidst the ruins. Set in 18th-century England with a mix of intricate characters and breathtaking landscapes, Poldark paints an unforgettable tale of heartache and triumph.

'The English' (2022)

Director: Hugo Blick

Cast: Chaske Spencer, Emily Blunt, Tom Hughes, Steve Wall, Stephen Rea

In the vast expanse of the untamed frontier, where danger lurks at every turn, the mini-series The English takes viewers on a gripping journey of revenge and redemption. From the mind of visionary director Hugo Blick, known for his masterful storytelling in The Honourable Woman, comes this enthralling tale of a grieving mother, Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), who embarks on a relentless pursuit to avenge her son's death. Guided by her unyielding determination and joined by Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), they unravel a web of secrets and confront the past in a rugged landscape that mirrors their own inner troubles.

'Beverly Hills 90210' (1990-2000)

Creator: Darren Star

Cast: Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Luke Perry, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering

Creator Darren Star invites you to the opulent universe of Beverly Hills 90210, where privilege and passion collide. Luke Perry, known for his role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, captures hearts as Dylan McKay. This teen drama navigates the challenges of adolescence, from school rivalries to personal awakenings. With its unforgettable characters and authentic storytelling, the series etches its name in television history.

'War and Peace' (2016)

Director: Tom Harper

Cast: Paul Dano, Lily James, James Norton, Tuppence Middleton, Jim Broadbent

Navigated by director Tom Harper, War and Peace is a captivating historical drama. The series orbits around diverse characters, including the idealistic Pierre, portrayed by Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood) and the resilient Natasha, played by Lily James (Cinderella). As Napoleonic forces threaten Russia, personal struggles and romance interweave, painting a vivid portrait of 19th-century Russian society. This adaptation of Leo Tolstoy's literary masterpiece blends emotion and spectacle, captivating audiences with its grandeur and depth against the hardships of the era.

'Tipping the Velvet' (2002)

Director: Geoffrey Sax

Cast: Rachael Stirling, Keeley Hawes, Jodhi May, Alexei Sayle, Bernice Stegers

Amidst the moody tapestries of Victorian England, this miniseries unveils a tale of passion and transformation. Directed by Geoffrey Sax, the show features the remarkable talents of Rachael Stirling, known for her captivating role in The Bletchley Circle. Paired alongside her is Keeley Hawes, remembered for her striking performance in Bodyguard. As love clashes with stage performance, Stirling's character Nan Astley embarks on a riveting journey, finding both heartache and exhilaration in her pursuit of stardom and love. In a world shrouded by societal norms, the series boldly portrays a candid exploration of affection in the burgeoning London entertainment scene.

