‘Tis the Season for The Most Romantic Christmas Movies Ever Made

‘Tis the season to… watch movies? As our society’s drugstores put away their Halloween candy in favor of their Christmas candy, we get ready to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year during the coldest time of the year. And what’s the best way to keep warm during this chilly time? Why, by putting on an ugly sweater, snuggling with someone special, and watching a festive movie, of course.

But which holiday movie to watch? It’s an oft-intimidating canon, with childhood classics and Hallmark cheapies alike — let alone factoring in what provides the best romantic ambience. Luckily, your very own curating Kris Kringle has your back. In celebration of Last Christmas, the recent holiday romcom from Paul Feig now playing in theatres, we’ve crafted a list (and checked it twice) of the five most romantic Christmas movies you can watch right now. Happy holidays, y’all!