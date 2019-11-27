Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

The Best Romantic Comedies on Netflix

by      November 27, 2019

0

best-romantic-comedies-on-netflix

Last Updated: November 26th

The romantic comedy can be such a delightful genre when it’s done well. Yes, we know the rules and how they play out, but there’s something comforting in their familiarity and their good heartedness. While the movies may be more cute than they are sexy (if you’re looking for those recommendations, I suggest heading over to Best Netflix and Chill), they’re still lovely in their own way.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled the best romantic comedies currently streaming on Netflix. So grab a bowl of ice cream and your favorite blanket and snuggle up with a good romcom.

Related Content
Previous Article
What Is a Mandalorian? Your Guide to the Mysterious 'Star Wars' Character
Next Article
Here Are All the MCU Movies on Disney+ and When You Can…
Tags

Latest News

Close