The Big Picture

  • Romance movies can increase progesterone levels and strengthen relationships, but choosing the right film is crucial.
  • "When Harry Met Sally" is a classic romantic comedy that explores the complexities of friendship and love.
  • "She's Out of My League" and "10 Things I Hate About You" are other entertaining romance films worth watching on Prime Video.

Romance movies have the ability to increase progesterone levels and bring couples even closer together, according to research done at the University of Michigan. But all that can be undone with the wrong movie choice. Thankfully, at Collider, the Cupid research team is hard at work to find Prime Video's best romance films that are scientifically proven to move you. Watch some of the most romantic comedies, dramas, and even action movies available and snuggle in for a lot of love.

When Harry Met Sally

Harry & Sally - ‘When Harry Met Sally…’ (1)

Watch on Prime Video

She’s Out of My League

she's out of my league

Watch on Prime Video

10 Things I Hate About You

10-Things-I-Hate-About-You-Rachel-Wood-Thomas-McDonell
Image By Annamaria Ward

Watch on Prime Video

The Big Sick

the-big-sick
Image via Prime Video

Watch on Prime Video

Red, White & Royal Blue

Taylor Zakhar-Perez and Nicholas Galitzine in Red, White & Royal Blue
Image via Prime Video

Watch on Prime Video

About Fate

about fate
Image via American International Pictures

Watch on Prime Video

Somebody I Used To Know

somebody-i-used-to-know-alison-brie-jay-ellis-social-feature
Image via Prime Video

Watch on Prime Video

Something From Tiffany's

something from tiffany's zoey dutch
Image via Prime Video

Watch on Prime Video

Ticket To Paradise

ticket-to-paradise-poster-cropped
Image via Universal Pictures

Watch on Prime Video

Shotgun Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel sitting on the beach sand in Shotgun Wedding
Image via Amazon Studios

Watch on Prime Video

Bros

bros trailer billy eichner luke macfarlane social featured
Image via Universal

Watch on Prime Video