Romance movies have the ability to increase progesterone levels and bring couples even closer together, according to research done at the University of Michigan. But all that can be undone with the wrong movie choice. Thankfully, at Collider, the Cupid research team is hard at work to find Prime Video's best romance films that are scientifically proven to move you. Watch some of the most romantic comedies, dramas, and even action movies available and snuggle in for a lot of love.

When Harry Met Sally

Director: Rob Reiner Cast: Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby Harry Burns and Sally Albright have a chance encounter during a road trip from Chicago to New York. Over the next decade, their paths continuously cross, leading to a deep bond and challenging the platonic connection between man and woman. With iconic performances by Billy Crystal (City Slickers) and Meg Ryan (Sleepless in Seattle), directed by the visionary Rob Reiner, When Harry Met Sally sets a gold standard for romantic comedies—a must-watch for anyone who's ever been torn between friendship and love. read more

She’s Out of My League

Director: Jim Field Smith Cast: Jay Baruchel, Alice Eve, T.J. Miller, Mike Vogel Kirk, an average Joe played brilliantly by Jay Baruchel (This Is the End), is astounded when the beautiful Molly, played by Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness), shows interest in him. Amidst the disbelief of his friends and his own insecurities, can Kirk hold onto a relationship that seems too good to be true? In this tale of love and self-worth, explore the unexpected ways you can find happiness. read more

10 Things I Hate About You

Director: Gil Junger Cast: Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynik A modern reimagining of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, this high school romantic comedy is both witty and touching. Julia Stiles (Silver Linings Playbook) plays Kat Stratford, a fiercely independent teen whose younger sister can't date until she does. Enter Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight) as Patrick Verona, the bad boy hired to woo Kat, leading to an unexpected romance. The movie is a cult classic showcase for the late, great Heath Ledger that solidified him as a timeless heartthrob for fans everywhere. read more

The Big Sick

Director: Michael Showalter Cast: Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano A real-life love story, The Big Sick recounts comedian Kumail Nanjiani's (The Lovebirds) own romance with Emily, portrayed by Zoe Kazan (She Said). The couple faces cultural clashes and a sudden illness that places Emily in a coma. As her condition worsens, Kumail bonds with her parents, navigating their complicated emotions. With touching humor, the film addresses love, culture, and the challenges of modern relationships. read more

Red, White & Royal Blue

Director: Matthew López Cast: Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, Uma Thurman Get ready for a delightful ride in international politics and romance with Red, White & Royal Blue. This romantic comedy takes you on a whirlwind journey between Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the charismatic son of the American President, and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), the charming British royal. What starts as a political charade soon ignites a deeper connection between Alex and Henry, one that has the power to reshape the world and their lives forever. Directed by Matthew López, this film boasts stellar performances and brings the characters to life with their undeniable chemistry. Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction) also shines as Ellen Claremont, adding to the star-studded cast. read more

About Fate

Director: Marius Vaysberg Cast: Emma Roberts, Thomas Mann, Madelaine Petsch, Lewis Tan, Britt Robertson In About Fate, Emma Roberts (Holidate) and the charming Thomas Mann (The Hating Game) take center stage in this romantic comedy. The story revolves around Margot (Roberts) and Griffin (Mann), two souls yearning to find true love. Fate, however, has other plans. On a stormy New Year's Eve, their paths collide in comical and chaotic encounters. The undeniable chemistry between Roberts and Mann offers a perfect escape into a world of love and destiny. read more

Somebody I Used To Know

Director: Dave Franco Cast: Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons, Danny Pudi, Olga Merediz In Somebody I Used to Know, the talented ensemble cast, led by Alison Brie (The Rental) and Jay Ellis (Top Gun: Maverick), takes us through a journey of rediscovery and self-reflection. Director Dave Franco crafts a story that strikes a balance between romance and drama. Ally (Brie), a driven Hollywood show-runner, returns to her quiet hometown, seeking solace and a chance to reconnect with her past. When she encounters her former flame, Sean (Ellis), old feelings resurface, leading her to question her life's direction. read more

Something From Tiffany's

Director: Daryl Wein Cast: Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Sampson, Ray Nicholson, Shay Mitchell, Leah Jeffries In Something from Tiffany's, a delightful romantic comedy, Zoey Deutch (The Outfit) takes the lead as Zoey, a young woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when she stumbles upon an engagement ring meant for someone else. This chance discovery thrusts her into a new friendship that tests the boundaries of her current relationship. Kendrick Sampson (Insecure) adds charm to the movie as Kendrick the pivotal character in Zoey's unfolding love story. Ray Nicholson, the son of the legendary Jack Nicholson, delivers a memorable performance alongside Zoey and Kendrick. read more

Ticket To Paradise

Director: Ol Parker Cast: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Sean Lynch, Arielle Carver-O'Neill, and Billie Lourd (Booksmart) Set in Bali, Ticket to Paradise brings together the charismatic duo George Clooney (Ocean's Eleven) and Julia Roberts (Pretty Woman) as David and Georgia Cotton, a once-married couple with a history as colorful as the Indonesian sunset. When their free-spirited daughter is on the brink of committing what they perceive to be the same romantic blunder they made a quarter-century ago, these two former flames ignite a journey to intervene. read more

Shotgun Wedding

Director: Jason Moore Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Lenny Kravitz, Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga In the Dominican Republic, lovebirds Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) dream of the perfect destination wedding. With their closest family and friends in tow, they're ready for a week of romance and revelry. However, paradise quickly unravels when uninvited guests with criminal intentions crash the party. Suddenly, their romantic getaway becomes an action-packed fight for survival in Shotgun Wedding. read more

Bros

Director: Nicholas Stoller Cast: Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane, Guy Branum, Miss Lawrence, TS Madison In a modern twist on romantic comedies, Bros captures the lives of two men navigating the complexities of love, commitment, and identity. When Bobby (Billy Eichner) crosses paths with the dashing Aaron (Luke Macfarlane), sparks fly. Yet, their contrasting worlds and personal insecurities bring forth comedic challenges. From awkward encounters at family dinners to navigating societal expectations, the duo discovers what it truly means to be bros in love. read more

