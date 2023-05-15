Romance is a crucial genre in American cinema. Versatile and reliable, romance is the perfect companion for numerous genres -- indeed, most modern films have a romantic component in their plots, from anxious thrillers to large-scale superhero fare. However, romance arguably goes best when accompanying drama.

The 21st century has produced many incredible romantic dramas that earned near-universal critical acclaim and strong fan support. Whether in the past or the present, in rural Wyoming or 1950s Brooklyn, these pictures are passionate and often heartbreaking portrayals of love that will leave audiences experiencing every feeling at once.

10 'Pride & Prejudice' (2005)

Jane Austen's oeuvre has received numerous adaptations throughout the years. However, the new millennium's Austen legacy has been largely defined by Joe Wright's 2005 take on Austen's seminal novel Pride and Prejudice. Keira Knightley stars as Elizabeth Bennet, a willful and stubborn young woman who develops a complicated relationship with the proud and stoic Fitzwilliam Darcy,

Rising on the back of Knightley's spirited, lively performance, Pride & Prejudice defined an entire generation, doing for the millennials what the beloved 1995 BBC series did for Gen X. Pride & Prejudice is guilty of simplifying some of the source material's most challenging themes, but the film remains a sweeping and immersive romance, the kind that Hollywood seldom makes anymore.

9 'A Star Is Born' (2018)

Bradley Cooper's directorial debut, A Star Is Born, stars himself and Lady Gaga. The fourth remake of the now-timeless Hollywood story, A Star Is Born follows Jackson Mayne, a popular singer struggling with alcoholism, who develops a passionate romance with the young and talented Ally. With her career taking off as his wanes, their love is put to the test.

It's no small feat what Cooper achieves with his version of A Star Is Born, making a well-known story feel fresh, topical, and relevant for a modern audience. Boasting tour de force performances from Cooper and Gaga and an instantly iconic theme in the anthemic "Shallow," A Star Is Born is a heart-wrenching but rewarding exploration of the complexities of love and the hardships of fame.

8 'Call Me By Your Name' (2017)

Timothée Chalamet stars in Luca Guadagnino's intimate coming-of-age romantic drama Call Me By Your Name. Based on André Aciman's eponymous novel, the film depicts the romance between seventeen-year-old Elio Pearlman and his father's graduate assistant, twenty-four-year-old Oliver, while staying at a lush Italian villa in the summer of 1983.

Call Me By Your Name is a searing and layered portrayal of desire. Expertly capturing its passionate and often heartbreaking nature, Call Me By Your Name is a melancholic but richly affecting depiction of first love, further elevated by Timothée Chalamet's piercing performance. Blending passion, sensuality, tenderness, and raw emotion, Call Me By Your Name is a deeply empathetic romance and an instant gay classic.

7 'Blue Valentine' (2010)

The uncompromising and insightful romantic drama Blue Valentine stars Oscar nominees Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams. Centering on the years-long relationship between Dean and Cindy, the film alternates between past and present to depict their initial courtship, troubled marriage, and eventual divorce.

Blue Valentine is what most adult dramas aspire to be: clever, nuanced, gripping, and unrelenting. The film's ambitious and sprawling narrative is a gut punch of emotions, with its passionate message powered by Gosling and Williams' bravura performances. Blue Valentine isn't easy to watch, but its depiction of love and relationships is fascinating, if not necessarily satisfying.

6 'Brooklyn' (2015)

Four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan shines in John Crowley's period romantic drama Brooklyn. The actress plays Ellis Lacey, a young Irish immigrant who finds love in 1950s Brooklyn. When life calls her back to her native Ireland, Ellis must decide whether to embrace tradition or make a new path for herself.

Brooklyn lives and dies with Ronan's compelling, richly layered performance. The actress delivers arguably the best work of her career, crafting a nuanced and profoundly empathetic portrayal of longing that ranks among the best performances of the 2010s. Intelligent without sacrificing its heart, Brooklyn is a rewarding romantic drama and further proof that Ronan is her generation's most gifted performer.

5 'Before Sunset' (2004)

Nine years after the game-changing Before Sunrise, Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy reunite for Richard Linklater's romantic drama Before Sunset. The film features Jesse and Celine meeting in Paris nine years after spending an unforgettable night in Vienna. Once again constrained by time, the duo walks around the City of Lights, talking about life and love in an increasingly intimate and honest conversation.

Less starry-eyed than its predecessor, Before Sunset presents a deep and clever portrayal of love against the harsh realities of life. Hawke and Delpy make the most of a shrewd and rich screenplay, delivering a compelling and hypnotizing dynamic that proves some great love stories can exist within mere hours.

4 'The Worst Person In The World' (2021)

Joachim Trier's romantic dramedy, The Worst Person in the World, is a work of pure genius. The film stars Renate Reinsve as Julie, a young woman struggling with her love and professional lives as she tries to carve a path for herself.

Few films are as insightful or poignant in their exploration of meaning as The Worst Person in the World. Exquisitely written and spectacularly acted, the film is a bittersweet look at love and a brilliant subversion of cinema's tired romantic tropes. Fueled by Reinsve's outstanding work, The Worst Person in the World is a collection of moments that, much like life itself, amount to a rewarding, if not necessarily satisfying, result.

3 'Brokeback Mountain' (2005)

LGBTQ+ cinema underwent a groundbreaking shift thanks to Ang Lee's 2005 romantic drama Brokeback Mountain, starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal. The film chronicles the decades-long romance between two male cowboys in rural Wyoming.

Equal parts revisionist Western and romantic drama, Brokeback Mountain is a powerful exploration of love that ranks among cinema's most honest portrayals of longing. Lee's naturalistic, empathetic directing is further enhanced by Ledger and Gyllenhaal's raw, vulnerable performances and a superb cast of supporting players. A deconstruction of the cowboy archetype's constrictive nature, Brokeback Mountain is a heartbreaking, compassionate story of repression that will ring painfully true for millions of viewers.

2 'Carol' (2015)

A decade after Brokeback Mountain premiered, Todd Haynes directed another landmark of queer cinema. Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara star in the director's 2015 period romance Carol, based on the seminal 1952 novel The Price of Salt. The plot centers on the romance between a middle-aged woman going through a difficult divorce and an aspiring photographer discovering her identity.

Subtle, gentle, sensual, and affecting, Carol is a sapphic period piece that's nothing short of a modern masterpiece. Blanchett and Mara deliver two of the most layered performances of their careers, crafting a delicate yet passionate love story that transcends the screen, piercing its way to the audience's heart. With Haynes' confident hand behind the camera, Carol is an elegant and steely portrayal of romance and non-conformism that ranks among the 2010s' best pictures.

1 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Romance and science fiction might not be two genres that instantly go together. However, the daring, boundary-pushing mind of Charlie Kauffman expertly brings them together to produce the brilliant Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, arguably the closest thing to cinematic perfection to come out of the 2000s. Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet star as a couple who undergo a groundbreaking procedure to erase their memories from the relationship, only to find themselves again after their memory loss.

Adopting a refreshingly grounded approach to what is essentially a science fiction story, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a gut punch of emotions. The film presents a nuanced depiction of love and the natural erosion from years of prolonged cohabitation. Yet, its neatest and most admirable trick is the balance it strikes between hopeful romance and realistic cynicism. Eternal Sunshine is sure love ultimately fades, but it's still worth the risk, the anger, the tears. And if given the chance, it asks its audience to do it all over again. What's more romantic than that?

