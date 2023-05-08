The romance genre has been a staple of fiction since long before the first movies were made. Love's one of those rare universal themes, after all, and both romantics and cynics have always been able to find - and enjoy - different stories about fictional characters falling in (or out of) love. And like many broad genres, it's possible to combine romantic storylines with various other tried and true genres, which can add extra emotional engagement to a story, or otherwise ensure it attracts a wider audience.

Depending on one's definition of "romance," it might well be one of the most well-represented genres in cinema, thanks to the popularity of romantic subplots. However, when it comes to deciding the greatest romance movies of all time, it's best to focus on those films where the romance-focused aspect of the story feels like a priority. What follows are some of the best movies that emphasize - and thereby epitomize - the romance genre, and are ranked below from great to greatest.

25 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

Animated Disney movies don't get much more acclaimed than 1991's Beauty and the Beast, and it holds the distinction of being the first animated movie to ever get a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. Its story is of course a familiar but well-told one, being about the unlikely romance that develops between a young woman and a prince who's been turned into a beast.

RELATED: 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On' & Other Emotional Animated Movies

Of course, she's also his prisoner, at least early on. It could be all kinds of uncomfortable, but the story is handled surprisingly well, and it has that rare timeless quality that all the greatest Disney films have. It's a family-friendly animated movie that's funny, entertaining, and romantic, and certainly deserves its classic status.

24 'The Worst Person in the World' (2021)

The Worst Person in the World is proof that not all great romance movies would necessarily make great date movies. That's because this Norwegian romantic-dramedy is unafraid to get very real and surprisingly downbeat at times, following a young woman who's struggling with the professional and romantic sides of her life, and increasingly feeling like she doesn't have a place in a rapidly changing world.

To anyone who's intensely felt the struggles of being in your 20s or 30s while not having any idea where your life is going, it can be a cathartic watch. It does offer a great deal of commentary towards - and insight into - the difficulties of modern-day dating, and as such, is a fantastic movie that deals with the realities of romance... it's just not entirely romantic in a way that makes it a good date movie in the traditional sense.

23 'Gone with the Wind' (1939)

Image via Loews Cineplex Entertainment

Film fans will often point to 1939 being one of the greatest (or most important) years in cinema history, thanks to the high number of influential classics that were released during it. One of those historically significant titles is Gone with the Wind, a gargantuan film when it comes to things like runtime, scope, and box office intake.

Much of it takes place during the American Civil War, so while it feels like a historical drama/war film, the romance between the two lead characters - Scarlett O'Hara and Rhett Butler - gets much of the focus. It's all very over-the-top and melodramatic (not to mention the non-romance parts of the movie can be uncomfortable for different reasons), but it endures as a landmark romantic epic, and it builds to an ending that is admittedly legendary.

22 'Carol' (2015)

Image via The Weinstein Company

One of the most compelling films directed by the always interesting and somewhat underrated Todd Haynes, Carol is a good film made great by two lead performances by Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara. It follows a younger woman falling in love with an older woman, though complications arise because the older woman's married, and this all happens during the far more conservative 1950s.

RELATED: LGBT+ Movies That Aren't About Coming Out

It's among the best romance films in recent memory for how it handles its story, feeling approachable while also staying away from clichés or overdone tropes. It also captures the period in history with great detail, and in case you needed any more reasons to watch it, it's also a surprise Christmas movie.

21 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Image Via 20th Century Fox

The Princess Bride is one of those movies that ends up feeling like it belongs in many genres, but balances all its various tones and genre elements incredibly well. At its core, though, it is ultimately a fairytale with a romance between a princess and a farmhand at its center, even if it's also a comedic and gently satirical take on fairytale adventures themselves.

It's surprising it works as well as it does, but the core romance plus the balance of everything else is what makes The Princess Bride an undeniable classic. Even if viewers initially find themselves like the grandson character ("Is this a kissing book?"), they'll likely be won over by the film's charms by the end.

20 'Sense and Sensibility' (1995)

Image Via Sony

Ang Lee is a filmmaker who's made movies spread across a wide variety of genres, though he seems particularly good at tackling romance movies. While something like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon blends romance and martial arts, his take on the Jane Austen novel Sense and Sensibility is mainly concerned with romance.

It's set near the end of the 1700s, and follows a group of sisters who all have to deal with life, love, and heartbreak after their mother's husband is left out of an inheritance after his death. It's a transporting period film that features a great cast, and is notable for having its Oscar-winning screenplay written by Emma Thompson, who also stars in the movie.

19 'All That Heaven Allows' (1955)

Image via Universal Pictures

Anyone who likes their romance movies heavy on melodrama need not look any further than the filmography of Douglas Sirk. He's best known for his mid-20th-century melodramas that have sweeping emotions, bold colors, and some very theatrical acting that suits the overall bombastic nature of the stories he liked to tell.

RELATED: 'Pearl' Works Better as an Ode to Vintage Camp Cinema Than as a Horror Movie

All That Heaven Allows might be his most famous movie when it comes to this style that he was known for, and depicts the (for the time) scandalous romance that blossoms between a widow and a younger man who's out of her social class (gasp!). It's the kind of thing that does feel outdated now, but when viewed through the appropriate lens, there is something attention-grabbing about what's on offer here, and undeniably, Sirk was in a class of his own for the time.

18 'Weekend' (2011)

Not to be mixed up with the bizarre 1967 Jean-Luc Godard movie of the same name, Weekend (2011) is one of the best (and most underrated) LGBTQ movies of the past decade or so. It's about two men who meet at a gay club and find their feelings towards each other grow unexpectedly, despite intending for things to simply be a one-night stand.

It's all presented in a very human and down-to-earth fashion, and it's the realism and grounded nature of Weekend that makes it surprisingly powerful. Tonally and visually, it's the complete opposite of a melodramatic romance film like the aforementioned All That Heaven Allows, which ultimately goes to show how versatile films about human connection and love can be.

17 'It Happened One Night' (1934)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Old-school Hollywood screwball comedies don't get much better or more iconic than It Happened One Night. It was a game-changing film for its time, and set the groundwork for what would become the modern romantic-comedy, pairing a man and woman together who are both trying to achieve the same goal, but at first dislike each other... only to develop strong feelings for the other as the story approaches its end.

It's surprising how funny and entertaining it still is, even though it's decades old at this point, and has influenced plenty of other great rom-coms that admittedly feel more modern. Still, it remains charming and endearing to this day, and is also notable for being one of only three movies to win the "Big 5" awards at the Oscars.

16 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (2019)

Image via Pyramide Films

Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a slow-burn romance in the best way possible. It's set at the end of the 1700s and follows two women on an island: one is a painter tasked with painting a wedding portrait of the other woman, who's mysterious and reserved, yet soon the two reveal their feelings for one another, and so begins a passionate yet short-lived romance.

RELATED: Revolutionary French Directors Who Aren't François Truffaut or Jean-Luc Godard

2019 was one of the best years for cinema in recent memory, and Portrait of a Lady on Fire was one of the best to come out within such a stacked 12 months. It's fantastically acted, deliberately paced without being boring, has plenty of striking imagery, and contains a final scene that, once seen, is hard to forget.

15 'La La Land' (2016)

Image via Lionsgate

There are many ways an old-school romantic musical set in detached, hipster-heavy L.A. during the 2010s could have ended in disaster, but La La Land was somehow a huge success. The story is about as simple as it gets: two young people fall in love, but since both are passionate about their professional lives, there's tension, and the possibility that things won't work out in the long term.

It's a very well-balanced film, as it starts light and funny, gets a little heavier in its second half, and then builds to an amazing, inevitable, and bittersweet finale. For any other musicals post-2016 that want to capture the grandeur and sweeping nature of old-school musicals in a modern setting, La La Land has set the bar scarily high.

14 'Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans' (1927)

Image via Fox Film Corporation

Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans was one of the first movies to win Best Picture at the Oscars... sort of. In the first Academy Awards ceremony, there were two awards for Best Picture - one called "Outstanding Picture​​​​​​​" and the other called "Unique and Artistic Picture" - with Sunrise winning the latter.

It's since been considered the "lesser" of the two original Best Picture winners, thanks to the Unique and Artistic Picture award only being a one-time thing. Still, it's hard to argue that Sunrise didn't deserve recognition, because it's a creatively shot romantic-drama that was indeed innovative for its time, and remains one of the easiest-to-watch movies of the silent era.

13 'Titanic' (1997)

Titanic might well be the deadliest romance film of all time, because it's a film that ultimately aims to be a romantic drama and a disaster movie at the same time. And it succeeds surprisingly well at doing both of these things, though with a runtime well over three hours, it can certainly afford the time and space to essentially be two movies in one.

RELATED: The Longest Best Picture Winners of All Time, Ranked by Runtime​​​​​​​

Jack and Rose make up one of the most famous couples in cinema history, with their tragically short love giving Titanic its heart, and surely being one of the main reasons it's so beloved. It also delivers as a disaster movie, with the sequences involving the titular ship sinking still holding up to this day, making Titanic an emotional and hard-to-resist film on two fronts.

12 'Before Sunrise (1995)

Image via Columbia Pictures

In Before Sunrise, two young people strike up a conversation on a train. They're both traveling, and decide to continue spending time with one another in Vienna. They each acknowledge they need to go their separate ways in the morning, but as the night goes on, they fall for each other more and more, making their eventual parting feel remarkably sad.

It ends up not being the end of their story, however, due to sequels Before Sunset (2004) and Before Midnight (2013) showing what happens when they reunite by chance, and then decide to have a relationship together. For as great as the follow-ups are, Before Sunrise does feel the most romantic and heartfelt, with the other two movies feeling a little more drama-focused, given the characters naturally get a good deal older between movies.

11 'Moonlight' (2016)

Moonlight's a movie that's certainly more than "just" a romance, though that plays a considerable part in the overall unique coming-of-age story the film tells. Its first third follows a boy named Chiron, with its second act showing his teenage life, and then the final act of the film spending time with him as a young adult.

Part of Chiron's story involves him coming to terms with his sexuality, and the bond that develops between him and Kevin, who's also shown at three different ages throughout the film. Director Barry Jenkins also followed Moonlight up with the romantic drama If Beale Street Could Talk, further showing his mastery of intimate, personal relationship-focused films.

10 'Her' (2013)

The premise of Her initially sounds absurd, which makes the powerful nature of the film all the more surprising and impactful for viewers willing to give it a shot. It's essentially about a man in the future who falls in love with an operating system that's only supposed to act as a personal assistant of sorts.

RELATED: The Best Sci-Fi Movies of All Time, Ranked​​​​​​​

Her uses this premise to explore humanity's relationship (here literal) with technology, and the way it can sometimes make people feel distant from others, and sometimes bring them closer. As far as science-fiction movies go, it's quite gentle, and depicts a warmer future than most, even if it can be a moving and even emotional film to watch at times.

9 'Cinema Paradiso' (1988)

Easily ranking among the greatest Italian films of all time, Cinema Paradiso is about as close to perfect as movies get. It's a coming-of-age drama that begins shortly after the end of World War Two and covers multiple decades thereafter, being about a young boy who develops a love for film, and sets out to become a great director.

The film does spend time on its protagonist falling in and out of love, though ultimately, it's perhaps his passion for film that ends up as the strongest "romantic" element of the movie. It's a movie about how much people love movies, and how movies reinforce feelings of love and give opportunities for people to present stories about heartbreak, romance, and anything in between. In being the ultimate love letter to cinema, Cinema Paradiso is arguably one of the most romantic movies of all time.

8 'When Harry Met Sally' (1989)

Image via Columbia Pictures

When Harry Met Sally is one of the best movies of the 1980s, and perhaps the gold standard for the traditional romantic-comedy. As far as simple stories about mismatched people who initially dislike each other but grow to have feelings for one another, it's essentially a tie between this and It Happened One Night when it comes to which is the most iconic.

Thanks to two iconic lead performances from Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, and a sharp script by Nora Ephron, When Harry Met Sally is a blast to watch from beginning to end. When the jokes are so consistent and the chemistry is as believable as it is here, even those who dislike romance films with a formula will find this one hard to resist.

7 'Happy Together' (1997)

Image via Jet Tone Production

Wong Kar-wai's a director who often makes movies that focus on love and relationships, though usually with a focus on the more emotional or difficult parts of love. While something like Chungking Express explores bittersweet feelings like longing and (a romantic sort of) loneliness, his 1997 film Happy Together is ultimately about a relationship falling apart.

RELATED: Honest, Empathetic Movies About The Pressures of Masculinity​​​​​​​

It centers on a gay couple who believe a holiday might help mend their struggling relationship, only to find things get worse when they go away together. It's not a fun or easy-to-watch movie, but it's incredibly powerful and remarkably well-acted, and as far as darker romance movies centered on break-ups go, it's undoubtedly one of the very best.

6 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

The premise of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is an instantly intriguing one, given it revolves around two people who, after breaking up, both undergo a procedure that will erase all memories of their ex. Eventually, they cross paths again, and it leads to a difficult situation once they realize that they used to know each other in such an intimate capacity.

Once again, it's a romance film about the sad parts of being in a relationship, but such stories are just as valid - and important - as the sunnier ones. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind emerges as a haunting, sad, yet not entirely hopeless film, and its unique story and striking imagery make it one film that's difficult to forget, much like somebody important that you used to know.