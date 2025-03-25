You might not love movies about love, but enough people around the world do to keep movies about the subject coming out on a near-constant basis. Really, cinema has never been starved of romantic movies, because the silent era had films like Wings and Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans, and then by the 1930s and ‘40s, there were classics like Gone with the Wind and Casablanca, to name just a couple.

But to look at some others that are (slightly) more recent, here are the best romance films – most of them quite popular and/or potentially influential – that have come out in the past 30 years. Love is not dead, at least for anyone who likes going to the cinema or otherwise spends a good chunk of their free time watching movies.

10 'The Handmaiden' (2016)

Directed by Park Chan-wook

To be fair, The Handmaiden and some other soon-to-be-mentioned movies are more than just romance films, but if love plays a decent role in the story at hand, they're worthy of consideration here. And The Handmaiden does manage to be quite romantic and certainly passionate at times, all the while also functioning as an excellent (and thrilling) film with a historical setting.

It takes place in the 1930s, and revolves around two con artists trying to swindle an heiress and her uncle, but complications arise when one of the con artists starts to fall for the heiress romantically. It’s a lavish film to look at, it proves intense at times, and also just feels like a believable and broadly emotional romantic drama, doing wonders with what might, on the surface, sound like a somewhat hammy or pulpy premise.