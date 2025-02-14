Romance is what art was made for. Larger than life, indescribable emotions demand something more than simple words to convey and so the quest to properly portray love in all of its complexities drove the creation of music, poetry, and theater for thousands of years. When film came around one of the earliest images put to video was that of a kiss, and by the time of Hollywood, some of the earliest classics were love stories. From the onset of this new art form dreamers immediately saw it as another chance to capture the tightening in your chest, the stolen glances, or the crazed passions that make up love and yet are ever so difficult to explain to others.

Romance has been a staple of nearly all movies but certain types of movies dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to capturing the intricate details of love, and it is through that process that audiences get not only some of the best romance films of all time but also some truly regrettable entries which miss the mark entirely. Still, even for fans of action sci-fi, or any other genre love has been and will remain a major part of film. It is for this reason that every viewer owes it to themselves to at least try romantic movies. Like love itself, these films come in all shapes and sizes, from epic blockbusters to cult classics, to celebrated indies, all bound together by the fact that they dare to tackle arts' most elusive subject, and the fact that they must be seen to be believed.

10 'When Harry Met Sally' (1989)

Directed by Rob Reiner

Image via Columbia Pictures

In many ways, Nora Ephron is to the rom-com what Alfred Hitchcock is to the thriller. A master of pacing and dialouge, and a wizard at pulling great performances out of actors, Ephron has proven time and time again through films like Sleepless in Seattle and You've Got Mail that she is intimately familiar with the subtle and important factors that make romance compelling and relatable to audiences. When Harry Met Sally is often recognized as the masterpiece of the writer's catalog and, since its release in 1989, it has stood as one of the most charming and romantic love stories the silver screen has ever seen. The film focuses on the titular characters played by Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, as it chronicles their decades-long history from strangers, to friends, and finally soulmates.

As funny as it is heartwarming, When Harry Met Sally is filled with comedic moments that have become genre staples, and its playful banter and bouncy tone served as the backbone and influence for countless rom-coms that have followed. The chemistry between Crystal and Ryan makes the journey between their two characters not only believable but moving, as they effortlessly showcase their characters' longing, heartbreak, and ultimately deep commitment. Featuring a perfect storm of writer, stars, and one of the most iconic speeches in film history, When Harry Met Sally is rightfully viewed as one of the best in its genre.