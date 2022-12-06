A romantic film is one that tugs at viewers' heartstrings and makes them feel and experience the things that they wish were in their own lives. Sometimes they remind audiences of the amazing relationships they have had and help us to hold a little tighter to the ones that fans still have in their lives right now.

Thanks to users on IMDb, it's easy to determine the films that top the list of the all-time, most romantic movies to have ever been made. The top 10 romantic movies, in particular, each have an amazing story to tell and do so with masterful grace that shows how truly wonderful love can be. They remind viewers of the importance of cherishing the ones they love, no matter who or what they may be.

23 'Annie Hall' (1977)

The defining romance movie that made Woody Allen a household name and is the clear peak of his career, Annie Hall is the Best Picture-winning romance film that proved to be the quintessential romance film of the 70s. The film stars Allen as Alvy Singer, a New York comedian who has fallen head over heels in love with the titular Annie Hall (Diane Keaton), but sadly it wasn't meant to be, as they broke up a year ago. Singer is still rattling and attempting to figure out the reasons as to why their seemingly perfect relationship ended, as he embarks on a journey of self-reflection for answers.

While the rest of Allen's filmography hasn't particularly aged the best over the years, it's difficult to deny the striking story and brilliant blending of drama, comedy, and romance that made Annie Hall such a cultural phenomenon. The film can easily be seen as popularizing the style of neurotic, nerdy leads in romance films, with this and many other established tropes still having a place in the modern romance film.

22 'The Graduate' (1967)

One of the most impactful and influential romantic comedies of all time, The Graduate follows Benjamin (Dustin Hoffman), a recent college graduate who is still attempting to set a course for his future. As if he didn't already have enough on his plate, he finds himself in an unexpected love triangle with the illustrious older woman, Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft), and her daughter, Elaine (Katharine Ross). The film was deeply impactful and emblematic of its era in filmmaking and is easily the defining chapter of romance movies of the 60s.

The modern romantic comedy as it is commonly known can easily find its origins in The Graduate, a film that completely redefined the human element while providing a mixture of biding commentary and comedy. Over 50 years after its release, there are still many films that can find direct inspiration from this classic of the genre, with its legendary ending still being in contention as one of the most iconic and sticking endings in film history.

21 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

A beloved rewatchable Disney animated masterpiece, 1991's Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle (voiced by Paige O'Hara), an intelligent and spirited young woman who finds herself in an enchanted castle as a prisoner in exchange for her father's freedom. Her captor is the Beast (Robby Benson), a prince cursed to remain in his monstrous form until he learns to love and be loved in return. During her stay in the magical castle, Belle learns that not all is as it seems, with the Beast having a tragic story behind his tough exterior.

This classic tale of Beauty and the Beast with its captivating love story is a visual delight that tells a fantastical story of unexpected romance. Its stunning animation, coupled with Alan Menken's timeless musical score and iconic characters like the lovable Lumière (Jerry Orbach) and the stern but caring Cogsworth (David Ogden Stiers) all create a gorgeous and endlessly rewatchable Disney classic that's still adored by fans today.

20 'Her' (2013)

Director Spike Jonze's Her is an award-winning film that takes place in a not-so-distant future where technology has progressed far enough that artificial intelligence sounds human-like – sound familiar? In that future, Theodore Twombly (Joaquin Phoenix), a lonely and introverted writer, finds solace and love in an unlikely place: an operating system named Samantha (voiced by Scarlett Johansson).

The unconventional romance that unfolds between the two leads is surprisingly a poignant depiction of love in the modern age, or rather the desperation for connection individuals feel in a world dominated by isolation. Phoenix delivers a mesmerizing performance as the vulnerable Theodore, which is perfectly complemented by Johansson's voice acting, which imbues Samantha with a warmth and charm that make it easy to see why someone could fall for AI.

19 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

A timeless classic set in a whimsical fairytale world, Rob Reiner's The Princess Bride takes viewers on a humorous adventure alongside the heroic Westley (Cary Elwes), who is on a quest to rescue his true love, Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright), from an arranged marriage to the nefarious Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon).

The quotable film cleverly subverts traditional fairytale tropes through Westley's hilarious journey, where he also meets comical yet unforgettable characters like Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin) and Vizzini (Wallace Shawn). The Princess Bride is the perfect movie, earning that rare reputation for its seamless combination of an exciting quest, humor, and romance. Of course, the chemistry between Elwes and Wright lends a genuine and enduring charm to their characters' love story, which has stood the test of time.

18 'La La Land' (2016)

La La Land is a musical masterpiece that pays homage to Hollywood's golden age but adds a modern twist. It's centered on the different stages of the romance between aspiring actress Mia (Emma Stone) and jazz musician Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), who go through the highs and lows of pursuing their dreams in Los Angeles as best they can. As they inch closer to their goals, however, they realize that they are on entirely different paths and must soon make a tough decision.

With elaborate set pieces and a vibrant color palette, director Damien Chazelle's La La Land tells its heartbreaking love story against a gorgeous backdrop. Not to mention, the film's songs like "City of Stars" likely have a permanent place in fans' playlists, reminding them of the breakup film's emotional message about what people would do for love (and what they wouldn't).

17 'Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans' (1927)

One of the earliest and most powerful portrayals of love and passion during the height of the golden age of cinema, Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans follows a married farmer growing tired of his simple life on the farm with his wife. He finds himself being enchanted by the whims of a woman from the city, who attempts to convince the man to give up on his simple farm life and join her in life in the city, including a plot to murder his current wife.

While the movie is more commonly remembered nowadays for being the Best Picture winner that the academy took away, the film still has a beautiful and poignant portrayal of love, nearly ahead of every other film of its era in terms of emotion and filmmaking capabilities. It makes the fullest out of the limitations of silent filmmaking to create a touching and deeply resonating story of betrayal and humanity at both its best and its worst.

16 'Three Colors: Red' (1994)

