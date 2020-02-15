The Best Romantic Movies on Disney+ Right Now

“Someday my prince will come…”

“So this is love…”

“Can you feel the love tonight?”

For as long as Disney has been making movies, they’ve been telling love stories. From the fairy tale romances, to the tender animated tales of furry friends, and now, the live-action remakes of those very same films, Disney’s movie catalogue is full of classic storybook romances. Which means it’s no surprise that Disney+, in turn, has plenty of sweet and heartfelt romantic movies you can stream right now.

In addition to the Walt Disney Animation classics like Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, live-action remakes like Cinderella and Lady and the Tramp, and Pixar fav’s like Wall-E and The Incredibles, Disney+ also has some standout family-friendly rom-coms from the Buena Vista archive, including While You Were Sleeping and George of the Jungle. You can find all those and more below in our picks for the best romance movies on Disney+ right now.