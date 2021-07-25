Romantic movies reach our hearts, and whether they give us the warm and fuzzy feelings we crave or leave us heartbroken, romance is one of the most enduring and evergreen genres in film, and storytelling in general. Everyone loves a good love story, and elements of love are woven through other genres as well, so whether you're in the mood for a feel-good rom-com, an erotic thriller, holiday romance, or heartbreaking drama, we've got you covered with our list of the best romance movie on Hulu right now.

And So It Goes

Director: Rob Reiner

Writer: Mark Andrus

Cast: Michael Douglas, Diane Keaton, Sterling Jerins, Annie Parisse, Austin Lysy, Michael Terra, Sawyer Simpkins, Maxwell Simkins

This 2014 romantic comedy/drama is another look at finding love in your golden years. It stars Michael Douglas as Oren and Diane Keaton as Leah. They end up being thrown together when Oren unexpectedly has to take custody of his 9-year-old granddaughter temporarily. Not knowing how to deal with it, he seeks out the help of his neighbor Leah. Through this new situation, they bond and begin to find love in an unexpected place. If you enjoy Michael Douglas, this film is a great option for a lighthearted film.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Image via Neon

Director: Celine Sciamma

Writers: Celine Sciamma

Cast: Noemie Merlant, Adele Haenel, Luana Bajrami, Valeria Golino, Christel Baras, Armande Boulanger

If you are looking for a lesbian love story, look no further than the highly acclaimed 2019 French film called Portrait of a Lady on Fire. Set in the 18th century, this film features a young painter, Marianne, played by Noemie Merlant, who falls for Heloise, played by Adele Haenel. They meet when Marianne is commissioned to paint Heloise’s portrait. Heloise is engaged to a Milanese nobleman, who she does not want to marry. As Marianne paints her, the two fall for each other, even though their love appears doomed. This movie is a great example of a well-done love story that will pull at your heartstrings, and Celine Sciamma's script is as poetic as her lens, creating and capturing a lovely, unforgettable, heartbreaking love story.

Palm Springs

Image via NEON

Director: Max Garbakow

Writers: Andy Siara, Max Barbakow,

Cast: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milloti, J.K. Simmons, Peter Gallagher, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, Chris Pang

In a nod to Groundhog Day, the film Palm Springs features a time loop. While forced to live the same day repeatedly, Sarah, played by Cristin Milloti, and Nyles, played by Andy Samberg, begin to fall in love. They attempt a seemingly endless amount of ways to escape the time loop where they are forced to attend Sarah’s sister’s wedding, but to no avail.

This film is an intriguing take on the time loop premise. Usually, just one person is trapped, but this adds another person in the know about what’s going on. This premise helps bond them and draw them to each other as they fight to get their lives back. If you love alternate reality films, Palm Springs is a must-see.

The Shape of Water

Image via 20th Century Fox

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Writers: Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

Cast: Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg, Doug Jones, David Hewlett

This 2017 film has similarities to Beauty and the Beast. Elisa, played by Sally Hawkins, becomes intrigued by a fish/humanoid creature, played by Doug Jones. She is so interested in him that she begins to visit him in secret, and the two find a way to communicate with each other. She longs to be with him but also to free him. Elisa must struggle with her feelings and find a way to do the best thing for this creature that she has grown to love. This film is a great take on falling in love with someone society tell you that you shouldn’t. Directed by Guillermo Del Toro (earning him his first Best Director Oscar), the film has all of his signature stunning aesthetic and heartfelt love of creatures, and soft spot for the outcasts and oddballs conventional society deems strange.

Romeo + Juliet

Image via 20th Century Fox

Director: Baz Luhrmann

Writers: Craig Pearce and Baz Luhrmann

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Claire Danes, Brian Dennehy, John Leguizamo, Pete Postlethwaite, Paul Sorvino, Diane Venora

Among the most famous love stories of all time, William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet has been adapted, cribbed from, and a source of inspiration for countless films, but Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 adaptation is one of the best, most faithful, and all-encompasing of them all. Maintaining the original archaic text while updating the setting to contemporary times, Luhrmann put a distinct stamp on the material with his unforgettable aesthetic and outstanding cast.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes star as the doomed lovers from warring families, and they’re as magnetic and enchanting as any pair of actors to play the iconic characters - which means they also absolutely tear your heart to shreds when the whole thing goes to hell. Because, yes, Romeo and Juliet is a formative love story, but it’s also one of the great tragedies, and Luhrmann embraces the full scope of that tragedy, exploring a city undone by the violent, unending grudge-match between two powerhouse families that corrupts and poisons everything everything it touches. - Haleigh Foutch

If Beale Street Could Talk

Image via Annapurna Pictures

Director: Barry Jenkins

Writers: Barry Jenkins, James Baldwin

Cast: Kiki Layne, Stephan James, Regina King, Teyonah Parris, Colman Domingo

This drama/romance from 2018 features some tough situations and themes. Tish, played by KiKi Layne, discovers she is pregnant, but her beau, Fonny, played by Stephan James, is soon wrongly accused of rape and incarcerated. The quest for justice soon begins to help her love and the life they were building together. This tragic love story pulls at the heartstrings as Tish and Fonny push through together toward a justice they may never get. It will make your heart ache for this couple, and if you saw Barry Jenkins Best Picture-winning previous film Moonlight, you already know how beautiful but wrenching his films can be.

Bound

Image via Gramercy Pictures

Directors/Writers: Lana and Lilly Wachowski

Cast: Jennifer Tilly, Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano, Christopher Meloni

A steamy love story, a gripping crime thriller, and a groundbreaking icon of queer cinema, Bound is also just a straight-up fantastic film. Just three years before Lana and Lily Wachowski changed modern action cinema with The Matrix, they delivered their feature debut with this 1996 neo-noir. Jennifer Tilly stars as Violet, a reframing of the femme fatale who falls for Corky (Gina Gershon), an ex-con doing handiwork in her apartment complex. There’s just one problem, Violet is a “mob doll”, the longtime girlfriend of a mafioso (Joe Pantoliano), and when his criminal cohorts swam their apartment during a particularly chaotic and bloody night of money laundering, Violet and Corky devise a plan to snag the cash and start a new life. 25 years later, Tilly and Gershon are as magnetic as ever and Bound holds up as a breathless thriller, poignant piece of erotic romance, and a downright stunning piece of technical filmmaking from the Wachowskis. - Haleigh Foutch

Spontaneous

Image via Paramount Pictures

Director: Brian Duffield

Writers: Brain Duffield, Aaron Starmer

Cast: Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer, Yvonne Orji, Hayley Law, Piper Perabo, Rob Huebel, Chris Shields, Marlowe Percival

If you are looking for a gruesome but unique love story premise, check out Spontaneous. This 2020 romance features elements of horror and inspires you to live in the present. It begins innocently enough with Dylan, played by Charlie Plummer, confessing to Mara, played by Katherine Langford, that he has a crush on her. The horror elements come in when their schoolmates begin spontaneously exploding. Amid all of the blood, love begins to form between Dylan and Mara, who comfort in each other amidst the chaos. Since they never know when they may explode, the teens begin living for today and attempting to make each day count, and writer-director Brian Duffield wields the constant threat with precision, blending genres to create a wholly heartfelt about finding what makes life worth living and fighting for it, even in the direst of circumstances.

Supernova

Image via StudioCanal

Director: Harry Macqueen

Writers: Harry Macqueen

Cast: Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci, Pippa Haywood

If you are looking for a well-done LGBTQ+ love story, look no further than Supernova. This film is a love story featuring Sam, played by Colin Firth, and Tusker, played by Stanley Tucci. They have been partners for 20 years and embark on a trip across England to visit family, friends, and significant places from their past. This premise is expertly conveyed by these two dynamite actors, both of whom do stunning, subtle work as a devoted couple keeping their romance alive, even as a heavy grief settles into every moment of their lives together. Overshadowing the trip is Tusker’s struggle with dementia. They strive to make the most of the time they have together while he still remembers the past and knows who he is in the present. It's a heartbreaking journey, but a beautiful one, and if you've ever known someone in Tusker's shoes, it's an especially emotional experience.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Director: Herbert Ross

Writers: Dean Pitchford

Cast: Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer, John Lithgow, Dianne Wiest, Chris Penn, Sarah Jessica Parker, John Laughlin

As the movie that launched Kevin Bacon’s career to superstardom, Footloose, is a romance that features great music and a worthy cause: the right to dance! It has memorable music, memorable performances and is a lot of fun to watch. You will find yourself rooting for Ren, played by Bacon, to bring rock music and dancing back to the community where it has been banned. Ariel, played by Lori Singer, is Ren’s love interest and the daughter of Reverand Shaw Moore, played by John Lithgow, who fights to keep dancing from corrupting the town’s youth. Footloose is a classic and if you have managed to avoid it so far, rectify that now. It is Bacon at his best, with some pretty sweet moves. You will want to dance along.

In The Cut

Image via Screen Gems

Director: Jane Campion

Writers: Jane Campion and Susanna Moore

Cast: Meg Ryan, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Jason Leigh,

If you’re looking for something a little spicier and scarier, In the Cut is a twisted little blend of romance, psychological thrills, and a bit of old-fashioned slasher horror. Starring Meg Ryan as a yearning woman seemingly lost in the clutter of the big city and Mark Ruffalo as a boorish cop who also happens to be a sexual powerhouse, In the Cut is more of a lust story than a love story, but it is a powerfully atmospheric and seductive one, with The Piano director Jane Campion infusing the crime thriller with her talent for erotic cinema. Set in New York City, a serial killer is leaving behind grisly crime scenes of dismembered women, and Ryan’s Frannie finds herself tangled up in the investigation, and subsequently drawn into a passionate, lurid affair with Ruffalo’s Detective Malloy.

This one doesn’t have the best critical track record, but if you like sexy cinema that’s so grimy and steamy you feel like you need to wipe down your screen afterward, don’t let the reviews sway you. In the Cut rules, and it’s a fascinating exploration of desiring the forbidden and grotesque; even when Frannie starts to believe Malloy may be the murderer, she can’t resist the animal magnetism and as Philippa Snow wrote in her excellent piece for the New Statesman, “In the Cut is masterful in its suggestion of the ambient, omnipresent air of sexual threat that exists in traditional heterosexual dynamics, and is equally masterful in the way it manages to make an argument for its forthright, feminist heroine being turned on by that tension.” Human attraction is never simple and often perverse, but few films are so willing to look at the dark undercurrent of psychosexual dynamics that underline so much of humanity’s sexual history, and few filmmakers could do it with the style and slow-kindling eroticism that Campion pulls off here. - Haleigh Foutch

(500) Days of Summer

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Director: Marc Webb

Writers: Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber

Cast: Zooey Deschanel, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Geoffrey Arend, Chloe Grace Moretz, Matthew Gray Gubler, Clark Gregg, Patricia Belcher

If you are looking for more of an offbeat love story, check out (500) Days of Summer. It features Summer, played by Zooey Deschanel, who does not believe in true love, and Tom, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the man who falls in love with her.

This movie is great if you love to keep guessing until the end. Their love story is told in non-chronological order, which is an intriguing choice that adds to the complexity of the film. While it may not have the ending you expect, Summer’s journey will captivate you as she questions whether true love does exist after all.

Plus One

Image via RLJE Films

Director/Writers: Jeff Chan and Andrew Rhymer

Cast: Maya Erskine, Jack Quaid, Beck Bennett, Rosalind Chao, Perrey Reeves

Recent years have proven something of a rebirth for the rom-com genre, but this one has slipped a bit under the radar. And it shouldn’t! Starring PEN15’s Maya Erksine and The Boys star Jack Quaid, the 2019 rom-com Plus One is just as charming as that duo sounds on paper. Erksine and Quaid play a pair of long-time friends who realize they have an ungodly amount of weddings to go to and agree to be each other’s plus-ones for the duration of their marriage marathon. Naturally, their newfound, though originally silly, commitment to each other (and the fact that they’re constantly seeing each other all gussied up) sparks something new in their relationship, and the film follows their rocky road to falling for each other as they learn to resolve their communication and commitment issues in an updated riff on Four Weddings and a Funeral.

The film never quite reaches the all-timer heights of its predecessor, but it’s a heartfelt spiritual successor that’s, as a bonus, genuinely very funny. Packed with witty one-liners and laugh-out-loud banter, Plus One wisely leans on the charms of its lead actors, giving them quality material to match their magnetic chemistry. – Haleigh Foutch

The Age of Adaline

Image via Lionsgate

Director: Lee Toland Krieger

Writers: J. Mills Goodloe, Salvador Paskowitz

Cast: Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman, Harrison Ford, Ellen Burstyn, Kathy Baker, Amanda Crew

The Age of Adaline presents us with an intriguing fantasy romance with a bit of mystery. You may be surprised to find out that the story is not based on a book. It has that feel to it, but it is an original story that Goodloe and Paskowitz came up with independently. It features Adaline Bowman, played by Blake Lively, who stops aging due to a car accident. She lives the next eight decades as a 29-year-old. She keeps to herself to avoid suspicion, but then she meets Ellis Jones, played by Michiel Huisman, who makes her feel again. Lively, Huisman, and Harrison Ford are captivating to watch as you try to figure out what’s going on. You are taken along on a fantastical journey of love, loss, and love bringing you back again.

Blast From the Past

Image via New Line Cinema

Director: Hugh Wilson

Writers: Bill Kelly, Hugh Wilson

Cast: Brendan Fraser, Alicia Silverstone, Christopher Walken, Sissy Spacek, Dave Foley

This 1999 romantic comedy, starring Brendan Fraser as Adam and Alicia Silverstone as Eve, is an enjoyable fish out of water film. It has elements of Fraser’s claim to fame, Encino Man. He once again stars as a man who is out of time and out of place in the world. This time, he has been in a bomb shelter with his parents, played by Christopher Walken and Sissy Spacek, for 35 years following a bomb scare in the 1960s. Fraser is definitely in his element as the wide-eyed innocent Adam. His charm practically leaps off the screen, and his interactions with Eve will make you laugh. It's also great to see Silverstone shine in a role that isn’t Clueless.

Princess Cyd

Image via Wolfe Video

Director/Writer: Stephen Cone

Cast: Jessie Pinnick, Rebecca Spence, Malic White, James Vincent Meredith, Tyler Ross, Matthew Quattrocki

A sweet, subtle coming out and coming-of-age film, Princess Cyd takes a light touch to the topics at hand, which range from grief to sexuality to faith, giving the underseen 2017 gem an inviting airiness. Jessie Pinnick stars as Cyd, a self-assured and assertive teenager spending the summer with her aunt, Miranda Ruth (Rebecca Spence), a religious intellectual and well-known writer. Writer/director Stephen Cone unfolds an understated, intergenerational investigation of the self, carried out in the sometimes tense but never quite sparring exchanges between the two and their counter-but-not-clashing world views.

As Cyd explores gender and sexuality, falling for a girl for the first time, Miranda seeks to get more in touch with her own sense of intimacy, offering two views of what it means to get to know yourelf better by getting to know someone else. The film takes such a subtle hand to existential questions, it can sometimes verge on feeling stoic, but that’s a strength just as much as it is a weakness, leaving space for more subtle emotions and evolutions - and plenty of room to savor Cyd’s blossoming summery romance. - Haleigh Foutch

Friends with Benefits

Image via Sony Pictures

Director: Will Gluck

Writers: Keith Merryman, David A. Newman, Will Gluck, Harley Peyton

Cast: Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis, Patricia Clarkson, Jenna Elfman, Richard Jenkins, Woody Harrelson

Friends with Benefits is a fresh take on the age-old question of can a man and a woman have sex without it turning into a relationship. Jamie, played by Mila Kunis, and Dylan, played by Justin Timberlake, meet when she recruits him for a job on the other side of the country. He decides to take the job, and the two form a friendship that leads to a sexual relationship. While they attempt to keep it at that, they begin to fall for each other.

This 2011 film is fun to watch, even though the plot is somewhat predictable. You figure it out long before they do, but it is enjoyable to watch them finally get it. Plus, the flash mob scenes are super fun. The film is captivating from start to finish as Kunis and Timberlake banter well together, pulling you into their obvious chemistry.

Something's Gotta Give

Image via Sony Pictures

Director: Nancy Meyers

Writers: Nancy Meyers

Cast: Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton, Keanu Reeves, Frances McDormand, Amanda Peet, Jon Favreau

This 2003 film is an excellent example of a love story in the autumn of life. It stars Jack Nicholson as Harry and Diane Keaton as Erica. It all begins with Harry dating a woman, Marin, played by Amanda Peet, more than half his age. They go on vacation to her family’s beach house, but then her mother Erica unexpectedly shows up.

As if that weren’t awkward enough, Harry suffers a heart attack when trying to seduce Marin and is rushed to the hospital. Because of this health scare, Harry is advised to stay at the beach house for a few days, so he ends up staying with Erica.

Although the two had a rocky start, they begin to develop feelings for each other the longer he stays. Their chemistry and banter are fun and funny. You will definitely laugh out loud. It is a sweet story about a second chance at love and seeing someone in a new light. All ages can enjoy this story.

Happiest Season

Image via Hulu

Director: Clea Duvall

Writers: Clea Duvall and Mary Holland

Cast: Kristen Stewat, Mackenzie Davis, Aubrey Plaza, Allison Brie, Mary Holland, Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber, Dan Levy, Jake McDorman

Happiest Season is a complicated little number and definitely not the feel-good rom-com a lot of audiences were hoping for the first major queer Christmas romance, but if you’re looking for a seasonal love story that sidesteps the usual saccharine tropes, it might be the right fit. Kristen Stewart stars as Abby, a young woman who’s about to meet her girlfriend Harper’s (Mackenzie Davis) family for the first time and makes a grand plan to propose at their big annual Christmas party. Problem is, Harper’s family doesn’t know she’s gay, and when Abby gets there, she’s faced with being put back in the closet and realizing there’s a part of her Harper she never knew.

Stewart is wonderful as Abby and you never stop rooting for her, but perhaps Happiest Season’s biggest problem is she’s surrounded by an ensemble of characters that are almost entirely cruel and unlikable. There are exceptions, of course, Dan Levy is reliably magnetic as Abby’s best friend, Aubrey Plaza is her most accessible and irresistible as Harper’s ex, and co-writer Mary Holland is the surprise scene-stealer as Harper’s oddball sister. But ultimately, that community of cruely is part of the point, and though Happiest Season doesn’t offer the healthiest or, well… happiest depiction of queer romance, its a pretty effective exploration of how difficult it can be to love someone who grew up having to hide who they are, and how messy it can be when they finally decide to stop hiding. I just sure hope Abby and Harper went to therapy afterward. – Haleigh Foutch

Another Time

Image via Gravitas Ventures

Director: Thomas Hennessy

Writers: Thomas Hennessy, Scott Kennard

Cast: Justin Hartley, Arielle Kebbel, James Kyson, Chrishell Stause, Alan Pietruszewski, Mark Valley, Jack McLLaughlin

Justin Hartley, of This is Us fame, stars as Eric in this 2018 Sci-fi Romance that centers around time travel. He meets the woman of his dreams, Julia, played by Chrishell Stause, only to find out that she already has a fiance. An idea sparks in Eric about going back in time and meeting Julia before she has a chance to meet her fiance.

While going back in time leads to some unforeseen consequences, it also enables Eric to see things in a new light and seek out love in a new way when he realizes he was chasing after the wrong thing. This film is a fun time travel saga that will keep you cheering on the hero until the end.

