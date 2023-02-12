"You can never replace anyone because everyone is made up of such beautiful specific details."

Although it is relatively hard to pin down what genre is the most popular (though horror really stands out), romance movies and TV shows are undoubtedly fan favorites. Surely, there is nothing like cozying up with a good romance film, especially during this time of the year; it's almost like taking yourself out on your own Valentine's day date.

While most romance movies and shows take place over months or a few years, some of the media that fit into the category wonderfully portray a relationship throughout time, usually following the protagonists from a younger and more naive age to a more mature and wiser one. From TheBeforeTrilogy to Blue Valentine, we gather some of the emotionally evoking films that depict the evolution of a relationship.

1 The 'Before' Trilogy (1995—2003)

Richard Linklater's Before trilogy is one of the most beloved series of films out there. The first installment of the franchise, which came out in 1994, introduced viewers to the two intriguing main leads, Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Céline (Julie Delpy), two young travelers who meet by chance on a Eurail train. Their paths meet again in Before Sunset (2004), and finally, in Before Midnight (2013), viewers are given a sneak peek inside the characters' genuine but complex married life.

By actually waiting all those years in-between films, Linklater masterfully depicted the naturalism of Jesse and Céline's journey throughout the years featuring amazingly realistic results. The franchise is clearly a fan-favorite, making for an incredible watch even to moviegoers who aren't usually keen on romantic clichés, as it showcases true love without glamorizing the heartache that can come with it.

2 'The Notebook' (2004)

Based on Nicholas Sparks' novel of the same name, The Notebook is a 2004 romantic drama directed by Nick Cassavetes. The movie stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as Noah and Allie, a young couple from polar-opposite social classes during the 1940s, and follows their passionate but struggling relationship through the years.

Although the Cassavetes movie is far from being one of the most critically acclaimed romances out there, it's still very much globally appreciated by the average worldwide audience. There's no doubt that The Notebook is a bittersweet, emotional watch that will make some viewers hold on to their tissues throughout, especially when showcasing Allie and Noah's latest years.

3 'Normal People' (2020)

Hulu's original miniseries adapted from Sally Rooney's novel of the same name is perhaps one of the most treasured romantic series currently streaming — with a captivating storyline and realistic dialogue between the two leads — wonderfully played by rising stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal — no wonder Normal People has successfully induced many viewers into getting their hands on the book as well.

Although the series doesn't go as far as showing Connell and Marianne's entire lifespan together, it thoroughly follows the two lead characters from high school to college, where pivotal character development happens and a series of transformative events take place. Normal People is assuredly one of the most heart-wrenching pieces of romance out there — still, it is a hundred percent worth the watch.

4 'Love, Rosie' (2014)

Starring Sam Claflin and Lily Collins as Alex and Rosie, two life-long friends who find themselves slowly falling for each other through time, Love, Rosie — considered by many the perfect "best friends to lovers" watch — depicts the flourishing romance between two people who have known each other since they were 5.

Love, Rosie is both a light-hearted romantic comedy and a very touching feature with a fair share of moving moments between the two leads — as the two grow older and settle into their separate lives, Rosie and Alex eventually realize that they have spent a good amount of time unknowingly loving each other.

5 'Brokeback Mountain' (2005)

Set in the early '60s, Brokeback Moutain is a soul-wrenching romantic drama about two shepherds (Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger in two of their most moving performances) who find themselves falling for each other when they are both hired as sheep herders in an isolated Wyoming.

Over the course of 20 years, the two married men struggle to keep up their tortured affair in this Oscar-winning Ang Lee gorgeous and moving film. With an impeccable screenplay and intriguing characters, Brokeback Moutain is one of the most prized neo-Westerns to date.

6 'One Day' (2011)

Directed by Lone Scherfig, One Day is based on David Nicholls' 2009 novel of the same name. It follows Anne Hathaway's Emma and Jim Sturgess' Dexter. The movie depicts their relationship's timespan through the years, from the moment their friendship begun back in 1988, to the year of 2011.

Part of what is so interesting about One Day is its structure, namely how the two characters are shown every year on the same date for viewers to see what point of their lives they are in. Every July 15th, audiences experience Emma and Dexter's individual anxieties and heartache as the two attempt to find meaning in an ever-changing world.

7 'Comet' (2014)

Sam Esmail's movie starring Justin Long and Emmy Rossum depicts, through a captivating non-linear narrative, Dell and Kimberly's love life after the two met by chance at a meteor shower. Bouncing back and forth throughout a couple's six-year relationship, Comet, just like the title suggests, depicts a love so rare that it only shows up every couple of years.

A good amount of the time, Comet is sad and wishful — at all times, it is thought-provoking. Giving viewers enough space to interpret it in different ways, this existential film offers audiences a realistic outlook on romance as it cross-cuts between several crucial moments in the relationship between the two leads.

8 'From Scratch' (2022)

This heart-wrenching Netflix miniseries created by Attica Locke and adapted from Tembi Locke's memoir of the same name counts on great performances by Eugenio Mastrandrea and Zoë Saldaña. In From Scratch, a Sicilian man named Lino and an American girl named Amy fall in love with each other while she studies abroad in Italy.

Combining family drama with a very intense love story, this 2022 miniseries is guaranteed to make viewers' hearts melt (and possibly break). It movingly depicts Amy and Lino's journey over the years, highlighting the couple's strength and dedication in dealing with the many trials and challenges that the two unexpectedly faced.

9 'Moonlight' (2016)

This beautiful coming-of-age by the beloved independent film company A24 has stolen many hearts — including the Academy's. The just 2017 Best Picture winner presents a soul-stirring love story between two men who have grown up together while showcasing three different stages in the main character's life, as well as the struggles he underwent when attempting to figure out his sexuality and identity.

Barry Jenkins' directorial debut is arguably one of A24's best features. Moonlight doesn't shy away from delivering a painful storyline and absolutely destroying its audience — but we love it for it. Although the incredible film features brutal themes, everything is dealt with care while depicting the main character's journey from childhood rage towards self-realization and self-discovery.

10 'Blue Valentine' (2010)

This superbly directed, at times hard-to-watch domestic drama Blue Valentine revolves around a married couple's (Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling) life together, from the beginning of their love affair to the dissolution of their marriage a couple of years later.

An emotionally devastating watch that will not leave anyone indifferent, this Derek Cianfrance movie does not feature the kind of uncomplicated love everyone is used to seeing in the movies. Instead, it offers audiences a genuine, realistic viewpoint on the lives of a couple whose charming and passionate passion has started to fade through time.

