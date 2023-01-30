Not many romantic comedies shined at this year's Oscars nominations. Indeed, the genre has had a weird couple of years, but there's always at least one rom-com that makes it big every year. Some even make it all the way to the Oscars, an impressive feat considering the Academy's traditional tastes.

The recent re-release of Roman Holiday is the perfect reminder of how big some rom-coms got at the Oscars. Some even received Best Picture nominations, and even if only a few claimed the award, their place among the nominees is a victory in and of itself.

1 'It Happened One Night' (1934)

Widely considered one of the all-time best films, let alone the all-time best romantic comedies, It Happened One Night ruled the 1935 Oscars. The story centers on the unexpected romance between a spoiled socialite and a cynical reporter as they are forced to travel together. Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert star.

It Happened One Night was the first of three films to win the Big Five Oscars: Picture, Director, Actor, Actress and Screenplay. It remained the only picture to win both Lead Actor and Actress for forty-one years until One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest joined it.

2 'The Philadelphia Story' (1940)

The Philadelphia Story stars a trio of true cinematic icons: Katharine Hepburn, Jimmy Stewart and Cary Grant. The plot centers on a wealthy but spoiled socialite whose life gets disrupted by the sudden arrival of her ex-husband and a tabloid journalist on the eve of her wedding.

A massive critical and commercial success, The Philadelphia Story received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Stewart won Best Actor, his only competitive win at the Oscars, while Hepburn received her third nomination. The Philadelphia Story remains a classic of the beloved genre, to the point where even people who don't like romantic comedies will enjoy the hijinks of Hepburn's spirited socialite.

3 'Roman Holiday' (1953)

Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck star in William Wyler's Roman Holiday. The plot follows the princess of an unnamed European country who joins a reporter on a trip to see Rome away from her overbearing royal duties.

Roman Holiday was a smashing box office and critical success. Hepburn became the first actor to win the Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA for a single role, and the film received a total of ten Oscar nominations, winning Best Story and Best Costume Design - Black and White. Unfortunately, the film's writer, Dalton Trumbo, didn't receive credit for his work since he was on the Hollywood Blacklist at the time.

4 'The Apartment' (1960)

Billy Wilder's timeless classic The Apartment centers on an insurance clerk, played by Jack Lemmon, who allows the senior members of his company to use his apartment to conduct their extramarital affairs. Things become complicated when he develops feelings for an elevator operator, played by Shirley MacLaine, who's carrying an affair with his boss.

Critically lauded for its humor and romance and with one of cinema's most unforgettable closing lines, The Apartment was an instant and overwhelming success. It received ten Oscar nominations and won five, including Best Picture and Director for Wilder. To this day, many believe MacLaine should've won Best Actress, but she faced tough competition from Elizabeth Taylor, who was then recovering from a dangerous surgery.

5 'Annie Hall' (1977)

Neurotic, charming, and with one of the sharpest and funniest screenplays in cinematic history, Annie Hall is among the all-time best romances. The movie chronicles the rise and fall of the relationship between comedian Albie Singer and nightclub singer Annie Hall.

Diane Keaton became an instant cinematic icon with her quirky performance as Annie Hall. The film was nominated for the Big Five Oscars and won four: Picture, Director, Actress and Original Screenplay. Annie Hall famously won Best Picture over Star Wars in one of the most memorable Oscar races of the 20th century.

6 'Tootsie' (1982)

Dustin Hoffman plays talented but complicated actor Michael Dorsey who, in order to secure more work, assumes the identity of a woman in Sydney Pollack's 1982 rom-com Tootsie. The film, one of the funniest comedies of the 80s, co-stars Jessica Lange, Teri Garr and Bill Murray.

The idea of a middle-aged actor becoming a middle-aged actress to land a job might seem ridiculously ironic and inappropriate today, but it was a stroke of genius in 1982. Tootsie earned rave reviews and was a box office juggernaut, securing its place among the Oscar contenders. It received ten nominations but only won one for Jessica Lange's supporting performance.

7 'Moonstruck' (1987)

Cher and Nicolas Cage star in the 1987 rom-com Moonstruck. The plot centers on Loretta Castorini, an Italian widow who enters an affair with her fiancé's younger and tortured brother. Danny Aiello, Vincent Gardenia and Olympia Dukakis.

A critical and financial success, Moonstruck received six Oscar nominations. Cher memorably won Best Actress in one of the Oscar's most competitive races, which also included Glenn Close for Fatal Attraction, Holly Hunter for Broadcast News and Sally Kirkland for Anna. Moonstruck also walked away with the Oscars for Best Supporting Actress for Dukakis and Best Original Screenplay.

8 'Working Girl' (1988)

Mike Nichols directs Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Melanie Griffith in 1988's romantic comedy Working Girl. The film tells the story of Tess McGill, a brilliant but underrated secretary who poses as her boss to rise in the corporate world, only to fall for the investment broker she's working with.

Working Girl earned critical and commercial success. It received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and acting nominations for Griffith, Weaver and scene-stealer Joan Cusack. However, its sole win was for its anthemic song, Carly Simon's now-iconic "Let the River Run."

9 'Shakespeare In Love' (1998)

Part historical fiction and part rom-com, Shakespeare in Love stars Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes. The film tells the story of the blossoming romance between a young William Shakespeare and Viola de Lesseps, a beautiful woman who dreams of performing on stage.

It's impossible to talk about Shakespeare in Love without acknowledging the ugly role a certain disgraced produced played in its Oscar success. Indeed, the film conducted the Oscar campaign to end all Oscar campaigns, and its efforts paid off. Shakespeare in Love received thirteen Oscar nominations and won seven, including Best Picture. Over the years, its wins have aged like milk, but the film remains a charming and vibrant feel-good movie and a superior entry into the romantic comedy genre.

10 'Silver Linings Playbook' (2012)

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence became bonafide A-listers thanks to the 2012 rom-com Silver Linings Playbook. The film follows the unlikely relationship between a man with bipolar and a young widow as they rehearse to partake in a dance competition.

Critically acclaimed and commercially successful, Silver Linings Playbook was a major player throughout the 2013 awards season. It received eight Oscar nominations, including every major acting category and the Big Five. And while it only prevailed in Best Actress, making Lawrence the second-youngest winner in the category, its legacy as a beloved and revered rom-com is all but ensured.

