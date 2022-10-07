An adaptation even by another name would smell as sweet.

Romeo and Juliet is the most renowned and regarded romantic tragedy in the history of drama. Over nearly half a millennium has passed, and Shakespeare’s classic tale of star-crossed lovers is still told in film, television, and theatre.

As time has gone on, though, creatives have taken different approaches to how they present each adaptation, and new versions of the story have been created to enhance the well-loved story. For a night in, there are quite a few adaptations of Romeo and Juliet that are worth the watch.

'West Side Story' (1961 and 2021)

Leonard Berstein and Stephen Sondheim’s musical adaptation of Romeo and Juliet is West Side Story. In this stage play and movie, Romeo and Juliet are now divided by race in the inner-city areas of New York City. As two gangs war for territory, the white ‘Jets’ and the Puerto Rican ‘Sharks,’ Tony and Maria find love. Songs like “Maria,” “Tonight,” and “Somewhere” are famously known from the production.

In 2021, Steven Spielberg released his own movie remake of West Side Story. Both watches are absolutely wonderful, but for a more up-to-date and fresh watch, the 2021 version is brilliant. For fans of that classic movie feel, the 1961 version is the right choice.

National Theatre’s 'Romeo and Juliet' (2021)

In the middle of the pandemic, the National Theatre in the United Kingdom released its own filmed version of Romeo and Juliet starring Josh O’Connor and Jessie Buckley, respectively. This version switches back and forth between a bare-minimum rehearsal setting and to a full-blown movie production.

Both actors are phenomenal, and bring the characters to life with the original text. For fans of the theatre and the Shakespearean language but with a modern flair, this production is the best option to watch.

'Romeo Must Die' (2000)

In this martial-arts action film inspired by Romeo and Juliet, set in Oakland, California with warring African-American and Chinese gangs. The film follows a Chinese former police officer traveling to the United States in order to avenge his brother’s death. However, he finds that he is falling in love with the rival mobster’s daughter.

They struggle to find happiness with the uneasiness of gang life and purely existing in America as people of color. The film is an action-packed watch, and highly-recommended for anyone looking for a more exciting and action-filled adaptation.

'Gnomeo & Juliet' (2011)

In by far one of the cutest kid-friendly adaptations of Romeo and Juliet, Gnomeo & Juliet follows two garden gnomes from separate feuding families who struggle to keep their flowering romance alive. This adaptation is so fun, and takes the tragic tale and completely spins it on its head to have a whole new meaning.

Besides an all-star cast including James McAvoy, the movie also has some great music. For a family movie night (especially if the kids are reading Romeo and Juliet for school), Gnomeo & Juliet is a hilarious and wonderful watch.

'Private Romeo' (2011)

Private Romeo is by far one of the most innovative and captivating adaptations of the classic tragedy. The film is a re-enactment of the play in an all-male high school military academy, McKinley Military Academy. During this performance of the play, however, is a blossoming romance between the two leads.

The film is actually a response to the US Military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. For anyone looking for something queer-themed and pointed should check out Private Romeo.

'Bollywood Queen' (2002)

Bollywood Queen is 2002 adaptation of the bard’s tragedy set in the London’s East End during (then) modern times. The movie follows a young Indian girl who falls in love with a white man, but it is revealed that their families are entangled in an intense business rivalry.

The two must navigate complex familial relationships as they simply desire to love one another. This movie is a bit unknown and it's important to celebrate the southern Asian community as well, so anyone looking to explore a new film should try Bollywood Queen!

'Romeo + Juliet' (1996)

Image via 20th Century Fox

The Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes (and the talents of John Leguizamo, Paul Rudd, and Harold Perrineau) version of Romeo + Juliet is one of the most iconic adaptations to date. The play was transferred to the silver screen and was set in a post-modern beach city named Verona Beach.

In this version, similar to other versions, the two families are rival gangs. Like always, the two meet and fall in love. However, will that love last? For anyone looking for a well-appreciated and highly-regarded adaptation of Romeo and Juliet that doesn’t include people in pantyhose and sword fights, Romeo + Juliet is the best option.

'Warm Bodies' (2013)

Romeo and Juliet come back to life? As zombies? Warm Bodies follows a zombie named R who stops his undead brethren from attacking (and then zombifying) a young woman named Julie. He rescues her and Julie realizes that R might not be like the other zombies.

As the two form an unusual (and possibly necrophilic) relationship, R becomes more and more human and a chain of events occurs that could change the world as they know it. For horror fans or anyone looking for an adaptation that is fascinatingly bizarre, check out Warm Bodies!

'Shakespeare in Love' (1998)

Forbidden relationships with William Shakespeare? Sounds about right! Shakespeare in Love follows a fictional relationship between William Shakespeare and a young woman who pretends to be a man to publish her plays. He finds inspiration from an aristocratic woman, but her over-zealous intent on acting in one of his plays puts his secret relationship in jeopardy.

This film is a classic. Joseph Fiennes, Gwyneth Paltrow, Judi Dench, Geoffrey Rush, Ben Affleck, and Colin Firth are just a few of the legendary actors who acted in this film.

'Romeo and Juliet' (1968)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Last but not least is the 1968 adaptation of Romeo and Juliet. This version stays true to the original script and was directed by Italian director Franco Zeffirelli. There is nothing too out-of-the-box with this version, but this screen adaptation is by far the closest to how true classical actors would perform the show when stage performances of the show were most popular.

This particular version is also known as one of the best, most iconic and most accurate-to-the-text screen adaptations of the play to date.

