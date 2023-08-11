Since making her debut as a teenager in Harmony Korine's Kids, Rosario Dawson has had a long career playing a number of very different characters across genres and working with plenty of renowned actors and directors. She's part of a few franchises, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Claire Temple, and has also starred in movies that didn't receive critical praise but are beloved by fans, like Josie and the Pussycats and the film adaptation of Broadway musical Rent. She's also appeared on television, notably Jane the Virgin and the more recent Briarpatch.

Dawson has delivered memorable performances time and time again, from drama to comedy, indie films to blockbusters and huge franchises, even voiceover work. Most notably, Dawson found an important place in the Star Wars universe as a live-action version of fan-favorite Jedi Ahsoka, first in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, then in her own spinoff on streaming platform Disney+. But no matter the genre or scale, Dawson always delivers an impressive performance, and her best films have earned great audience scores on IMDb.

10 'Trigger Happy' (2001)

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

In the independent film Trigger Happy, also known as Deadline, a handgun changes hands between 22 New Yorkers, all connected to each other in some small way. The cast also includes Michael Weatherly.

Trigger Happy is a commentary on gun violence in America with a large ensemble cast that has been well-reviewed but is among Dawson’s lesser-known movies. She appears briefly in a small role as Dee, giving a subdued performance.

9 'Sorry to Bother You' (2018)

Image via Annapurna Pictures

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Sorry to Bother You is set in an alternate version of Oakland, where a telemarketer discovers a magical path to professional success, leading him to climb the ranks and make some troubling discoveries along the way. The movie stars Lakeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson.

RELATED: Greed's Not Good: 10 Movies That Expertly Criticize Capitalism

Sorry to Bother You is a hilarious, surreal satire that received positive reviews from critics for its commentary on race and capitalism. Dawson’s role is small—she provides a voice in an elevator—but wonderfully funny, and she’s just one of a number of actors who pull the film together.

8 'Kids' (1995)

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Kids is a coming-of-age story directed by Larry Clark and written by Harmony Korine about an HIV-positive teenager in New York City who aims to sleep with as many girls as he can without informing them about his HIV. Chloë Sevigny also stars in her film debut.

Kids is an understandably controversial film that received a mixed critical response when first released in 1995. But Dawson, who plays Ruby, impresses as a teenager in her first acting credit, and without any prior experience—she was famously discovered on her porch by Clark and Korine.

7 'Death Proof' (2007)

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

A stuntman, played by Kurt Russell, targets women and takes them for deadly drives in modified cars in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘70s pulp tribute Death Proof, and he chooses the wrong group of friends. Dawson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Tracie Thoms, and stuntwoman Zoë Bell, who plays herself, star. Death Proof was originally released as part of Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez's Grindhouse double feature.

RELATED: Bloodthirsty Cinema: The 14 Films With the Highest On-Screen Body Count

Although not considered one of Tarantino’s best films, Death Proof is an intense and action-packed car-chase movie, and the women get their revenge in the end. The entire cast is fantastic, and Dawson, in particular, delivers a convincingly panicked performance—and is also fun to watch when the women catch up with and turn the tables on their tormentor.

6 'Shattered Glass' (2003)

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Shattered Glassis based on a true story and Vanity Fair article of the same name and stars Hayden Christensen as young journalist Stephen Glass, who is found to have fabricated all or part of the majority of his stories. In addition to Dawson, the ensemble cast includes Hank Azaria, Peter Sarsgaard, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Zahn, and Melanie Lynskey.

Shattered Glass was critically acclaimed for its compelling story and the impressive performances of its cast. Dawson appears in a small role as Andy Fox, a reporter helping to uncover the truth about Glass’ stories and who’s excited and intrigued by the task.

5 'Clerks II' (2006)

Image via MGM

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

In the sequel to Clerks, set 10 years later, the film’s slackers Dante and Randal are now in their 30s and employed at fast-food chain Mooby’s. Like the first film, Clerks II was written and directed by Kevin Smith and features Jay and Silent Bob. It was followed by a sequel, Clerks III, in 2022.

RELATED: The Films of Kevin Smith Ranked, from 'Clerks' to 'Tusk'

Dawson is endearing and fun to watch as Mooby’s free-spirited manager Becky, who holds her own in the boys’ club that is her employer. She has to deal with the struggles of employees like Randal and Elias, plus their customers.

4 'The LEGO Batman Movie' (2017)

Image via Warner Bros.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Iconic superhero Batman has had plenty of movies and TV shows—including an animated version featuring LEGO toys in The LEGO Batman Movie. Dawson provided the voice for newly elected police commissioner Barbara Gordon, who later becomes Batgirl, and the cast also includes Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Zach Galifianakis, Ralph Fiennes, and more.

Dawson plays Gordon as charismatic and charming, and The LEGO Batman Movie is a lighthearted, funny take on Batman with themes of teamwork. The movie also features great animation that plays into its toy-centered roots and plenty of Easter eggs for longtime Batman fans.

3 '25th Hour' (2002)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Dawson stars alongside Edward Norton in 25th Hour as the girlfriend of a drug dealer about to serve a seven-year prison sentence, set against the backdrop of New York City just after 9/11. The cast of 25th Hour also includes Philip Seymour Hoffman, Anna Paquin, and more. Spike Lee directed the movie.

25th Hour is highly regarded as one of Lee’s best films. It’s a smart, emotional movie about how quickly life can change. Dawson delivers a great performance as Norton’s girlfriend—especially as she may have been the one who reported him to the authorities.

2 'Seven Pounds' (2008)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

To make up for a tragedy in his past, Ben, played by Will Smith, decides to donate his organs to seven strangers desperately in need and falls in love with one of them, who Dawson plays. Seven Pounds also stars Woody Harrelson.

RELATED: 10 Best Dramas You Need to See Before Kicking the Bucket

Although Seven Pounds didn’t score well with critics — except for Smith’s performance — audiences enjoyed it, as indicated by the IMDb score. Ben's selflessness is heartwarming, and it’s an emotional movie overall.

1 'Sin City' (2005)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Released in 2005, the neo-noir crime anthology Sin City follows the corrupt, violent residents of Basin City. The star-studded ensemble cast includes Josh Hartnett, Brittany Murphy, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis, Benicio del Toro, Clive Owen, and more. It was directed by Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller and based on the graphic novel of the same name.

Sin City is visually stunning, with stark black and white, except for the occasional pop of color, like characters' eyes and blood. Dawson plays Gail, the leader of a group of sex workers, and returned for the sequel, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.

KEEP READING:10 Great Episodes of 'The Clone Wars' To Watch Before 'Ahsoka', Ranked