Way back in the far-away time of 2009, TV saw one of the best and most influential reality shows hit the airwaves and forever alter history; RuPaul's Drag Race. It had its first-ever season on Logo TV and was hosted by the legendary "supermodel of the world" RuPaul Charles and life was truly never the same. The show has since been lauded as a staple of queer and pop culture as a whole.

The show has made fan-favorite queens stars in their own right, as well as inspired thousands of people to dip their toes into the glamorous world of drag artistry (for better or worse) and even introduced the niche genre of drag-based competition to the forefront of reality TV. Whether you watch for fashion, makeup, comedy, or incredible lip sync skills, Drag Race has something for everyone. RuPaul's Drag Race has amassed many fans during its impressive run and has led to Redditors discussing which episodes truly hit the mark as the best.

10 "RuPaul Roast"

Season 5, Episode 7 (2013)

Season five is largely considered one of the franchise's very best, and this roast is a key reason why. The seventh episode followed a comedy roast for RuPaul, with each of the competing queens showing off their funny side and attempting to achieve the terrifying task of making jokes at the expense of the show's host. Several queens such as Alaska Thunderf*ck, Jinx Monsoon, and Coco Montrese delivered excellently and still hold up today even after all these years.

The lip sync was also incredible and gave birth to the iconic double wig reveal by the one and only Roxxxy Andrews, and even ended on a double shantay just to end an already great episode on an even greater finale. Redditor mild_tamale encapsulates this episode perfectly; "From comedy genius to epic unfunny, an authentic gut-wrenching breakdown, historic lip sync, and proper double save."

9 "Revenge of the Queens"

'All Stars' Season 2, Episode 5 (2016)

Another episode featuring a comedy challenge and a double shantay (and weirdly also including Alyssa Edwards) comes from the fifth episode of the second All Stars season, which is widely seen as the show's very best season. The opening scene features the dramatic reveal of the eliminated queens of the past few episodes through a transparent mirror is iconic enough, but the return of fan favorites Alyssa and Tatianna following their electrifying performance is just the icing on the cake.

This is an episode that can leave almost all fans gushing for hours about how great it is, and they're always right. Redditor _Lumen calls the episode "so damn good" and NovaRogue describes the episode as "the perennial favourite".

8 "Who Wore It Best?"

'Drag Race UK' Season 2, Episode 3 (2021)

The UK version is one of the best of the international spin-off Drag Race franchises, and the second season of Drag Race UK is just true television gold. The third episode of the season includes a sewing challenge where each queen is paired with one another to highlight their creative sewing skills and their friendships as they're pitted against each other in a design challenge.

Design challenges are always fun to watch on Drag Race, and the added bonus of the queens' charisma always makes these episodes some of the very best. Redditor Enthusiastic_Maybe calls this episode their "absolute favorite episode" and further goes on to say that it "has the really cute limbo mini-challenge, a creative twist on a traditional drag race design challenge, Taywhora flirting, Lawrence Chaney’s “sekshual tension” line, Ginny and Bimini’s beautifully heartfelt conversation about being non-binary, Tia’s adequate dress monologue, and the Don’t Start Now lip sync, which is a fan-favorite from DRUK.

7 "Ru Ha Ha!"

Season 3, Episode 8 (2011)

Another comedy episode with another legendary lip sync comes in the form of the eighth episode of the show's third season, where the queens perform a stand-up comedy routine in front of Ru, Michelle Visage, and a live audience.

The episode includes fan-fave Shangela winning after a stellar comedy performance and an epic lip sync between 'Heathers' duo Delta Work and Manila Luzon, ending in a dramatic finale. Redditor thebeardtles highlights the best attributes of this episode; "The Heathers vs Boogers at the peak, Shangela’s smirk when Delta is eliminated followed by Heathers hug."

6 "Shade: The Rusical"

Season 6, Episode 4 (2014)

The sixth season is iconic for many, many reasons, but the fact that it also held host to the very first ever Rusical (portmanteau of RuPaul and musical) challenge and the rest is history. "Shade: The Rusical" takes inspiration from some of the most well-known and beloved musical productions such as Cats and Rent, as well as classic lines of the show itself.

Episode highlights include the talents of Courtney Act and Adore Delano, as well as the incredible lip sync of 'I'm Every Woman' that Trinity K Bonet absolutely slayed, no question about it. Redditor Why_Howdy explains that they used to "watch it on a weekly basis" and that the "Courtney/Adore face-off, the ICONIC rusical that has never really been matched (except possibly by Under The Big Top), the I’m Every Woman lip sync that TKB absolutely ATE…"

5 "Miss Loose Jaw"

'Canada's Drag Race' Season 1, Episode 7 (2020)

Another popular international franchise is Canada's Drag Race, hosted by Season 11 runner-up and Canadian Brooklyn Heights. The show and its first season are incredible even without the inclusion of RuPaul, and even if the series does eventually get even better over time, the first season still holds up pretty well.

The seventh episode follows the first-ever pageant to ever take place on a Drag Race show and the Canadian queens deliver on so many levels. Lemon particularly is incredible to watch, and the backstage drama between the unique queens Jimbo and Rita Baga is unbelievably hilarious. Redditor BBGettyMcclanahan put it best: "It had it all. A unique challenge, some hilarious train wrecks, a really beautiful runway, the crusty wig drama, the lip sync."

4 "Queen of Clubs"

'All Stars' Season 4, Episode 7 (2019)

Is there anything more chaotic than this episode? The fourth season of All Stars featured some of the most beloved Drag Race alumni such as Valentina, Latrice Royale, Monet X Change, Naomi Smalls, and so many more, with the seventh episode following each of the queens as they team up and create their own nightclubs.

The club created by Valentina and Naomi is easily the most memorable, with the constant repeating of the club's name, "Club 96," by the duo being just pure magic. Redditors TheReditorialWe describes this episode as "truly unmatched" in terms of its chaos, and DarksonicHunter said that they "always watch it when [they] feel down and need a little fun in their life."

3 "Here Comes the Bride"

Season 2, Episode 5 (2010)

When it comes to the golden age of drama, it's incredibly hard to beat the excellency and pure reality TV perfection that is season two of Drag Race. It was the first season to introduce Untucked, which is now a staple of the franchise. This is the first season that fan-fave Tatianna makes an appearance, and her rivalry with the eventual crowned winner Tyra Sanchez is never not fun to watch.

The fifth episode is a design challenge with a bridal theme, with the queens each delivering their own version of bridal couture. Redditor TigerAffectionate672 also mentions the drama between Tatianna and Tyra, stating that it still "gives [them] life, even a decade after."

2 "Prom"

'Canada's Drag Race' Season 2, Episode 8 (2021)

While drama and shade will always be a key element of the entire franchise regardless of country, sometimes it's the wholesome moments that make the franchise truly great. The second season of Canada's Drag Race features the classic makeover challenge that is included in almost every season, except they make over young LGBT+ high schoolers to turn the main stage into the queerest prom ever.

The queens each share an instant connection and kinship with their younger counterparts as they each share their own experiences of being part of the LGBTQ+ community growing up and the challengers they faced, resulting in a very heartwarming episode bound to make everyone a little misty-eyed. Redditor nerfcarolina describes the episode as "so heartwarming," and goes on to say that it is a "great representation of young queer people."

1 "Snatch Game"

Season 7, Episode 7 (2015)

What is it with episode seven? The classic Snatch Game challenge from this season is arguably the best in the franchise. With queens such as Ginger Minj, Kennedy Davenport, Pearl, and Violet Chachki performing incredible impressions of their respective celebrities, it's a Snatch Game for the ages.

The snatch game is arguably the most hyped episode of every season, with higher and higher expectations being placed on every new season due to its magnitude of popularity, with the seventh season, fortunately, holding up as one of the series' best. Redditor mashtartz described the episode as great, saying that "pretty much everyone was at least decent except for Miss Fame. Ginger, Kennedy, Katya, and breakthrough star Pearl were amazing."

