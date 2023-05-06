Russell Crowe has entertained movie audiences all over the world for over 30 years. He is one of those actors who seems able to turn their hand at anything: a leading man, a member of an ensemble, a narrator of documentaries and, more recently, directing.

Often more popular with audiences than critics, he has wowed both with his performances in films like Gladiatorand A Beautiful Mind. The recent release of The Pope's Exorcist, to mixed reviews but decent box office returns (and with a sequel already announced), means this is the perfect time to review his best films according to IMDb.

10 'The Pope's Exorcist'

IMDb Score: 6.1

Released in April 2023, in this film Crowe plays Father Gabriele Amorth, the historical exorcist for the Diocese of Rome who died in 2016 after a long career, claiming he'd performed over 160,000 exorcisms for the Catholic Church.

9 'Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World'

IMDb Score: 7.4/10

Made in 2003, this Peter Weir film based on three of Patrick O'Brian's novels is set in the Napoleonic Wars. It recounts the start of the friendship between Captain Jack Aubrey and his ship's surgeon (and, when the occasion calls for it, his ship's naturalist) Stephen Maturin.

Crowe plays a young commander of a British man-o'-war ordered to hunt down and destroy a French frigate, and convinced audiences that he could indeed have filled the role, helped along by what are some of the best naval action sequences ever filmed and a great performance by Paul Bettany as Maturin.

8 'Les Misérables'

IMDb Score: 7.5/10

This 2012 film asks Crowe to not only play an early 19th century French police inspector, but to sing his way through the film as well. Based on the French musical, itself based on the Victor Hugo novel, Les Misérables was a great success, breaking the record for highest gross for a musical on its opening day.

Here Crowe is part of an ensemble cast that included Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried and Eddie Redmayne, and while Jackman and Hathaway were standouts, his role as the initially vindictive and ultimately tragic inspector adds significantly to the film's emotional depth.

7 '3:10 to Yuma'

IMDb Score: 7.7/10

Considered one of the best Westerns of the last 20 years, 2007's 3:10 to Yuma is the second film made from a 1953 Elmore Leonard short story. (The first version, made 50 years before, is also considered one of the great Westerns!) Ben Wade (Crowe) is a captured outlaw who must be taken to prison on the 3.10 train to Yuma. The problem is getting him to the train without his gang rescuing him.

Crowe plays a ruthless but congenial villain, while Christian Bale plays one of the posse deputized to escort him to his train. The pair become if not friends then allies of a sort, finding more in common with each other that either would like to admit, an always difficult act to pull of in a couple of hours screen time unless the actors and the script are up to the job ... as they all were in 3.10 to Yuma.

6 'The Insider'

IMDb Score: 7.8/10

Based on a magazine article about Jeffrey Wigand, a tobacco company whistle-blower, 1999's The Insider is not only a well-made, tension-filled drama, it's an important story about how the media - when all else fails - can be an essential channel for telling the public the truth about vitally important issues.

An extraordinary cast is capped with Al Pacino playing a television producer trying to film Wigand's story, often against opposition from his own broadcaster, and Crowe as Wigand, a role which earned him a nomination for an Academy Award for Best Actor.

5 'American Gangster'

IMDb Score: 7.8/10

Released the same year as 3.10 to Yuma, American Gangster has Crowe playing on the side of the angels in this crime drama set in Harlem. The film tells the true story of how Detective Richie Roberts (Crowe) brings down drug lord Frank Lucas (Denzel Washington, who graces his character with extraordinarily seductive charm). Roberts discovers Lucas is shipping his heroin from Thailand to the US in the coffins of dead soldiers being returned from the war in Vietnam. Roberts offers Lucas a deal: rat on the army of corrupt cops and DEA officers for a chance at a lighter sentence.

The twist at the end is that Roberts subsequently becomes a defense attorney and Lucas is his first client, something so absurd it could only happen in real life. More to the point, it's something so absurd that only two actors of the caliber of Crowe and Washington could pull it off.

4 'Cinderella Man'

IMDb Score: 8.0/10

This Ron Howard film from 2005 tells the story of boxer James Braddock who, against all odds, won the World Heavyweight Title in 1935 off fellow American Max Baer. An honorable, determined and courageous man, Braddock became a hero for all American struggling through the Great Depression, and was nicknamed 'The Cinderella Man' by sports writer Damon Runyon.

This kind of tough and physically resilient character who also possesses great moral and emotional strength is right up Crowe's street. Together with Howard's directing and the appeal of a hero for the common people, Cinderella Man makes for a film that is both entertaining and fulfilling.

3 'L.A. Confidential'

IMDb Score: 8.2/10

Although not his first American film (that was 1995's The Quick and the Dead) this 1997 production firmly set Crowe's feet on the path of Hollywood stardom. Almost universally acclaimed on its release, and based on the James Elroy novel of the same name, L.A. Confidential's story about corruption and crime in post-war Hollywood can still be held up as the neo-noir crime film par excellence.

With outstanding performances from Kevin Spacey, James Cromwell, Kim Basinger and fellow-Australian Guy Pearce, Crowe is exceptional as Detective 'Bud' White, an honorable if excessively brutal cop who hates men who harm women, and who overcomes his loathing of Pearce's Detective Ed Exley to help him cut out the cancer at the heart of the LAPD.

2 'A Beautiful Mind'

IMDb Score: 8.2/10

Some true stories can only be told properly in fiction. A Beautiful Mind, about mathematician John Nash, is just such a story. The real Nash, a genius who, with two others, won the 1994 Nobel Prize in Economics, was also schizophrenic, and spent many years in and out of psychiatric hospitals. Controversially, director Ron Howard and writer Akiva Goldsman made the decision to represent Nash's illness as a series of hallucinations, something that worked brilliantly in the film.

Crowe plays Nash with great insight, sympathy and, appropriately enough, intelligence, but in this film is matched by Jennifer Connolly playing his wife, Alicia, in many ways the true victim and hero of the film. At the 2001 Academy Awards, Connolly won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and A Beautiful Mind won for Best Picture.

1 'Gladiator'

IMDb Score: 8.5/10

From its extraordinary opening battle to its climax in the Colosseum, Gladiator is a dark and tumultuous journey through ancient Rome. The film covers the Roman army, slavery, gladiatorial contests, the Senate and the imperial family in just over two hours, leaving the audience in no doubt they'd just seen one of the greatest historical films - and revenge stories - ever made.

Driven by Ridley Scott's direction, the story is firmly anchored by Crowe's Academy Award-winning performance as Maximus, a Roman general betrayed by Joaquin Phoenix's evil Emperor Commodus but who finally gets his revenge by becoming a gladiator; on the way Maximus also becomes a hero to the Romans. Crowe's gravity, presence and stoicism ensure the audience understand that although Gladiator is not real history, it is in its way true history.

