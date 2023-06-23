The Russo brothers have undeniably left a memorable imprint on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But what about their other work? Whether directing, producing, writing, executive producing, or all the above, this multi-talented duo has proven themselves as well-equipped filmmakers. From black comedies to gritty dramas, they've done it all. And while you may know them primarily from their MCU stint, there are others that are just as strong.

Their latest hit came when Extraction 2 was released on Netflix on June 16, and these nine other films are just as worthy of checking out. From the Chadwick Boseman-starring 21 Bridges to the more recent multi-genre epic Everything Everywhere All At Once, these ten entries to the Russo brothers' filmography are something every fan should see at least once.

10 'A Merry Friggin' Christmas' (2014)

The Russo brothers executive produced A Merry Friggin' Christmas in 2014. It was the second movie they ever did as executive producers, and the finished film wasn't everybody's cup of tea. It was typically poorly received by critics and audiences and sits at 5.1 on IMDb.

A Merry Friggin Christmas isn't your stereotypical holly jolly festive adventure. It follows a misfit family and is considered a black comedy film. If you don't fancy the film for what it is, its brilliant cast is enough to make you want to give it a shot. Starring Robin Wiliams, Lauren Graham, and Joel McHale, to name a few, go and give it a watch.

9 'Welcome to Collinwood' (2002)

At the start of the new century, this director/producer duo wrote and directed the caper comedy Welcome to Collinwood. As only their second-ever film, it was released in 2002 to average reviews from critics, and the film was very much a love-it-or-hate-it kind of watch.

As heist movies go, this star-studded low-budget film deserves 87 minutes of your life. George Clooney, Luiz Guzmán, Sam Rockwell, Michael Jeter, William H. Macy, and more star as a group of small-town thieves planning a big-time robbery.

8 'Cherry' (2021)

Upon first glance, Cherry might look like your average teen drama with a touch of action, young love, and confusion. But this 2021 addition from Joe and Anthony's direction is much more than it may seem.

Starring Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo, this film is darker than you might think. Covering topics like PTSD, drug addiction, bank robbery, and more, it's not afraid to get down and dirty with a hint of lightheartedness thrown in here and there.

7 'Relic' (2020)

Image via IFC Films

Are you in the mood for a psychological horror set in a really creepy old house? Look no further than the 2020 Australian movie Relic. From the minds of Natalie Erika James and Christian White, who the former also directed, this creepy hour-and-a-half-long film will surely fill you with anxiety.

A new take on the typical image of dementia combined with horror elements is possibly something you never knew existed. If you're a fan of the strange, creepy, and mysterious, this is worth checking out at least once.

6 'The Gray Man' (2022)

Image via Netflix

Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jessica Henwick, and Billy Bob Thornton? What a lineup! The Gray Man is an action-packed thrill-seeking film from last year that immediately captured attention through its big-name cast alone. Throw that in with a decent plot and action scenes, and you're not doing too bad for yourself.

The Gray Man takes its inspiration from the novel of the same name, but even with plenty of source material, not everybody thought it was a success, despite there being talk of expansion to its movie universe. Would you like to see another installment in this hopeful future franchise?

5 '21 Bridges' (2019)

Under the watchful eye of the Russo brothers, 21 Bridges stars the late Chadwick Boseman in arguably one of his best performances. While you may recognize him more for his memorable role of the Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he takes on more of a gritty character named Andre Davis.

A New York cop hellbent on catching the duo responsible for the murder of multiple NYPD officers, Boseman as Davis takes viewers on a dingy tale of revenge, internal struggle, and a somewhat personal vendetta as a man with a dark side you don't want to find yourself on shuts down a city to achieve his hunt.

4 'Extraction' (2020)

Image via Netflix

Extraction is an action-packed gem that the Russo Brothers wrote and produced. The film was released on Netflix in 2020 with significant success. Coming as quite the surprise, Extraction was a cinematic masterpiece that many wished they'd been able to experience on the big screen.

Phenomenal stuntwork and performances from Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, and more make this emotion-heavy story something everyone should see. Its highly anticipated sequel dropped on the platform on June 16, and judging by the trailers alone, we knew we were in for another successful addition to this hopefully ongoing franchise from the Russos.

3 'Mosul' (2019)

Image via TIFF

The Russo brothers are no strangers when working with Netflix, and their collaborations are usually successful. 2019s powerful war film Mosul is no exception. This Arabic-language American film premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September 2019 before becoming available on the streaming platform in November.

Mosul is a little over an hour-and-a-half long and is a must-see viewing experience. It's based on the true story of the conflict from the Battle of Mosul that occurred in 2016 when Iraqi forces emerged triumphant against ISIS after two years of citywide control over the people.

2 'Extraction 2' (2023)

Image via Netflix

Like its predecessor, the highly anticipated second film in the Extraction series has far exceeded expectations, becoming an immediate hit among those who've wasted no time watching the latest action film. Released on Netflix just days ago (June 16), this epic stunt-filled sequel has done exactly what it intended to do.

Powerful performances from Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Tinatin Dalakishvili, Adam Bessa, and everyone else involved mean you'll be unable to pull your eyes away from the screen and have you sitting on the edge of your seat. And that mind-blowing 21-minute one-shot is an absolutely outstanding attribute of Sam Hargrave's direction.

1 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

Everything Everywhere All At Once is a multi-genre film directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinhert. The movie did exceedingly well upon its release last year, incorporating many genres, from martial arts, comedy, drama, and even sci-fi and fantasy.

Produced by Jonathan Wang and Joe and Anthony Russo, Everything Everywhere met with substantial success. The Michelle Yeoh-starring movie garnered critical and commercial stardom and was nominated for numerous awards, including 10 Oscars, of which it won 7, including Best Actress for Yeoh and Best Picture.

