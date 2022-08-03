The Gray Man, the most hit from the Russo brothers, debuted on Netflix two weeks ago and has been an enormous hit since. The film follows Ryan Gosling as a spy named Sierra Six who is on the run after stealing vital information from his boss and being pursued by a ruthless mercenary, Lloyd Hanson (Chris Evans).

Despite being Netflix’s second most-popular movie of 2022, The Gray Man isn't the Russo brothers' finest work. Thus, for more suspense and action with some of their signature trademark, audiences can check out the following Russo brothers’ productions, along with a few more tranquil honorable mentions.

'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier was the Russo brother's first project in the MCU, establishing their names in this cinematic universe. The Russo’s first MCU film is more than a simple superhero flick; it’s an intense spy thriller that narrates one of the genre’s most sophisticated stories. The film follows Captain America’s (Chris Evans) quest to uncover a covert plot against the US government and to save his childhood friend, whom he thought was dead, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

The Winter Soldier garnered high marks in critical review for its complex plot, exciting fight scenes, and superb acting, making it a memorable experience for viewers. Additionally, viewers appreciate the spy and thriller aspect that permeates the entire narrative.

'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

The Russo brothers followed up on The Winter Soldier's triumph two years later with the release of Captain America: Civil War, the third installment in the Captain America franchise. After incurring significant civilian casualties after one of their operations, the Avengers are compelled to comply with restrictions by the United Nations. The Sokovia Accords split the team into rival sides, led by Captain America and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

With its plot and action components, Civil War followed a similar format as The Winter Soldier, garnering almost identical plaudits. Without wasting any time, The Russos created a quick-paced, high-staked action thriller that brought together nearly all the MCU’s superheroes up to that point. Additionally, Civil War shows how talented and adaptable The Russos are in producing a movie with an excessive number of characters, paving the path for much larger endeavors in the future.

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

After the major success of Civil War, the MCU picked the Russo brothers to helm the following two Avengers movies, the first of which was Avengers: Infinity War. The Avengers must stop Thanos at all costs in Infinity War because when the mad Titan successfully gathers all six Infinity Stones, all of his goals are realized.

Although Infinity War was under a lot of pressure to bring together a large cast of characters and wrap up a lot of unfinished subplots from MCU movies over the years, it excelled on almost every level and gave audiences one of the most exciting movies ever created.

'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

The universe is starting to reassemble itself in the wake of Thanos' victory in Avengers: Endgame. Most people's lives have been destroyed, but the Avengers develop a strategy that might give them a remote chance to undo Thanos' accomplishment. Endgame is the most significant movie in the first three MCU stages, which wraps up a ten-year narrative.

Endgame is nostalgic and moving because the Russo brothers were able to transform a movie that was originally made for children into something more than just a superhero movie. The movie is an exquisite love letter and tribute to the comic book creators Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, and the rest of their team, as well as comic book fans worldwide, with so many indescribable feelings.

'Cherry' (2021)

Cherry centers on Tom Holland as the title character, who notices a startling change in himself as he descends into addiction after returning from the war with PTSD. Cherry was one of the Russo brothers' most contentious projects and the first movie they directed after their time on the MCU.

The Russos had unrestricted creative flexibility because the MCU's rigid narratives and format were absent, which resulted in Cherry's several unusual storytelling choices that rendered it relatively inaccessible to many moviegoers. Even so, the Russos successfully presented Cherry's struggles thanks to Holland's outstanding performance.

'Welcome to Collinwood' (2002)

Featured a crew of inexperienced thieves and misfits from Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood as they attempt to commit a significant heist from a jeweler’s safe, Welcome to Collinwood is one of the Russo brothers’ first movies.

Due to its lighthearted, carefree tone, this movie received a moderately positive but largely mixed response from viewers and critics. The film also solidifies the Russo's standing in the business as writers of chaotic yet endearing and accessible characters. Sam Rockwell, who plays one of the key characters in the movie, gives a lively and engaging lead performance that distinguishes the film from the many other comparable stories in the genre.

'Extraction' (2020)

Extraction follows a mercenary (Chris Hemsworth) hired by a global crime lord entrusted with seeking and rescuing the crime lord's kidnapped son. The graphic novel Ciudad is the inspiration for the story with some adaptations from the Russo brothers.

Extraction is a mediocre addition to Netflix's catalog. Still, Hemsworth shines as a fearsome hero, and the Russos once again demonstrate their ability to handle a film heavy on action and tension. What it lacks in a compelling plot, the film makes up for with satisfying action sequences.

'Arrested Development'

Before being a part of the biggest movie franchise of all time, the Russo brothers were involved in the critically acclaimed comedy sitcom Arrested Development, where they served as directors on multiple episodes. The sitcom follows The Bluths, a dysfunctional former affluent family.

Many directors find it challenging to combine physical and visual humor well, but the Russos appear to have mastered the craft with Arrested Development. Additionally, it demonstrates that their talents are not limited to the action and thriller subgenres but also shine in the comic and sitcom ones.

'Community' (2009 - 2015)

The Russo brothers not only directed a few episodes of Arrested Development but also of the sitcom Community, which takes place at a community college in the fictional Colorado town of Greendale.

Although there is a large ensemble in the Community cast, the Russos managed to advance every character's plot while maintaining humor, demonstrating their familiarity with making MCU films. Moreover, character development in comic contexts can be difficult to convey, but the Russos succeed in this endeavor thanks to their expertise in visual humor, which is also readily apparent in their current work.

