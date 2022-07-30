Like a bingeworthy Netflix series that asks, "Are you still watching?" a good mystery series or collection can achieve the same effect. First published in 2015, Ruth Ware is an international number-one best-selling author. Her multi-genre thriller novels have garnered a large readership as they explore common themes of deception, mystery, and survival while serving up savory whodunnit premises. Writing from Brighton, United Kingdom, Ware's novels are told from the perspective of a central female character and take place across varying landscapes in the UK.

Her first adaptation will arrive on Netflix in the near future as The Woman in Cabin 10 was picked up by the streaming giant with Kiera Knightley starring as the lead. With imaginative and vivid imagery, Ware's novels are page-turners as they flash from past to present, urging the reader to unravel the mystery alongside each main character. When considering the next trip to the bookstore or the next Audible download, these novels are well worth the time to devour.

9 'The Lying Game' (2017)

Goodreads Rating: 3.53

Ware's third novel, The Lying Game, surrounds a group of four women who reunite after one sends the one message they never wanted to receive, "I need you." after a dog walker makes a horrifying discovery. After years of distance, Fatima, Thea, Isabel, and Kate gather once again at Kate's home near the village of Salten, bordering the English Channel. The four were inseparable while at boarding school, playing "the lying game," where each girl told various lies to the people around them but never to each other. The game escalated during their final year when the girls were expelled, surrounding the mysterious death of Kate's father.

This flashback thriller, while the lowest-rated among Ware's collection, is still an imaginative read as the atmosphere Ware creates backdrops seamlessly against the plot. The Lying Game is filled with descriptive prose and imagery of the chilling wind, water, and decrepit jetty. While this is what earned high praise from some reviewers, it burned rather too slowly for readers hungry for clues.

8 'Zero Days' (2023)

Goodreads Rating: 3.65

Despite sticking to her formulaic structure, Zero Days was not a fan favorite. Jack and her husband, Gabe, had the ideal cybersecurity business as pen testers – Jack the boots on the ground and Gabe the digital brain. When Jack returns home after a job to find Gabe murdered, she never expected to become the prime suspect and certainly never took out the alleged life insurance policy on him. Going on the run with limited resources and a bad injury, Jack uses her stealth and computer skills for survival, staying aloof long enough to find out who really murdered Gabe and clear her name.

Ware's loyal readers were divided on whether they were as invested in Jack as Ware's other leading heroines. The novel is a lengthy read at 365 pages and a slow burn from Gabe's murder to Jack's journey on the run. There's no denying the themes of physical and psychological survival that Jack endures as she gets deeper into the mystery, making it still a worthy installment in Ware's canon.

7 'In a Dark, Dark Wood' (2015)

Goodreads Rating: 3.72

Ware's debut novel, In a Dark, Dark Wood still holds steady with readers fresh to this author's work. Nora and Clare haven't seen each other in over a decade, causing quite a shock for Nora when Clare's hen party invitation arrives. As Nora arrives for the bride's weekend away in a remote cottage, she considers the opportunity to reconnect with her former friend and put the day she walked out behind the both of them. Secrets begin to emerge as the weekend takes a turn, and things are not what they appeared, the past catching up with Nora.

Ware's first novel jolts readers from the start to the past to the present and everything in between, forcing readers to piece together the events of Clare's hen party. A strong outing for Ware, In a Dark, Dark Wood established for mystery and thriller readers the value of well-executed time jumps, something that would become signatory to Ware's writing style. Whether readers loved or disliked the novel, it's a fast read at 308 pages, the page-turning pacing making it hard to put down.

6 'One by One' (2020)

Goodreads Rating: 3.73

An icy thriller, Ware's sixth novel inches out barely above her debut novel. Drawing from mystery writers before her, Ware explores the survival genre with this novel. Nine secretly disgruntled coworkers become snowed in during a company retreat designed to promote mindfulness and collaboration. What was supposed to be a cozy stay at a French chalet turns into a weekend survival, each person questioning the other's intentions as they become desperate for rescue.

Ware finds modern footing in the whodunnit canon as the title, One By One, quite literally foreshadows the elimination of suspects trapped in the ski chalet. And just when readers think they know who it is, Ware redirects to someone else. The final reveal scenes are page-turners, despite the overall premise drawing mixed opinions from readers. Her loyal fans backed up the novel, applauding the nod to Agatha Christie's style.

5 'The Woman in Cabin 10' (2016)

Goodreads Rating: 3.73

Tying One By One, The Woman in Cabin 10 is the second novel in Ware's written library. It finds a travel journalist, Lo, barely functional after a traumatic break-in. Lo must push past her relentless anxiety and fear as she boards a luxury cruise for a career-elevating assignment. Expecting to enjoy the lavishness and luxury of the cruise, Lo finds herself entangled in a murder mystery no one believes, swearing she witnessed a woman thrown overboard from the cabin next to hers. As the ship moves further and further out to sea, Lo's exhaustion forces her to question what she thought she saw.

The Woman in Cabin 10 is an agreeably intense read for all that will draw in a new audience with its upcoming Netflix adaptation, with Knightley's version of Lo expected to bring the right kind of strength and fragility, according to Ware herself. Whether the mounting suspense or the sanity of Lo hits well or not, overall, readers agreed this novel was a solid follow-up to Ware's debut novel, if not better.

4 'One Perfect Couple' (2024)

Goodreads Rating: 3.77

Her latest novel, One Perfect Couple finds both Lyla and her boyfriend Nico at a professional crossroads, as Lyla's research position is about to lose its funding. Nico's make-or-break moment in his amateur acting career comes from a reality dating television show, which he convinces Lyla to participate in. Lyla and Nico pack up and head to the Indian Ocean, where the white sandy beaches and paradise quickly turn to an extreme survival scenario after a vicious tropical storm isolates the contestants.

One Perfect Couple is a sensory read as Ware's gripping descriptions of thirst and dehydration extend beyond the pages to the reader. The novel is a tale of survival and reads less like a whodunnit and more like a "what would you do in this scenario," a welcome change of pace from her usual formula. A meeting of Lord of the Flies and Survivor, One Perfect Couple is a novel that satisfies a wide-ranging audience.

3 'The Death of Mrs. Westaway' (2018)

Goodreads Rating: 3.81

Her fourth mystery novel, The Death of Mrs. Westaway, features all her standard themes of deception and life-altering decisions. These triggers fall to Harriet (Hal) after she receives a letter indicating she's received a life-changing inheritance amount from her deceased grandmother. The only problem: her grandparents died decades before. Even after realizing the mistake, Hal chooses, in an act of financial desperation, to attend the estate proceedings and collect the money to pay off the aggressive loan sharks threatening her.

In delightful Ruth Ware-style, readers are catapulted from believing they've solved the premise to understanding nothing at all. Feeling very much like a gothic film, The Death of Mrs. Westaway was a welcome follow-up and comeback from somewhat misfire with The Lying Game.

2 'The It Girl' (2022)

Goodreads Rating: 3.85

In one of her highest-rated novels, Ware jolts readers from past to present with a murder mystery and villainous reveal that no one saw coming. When Hannah joins Oxford, her first friend is April, the ultimate popular "it girl." April pulls Hannah into her world, solidifying a tight-knit group of six friends. By the end of the term, April is dead, and Hannah's testimony provides the evidence to put a man away for it. A decade later, April's convicted killer is dead in prison, and a journalist comes knocking on Hannah's door, changing everything, even who may have killed April.

The It Girl follows a cast of estranged school friends who become more and more entangled as Hannah unravels years later just what might have actually happened the night she found April dead. At 423 pages, the novel is significantly longer than her other books, but the payoff is worth every page. Ware readers have come to expect a level of mystery and a very satisfying resolve, and The It Girl delivers.

1 'The Turn of the Key' (2019)

Goodreads Rating: 3.92

Ware's originally unintentional take on The Turn of the Screw by Henry James, The Turn of the Key finds Rowan writing from prison, desperate for the lawyer recipient to believe her version of a sensationalized case. Rowan details the events that took place while she was nannying for three young girls at Heatherbrae House in the Scottish Highlands, swearing that she did not kill the little girl as the newspapers and police allege.

A slow start but quick burn, The Turn of the Key received a Goodreads Choice Award and an impressive rating. Rowan's descent into chaos at the hands of the young girls keeps readers guessing whether it's psychological or supernatural, something very different from Ware's other novels. For Ware's consistent readership, the novel was an excellent modernization of James' tale, the ending twist sealing the deal for an excellent read.

