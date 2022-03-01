As Volume 9 of RWBY gets closer and closer to its release date, fans of the series are ready to see more team-ups and fighting style combinations, hoping for just as imaginative teamwork as volumes that have come before. In the spirit of teamwork, here are seven of the best RWBY hunter/huntress teams, ranked.

7. FNKI

First introduced in the Vytal Festival, Team FNKI nearly blew their competition away in the doubles match. As students from Atlas, which their competition expects to churn out strict and militant soldiers, Team FNKI gained the upper hand via surprise and colorful, fun-loving uses of their power sets.

Flynt’s Semblance, Killer Quartet, allows him to manifest three clones of himself, which replicate his movements to amplify his attacks and overwhelm the enemy. He and his three copies typically fight with a trumpet that amplifies powerful sound waves. This dizzying power works well with Neon Katt’s Semblance, Rainbow Trail, which allows her to move at super speed. Together, their colorful and musical attacks knock their opponents off-balance with style.

The only reason Team FNKI isn’t higher on the list is because only half of their team is featured in the show, leaving Kobalt and Ivori largely unknown. They are shown prominently only during their doubles match, leaving more to be desired from Remnant’s funkiest fighters.

6. SSSN

Team SSSN also shows off two of its members more than the others. Though their adventures exist mainly in RWBY’s companion novel series, their appearances within the actual show, while limited, are very fun. Sun’s Semblance, Via Sun, gives him the ability to create glowing golden clones of himself. Even without activating his power, Sun is a formidable fighter with his gunchucks (in true RWBY fashion, his nunchucks are also guns); his fight against Torchwick is some of the quickest, most exciting close-combat fights to come from the mind of animator and RWBY show creator, Monty Oum.

While Neptune doesn’t use his Semblance, Water Attraction, due to his aquaphobia, his trident comes in handy in fights. Unfortunately, Scarlet and Sage don’t get as much screen time, which is a pity considering that their Semblances and weapons would be interesting to witness during more fights. Due to their less-than-stellar teamwork, Team SSSN is also less cohesive than other teams, but they are nevertheless a fun group of guys who are reliable when you need them.

5. ORNJ

With the introduction of Oscar in Volume 4, RWBY’s story took a significant turn. And ever since the traumatic end of the Vytal Festival, Team JNPR has been down a member. It's a heartwarming moment when Jaune, Nora, and Ren adopt Oscar as part of their team in a fight against silent villain Neapolitan near the end of Volume 7.

Oscar’s unique relationship with the ancient spirit Ozma allows him to dip into the fighting techniques of his previous lives, learning faster via muscle memory and Ozma’s old cane. As team leader ever since JNPR’s inception, Jaune’s Semblance, Aura Amp, can lead to rapid healing and an extra layer of protection in battle.

Nora’s Semblance, High Voltage, is a show-stopper: she can produce electrical currents into her muscles, making her super strong. As such, she typically delivers the finishing move, with her signature hammer-slash-grenade-launcher. This hard-hitting power is a stark contrast to Ren’s Semblance, Tranquility, which can mask emotions. Together, the four teammates get along personality-wise, and they each have strong power sets that work in tandem with each other. Team ORNJ has it all: strategist/healer, secret weapon, heavy-hitter, and “basically a ninja.” It’s a shame that they are currently separated, making their team-up short-lived.

4. CFVY

Beacon’s senior students are a joy to watch, a fact that the creators behind RWBY must have recognized when they gave Team CFVY their own novel series. In the show, the most prominently featured character is Velvet, who uses her Semblance, Photographic Memory, to mimic the fighting styles of others. Combined with a camera that can create weapons, Velvet’s power is impressive to watch, especially when she uses multiple people’s fighting styles in quick succession. The team leader Coco’s Semblance is far less flashy than her fashion sense, which includes a handbag that turns into a machine gun.

Like Team SSSN, the show features Velvet and Coco more than Fox and Yatsuhashi. Nonetheless, Fox’s Semblance, Telepathy, allows him to send and receive mental messages, while Yatsuhashi has the ability to use Memory Wiping. As Coco leads with heavy artillery, Velvet provides support with an array of fighting styles, and Fox provides solid communications. While Yatsuhashi doesn’t often use his Semblance, his giant sword and strong physical abilities make him a formidable fighter.

Team CFVY gets to show off a few times in Volumes 2 and 3, but they disappear afterward. Since their stories continue in the companion novels, they each get plenty of time in the spotlight, making Team CFVY one of the strongest, and most interesting, group of side characters who don’t get much screen time in the main series but seem like they should.

3. RNJR

Directly following the split of Team RWBY, Ruby switched teams and became the leader of RNJR (initially named JNRR). The team-up became the first new combination of members from previously separate teams. Ruby, already an experienced leader from her time with her team, uses her Semblance, Petal Burst, to travel quickly from place to place, leaving red rose petals behind. As she develops her skills, she is also able to carry not just herself, but others. With a kind and “simple” soul, Ruby is good at listening to her teammates in order to lead them correctly, and her fun-loving nature makes her personable as well.

Combined with Jaune’s strategizing and Nora and Ren’s power and stealth combo, Ruby makes Team RNJR one of the strongest teams in the show, as they seamlessly incorporate willing teamwork and a shared singular goal. With the added bonus of having two proven leaders, Team RNJR doesn’t lose often. The team lasted for almost two volumes before the members of Team RWBY gradually reunited, leaving RNJR’s golden days behind.

2. RWBY

The titular team consists of the four main characters of the series, so it makes sense that Team RWBY would be one of the strongest. The team itself goes through a dynamic character arc: the four members struggle to work together, find their stride, break apart, and reform again, stronger for the struggle.

Weiss's family Semblance, Glyphs, allows her to create symbols with various purposes, such as making platforms for midair fighting, which she uses in tandem with her rapier. Her summoning ability allows her to call upon past opponents to help her fight. Blake uses her Semblance, Shadow, to create echoes of herself to trick opponents. She can also swing into and out of danger using her grappling hook, making her RWBY’s go-to stealth fighter. In contrast, Yang is the team brawler, using her Semblance, Burn, to absorb the energy of every hit she takes, making her stronger.

As Team RWBY’s prominence continues into Volume 9, each member constantly grows stronger in their own way. As Ruby wrestles with her previously unknown ability to petrify Grimm (Silver Eyes), Weiss perfects her summoning abilities. Team RWBY continually faces off against villains, winning and losing battles but consistently bettering themselves. As a well-rounded unit, Team RWBY is absolutely the team to beat when it comes to strength and cohesion.

1. JNPR

The strongest team in RWBY lasted only three Volumes but was nonetheless a treat to watch. Team JNPR was led by Jaune, but Pyrrha was truly the heart of the group. As a pre-established prodigy, Pyrrha used her Semblance, Politary, to manipulate metal, and it was the first Semblance to be explained in the series. Such a simple power is also one of the strongest, especially considering she kept it secret, using Polarity to slightly shift the movements of opponents’ shields and armor just enough to gain an upper hand and make herself look invincible. As hinted at by her Wonder Woman style character design and the spear-rifle she wields, Pyrrha was a nigh-unbeatable warrior – which made it all the more shocking when she was killed during the Fall of Beacon.

Despite their team being broken only three Volumes in, Team JNPR was a force to be reckoned with in the short time it had to shine. With Jaune coming into his own as a leader, Pyrrha acting as the backbone and morale of the group, and Ren and Nora giving their dependable support, Team JNPR rivaled Team RWBY’s strength. What makes them the best team featured in the show is the combination of immediate cohesion and teamwork, powerful Semblances, personalities that work well together, and solid fighting strategies. As a team, JNPR made it to the final round of the Vytal Festival and, if the competition hadn’t been tampered with, might have won fairly in the singles round with Pyrrha as their champion. With all this in mind, Team JNPR truly was, and still is, the best team of hunters/huntresses in RWBY.

