After his incredible debut performance as a neo-Nazi in the Sundance-winning indie drama The Believer, Ryan Gosling has, through the years, slowly but established himself as one of the finest actors of his generation. Known as Noah from the heartwrenching The Notebook to romance fans and K from cult classic Blade Runner 2049 to most science fiction enthusiasts, the two-time versatile Academy Award-nominated actor has been showcasing his talents in a couple of different genres, often nailing each one of them.

Ever since the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles (on June 9th), Gosling has been getting a lot of praise for his acting in the upcoming summer blockbuster, and many people who attended are claiming he is actually the true highlight of the film. With an impeccable filmography and a lovely singing voice, the Canadian actor has proven that his skills aren't solely applied to the acting field but also expand to the musical ground. To celebrate Gosling's undeniable gifts, we look back at some of his best works.

10 'Crazy, Stupid, Love' (2011)

In Glenn Ficarra and John Pequa's hilarious comedy-drama Crazy, Stupid, Love, Gosling brings professional bachelor Jacob Palmer to life. He helps Steve Carrell's Cal, a divorcee who just underwent a heartbreaking separation, navigate the single scene.

Featuring one the best movie endings of all time (talk about a plot twist), this comical but oddly endearing movie is a light and fun watch, with a talented cast to match, guaranteed to keep viewers entertained throughout. Although it is hardly a masterpiece, there is no doubt that Crazy, Stupid, Love gets a few chuckles out of audience members and helps keep boredom at bay.

9 'Half Nelson' (2006)

One of Gosling's earliest movies, Half Nelson is about an idealistic junior high school teacher, Dan Dunne, who seems to have it together at first glance but is actually struggling outside the teaching field. Dan forms an unlikely bond with one of his students when she discovers his secret.

Reflecting on the importance of role models, this well-executed film by Marvel directorRyanFleck tackles loneliness in a compelling way, certainly providing audiences with something to think about. Furthermore, Half Nelson, which earned Gosling his first Academy Award nomination at the age of 27, also features powerful performances.

8 'Lars and the Real Girl' (2007)

As it turns out, Barbie isn't the first Gosling movie where the actor has a plastic girlfriend. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the comedy-drama Lars and the Real Girl follows an awkwardly charming young man who struggles to make friends and socialize — until he finally finds his one true love and shows up at his sister's house with a sex doll he bought on the Internet.

Although the 2007 film pretty much sounds like a joke, it makes for an incredibly deep and thought-provoking watch that ends up surprising many viewers once they hit the play button. Examining the need to love and be loved, Lars and the Real Girl features a talented cast and a narrative that is equally funny and quirky as it is sweet and sincere.

7 'The Place Beyond the Pines' (2012)

In The Place Beyond the Pines, Gosling brings mysterious but tough-as-nails motorcycle stunt-rider Luke to life and turns to rob banks as a way to provide for his family. This obviously doesn't end well, and Luke is put on a collision course with police officer Avery Cross (Bradley Cooper).

On top of being the film that brought actors Gosling and Eva Mendes together, making the couple one of the sweetest (and most private) in Hollywood right now, Derek Cianfrance's entrancing crime drama deals with themes of family and fatherhood while offering viewers an emotional narrative with beautiful photography.

6 'The Big Short' (2015)

Based on Michael Lewis' non-fiction account of Wall Street firms reaping profits from the 2008 financial collapse, The Big Short is an Adam McKay biographical comedy with an astounding ensemble cast. The story is set in 2006-2007 and follows a group of investors who make predictions about the future of the United States mortgage market.

The Big Short is hardly everyone's cup of tea, but it is certainly a recommendable film for finance enthusiasts, with many people believing it is on the same level as Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street. In addition to being an interesting film, The Big Short is a valuable, educational satire.

5 'Blue Valentine' (2010)

Perhaps one of Gosling's most touching romantic roles, the non-linear Blue Valentine depicts the decaying relationship of a working-class married couple (Gosling and Michelle Williams both deliver astounding performances in this) with a young daughter, illustrating their evolution over a span of years.

Also directed by Derek Cianfrance (like The Place Beyond the Pines), the 2010 movie explores love and separation, providing viewers with a realistic outlook on the dissolution of a doomed relationship. Although soul-crushing and emotionally devastating, Blue Valentine is equal amounts powerful and original.

4 'The Nice Guys' (2016)

Featuring the actor at his comedic best, The Nice Guys is set in late 1970s L.A. and depicts a pair of private detectives as they unearth the mysteries surrounding the disappearance of a girl and the sudden death of a porn star.

Although The Nice Guys provides viewers with an immensely funny storyline, one of the highlights of the hilarious Shane Black film is undoubtedly Gosling and Russell Crowe's unmatched chemistry and dynamic. No doubt, this fantastic, energetic buddy comedy is a lot of fun and certainly among the actor's most memorable works.

3 'Drive' (2011)

A generally well-regarded film among critics, Drive follows a stuntman from Hollywood action movies who gets in conflict with the law when he attempts to assist his neighbor's (Carey Mulligan) spouse (Oscar Isaac) in robbing a pawn store by acting as his getaway driver.

Featuring an immersive plot and on-the-edge-of-your-seat action, Nicolas Winding Refn's movieis undoubtedly an anxiety-inducing one, making for the right pick for adrenaline junkies. Moreover, it also counts on breathtaking neon cinematography by Newton Thomas Sigel, which is considered to feature some of the best usages of color in film by viewers.

2 'La La Land' (2016)

Damien Chazelle's dreamy Oscar-nominated 2016 feature is one of the most spellbinding musicals of all time, and it reunites Gosling with one of his recurring co-stars, the charming and gifted Emma Stone. The film depicts a pianist and actress' conflicting love affair as they attempt to navigate their aspiring careers in Los Angeles.

Featuring astounding camerawork, impeccable acting performances, a moving premise, a compelling score, and one of the film industry's most bittersweet finales, La La Landwill sweep audiences off their feet and break their hearts the same.

1 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

In this great 2017 sequel to one of the most iconic science fiction action films from the 1980s, Blade Runner 2049 depicts the Nexus-9 replicant "blade runner," K, who discovers a truth that could upend society and the development of civilization.

Blade Runner 2049 is certainly on the top of the list when it comes to essential Ryan Gosling flicks. Not only does the Denis Villeneuve feature one of the actor's coolest on-screen jackets since Drive, but also unforgettable world-building, immersive cinematography and special effects. Additionally, the profound film also tackles environmental degradation, loneliness, and alienation.

