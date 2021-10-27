Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina saw Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) conquer any threat that came to Greendale with the help of her family, friends, and fellow coven members. From the horrors of high school and teenage boys to the devil himself, played superbly by Luke Cook, there was no shortage of opportunities for Sabrina to use her magic to make the world a better, safer place… or at least to try to do so.

From the same minds as The CW’s Riverdale, Sabrina can really be summed up as a coming of age tale complicated by magic and the possibilities it entails. It’s dark, while often lighthearted. It’s overflowing with magic, but still manages to remain grounded (most of the time). Heaven knows how the show would’ve grown with such an amazing cast and interesting characters/relationships if it were not abruptly cancelled as filming of the final season was already underway.

We’ve put together a list of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina episodes that must be watched every time you revisit the show, as they showcase the best aspects of the series. Narrowing the list of 36 enchanting episodes to just 7 was a difficult task, but these are definitely the picks that will leave you spellbound and begging for more…

1. “October Country” (Part 1, Episode 1)

The beginning of Sabrina Spellman’s harrowing tale begins shortly before her sixteen birthday, as she is about to step up and become a full-time witch, effectively leaving her mortal life behind. But that’s easier said than done, as leaving this life behind means never seeing her beloved boyfriend, Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch), or her best friends again. “October Country” introduces a very different and darker take on the Spellman witches than seen in Sabrina the Teenage Witch starring Melissa Joan Hart. It’s a mystical entrance that introduces an entirely different world and leaves you fully immersed in Sabrina's dark and enchanting life.

2. “Dreams in a Witch House” (Part 1, Episode 5)

A visit from the sleep demon, Batibat, leaves all of the Spellmans on death’s door. They’re all trapped inside their own worlds, confronted with horrific events and brutal truths. It’s a great moment of change for these characters, but above all, “Dreams in a Witch House” gives viewers a different view of Madam Satan (Michelle Gomez), who actively tries to protect Sabrina while wearing the face of her favorite teacher, Ms. Wardwell, leading to her exposing herself as more than just a mortal. It’s fun to see how Madam Satan spins the story and uses this opportunity to her advantage, but this episode is also a fantastic dive into Zelda (Miranda Otto) and Hilda’s (Lucy Davis) complicated sisterhood.

3. “The Witching Hour” (Part 1, Episode 10)

After skipping her dark baptism and a season of magical mishaps, the situation in Greendale is worsening when Madam Satan conjures the Greendale 13, effectively bringing the end of times to town. The Spellmans must then find a way to save their town, proving that the witches and mortals aren’t as separate as they might like to believe. “The Witching Hour” is an excellent episode showcasing the strength of the Spellman family when united, while detailing just how dedicated Sabrina is to those she loves, and what she is willing to lose to save them. There’s also a lot of fun magic on-screen, giving a peak at how powerful the witches in this show can be. Plus, it’s another big episode for Madam Satan, as her hold over Sabrina grows stronger and her devious trickery continues.

4. “The Mephisto Waltz” (Part 2, Episode 10)

After a season of Sabrina’s adventures as a full-time member of the coven following the completion of her dark baptism, she’s confronted with the fact that Lucifer Morningstar is her biological father when he arrives in Greendale. In order to save the world, Nick makes a giant sacrifice, proving his love for Sabrina, while Lilith takes over as Queen of Hell. “The Mephisto Waltz” deepens the lore and the magic in the show, and puts the characters in unfamiliar positions to shake things up going forward. Also, the arrival of Lucifer had been long anticipated, but what happens upon his arrival is completely unexpected.

5. “The Hare Moon” (Part 3, Episode 4)

“The Hare Moon” tests the coven in an unexpected way when the witches are deprived of their magical abilities by Lucifer, causing them to begin aging and weakening them as their fight with the Pagans comes to a head. This episode is quite entertaining for fans of the aunties, as Zelda’s new role as Headmistress leaves her in charge of finding new ways for the witches to practice their magic, and Hilda is cursed. Ending the reliance on the Dark Lord to provide the witches passage is a risky move, but really works to the show’s advantage, putting the emphasis back on the “girl power” aspect of things.

6. “The Eldritch Dark” (Part 4, Episode 1)

After creating two versions of herself, with one staying behind as the Queen of Hell with Lucifer and Madam Satan, it’s not long before Sabrina Spellman and Sabrina Morningstar are reunited. But, it’s because our Sabrina, Sabrina Spellman, is lonely. She’s on the outside after her journey over the previous eight episodes, which saw her embracing her power and almost taking a very different path. In the end, she chose, once again, to stay in the mortal world with her family and friends. Then, Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) broke up with her. So what’s next? It’s an intriguing new start for Sabrina, as she begins her life anew… with a few special moments and some fun magic.

7. “The Imp of the Perverse” (Part 4, Episode 4)

Alternate reality episodes are always fun, and “The Imp of the Perverse” is no different. The Perverse, one of the Eldritch Terrors, is used by Father Blackwood (Richard Coyle) to make him Emperor and leader of all living beings. But, when our Sabrina and Roz (Jaz Sinclair) are unaffected and thrust into this new world, they’re forced to try to appeal to the sides of their loved ones that are buried deep inside. First and foremost, the episode shows how strong these relationships are, and who these characters have become after four seasons. It’s an interesting world with such a terrible, awful man in charge.

It’s hard to choose only seven, but these are arguably the best of what Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has to offer. So much happens for Sabrina and company that, in the end, it really came down to the use of magic in each individual episode and the interpersonal relationships that determined whether the show would succeed or not. Personally, I believe that the show ended much too soon. Part 4 had arguably some of the best stories of the entire show, and it’s a shame that we won’t be seeing more of Greendale.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is currently streaming on Netflix. Plus, don’t miss Shipka appear as Sabrina on an upcoming episode of Riverdale Season 6!

