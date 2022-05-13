There's something about having a good cry on a rainy Sunday afternoon: nothing to do, nowhere to be, it's a day when all the week's stresses and mishaps come to congregate, and nothing gets rid of such tension as the sweet release of salty tears. Let's face it, melancholia and the sound of stormy weather seem to go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Themes of love, death, tragedy, mistreatment, and injustice provide many types of wails and weepings, so depending on one's mood, we have you covered. Now, start the kettle, put on some comfy pants, and grab a box of Kleenex. It's time for the ugly cry.

'Roma' (2018) Couldn't Be More Relevant (And Devastating)

Directed by Alphonso Cuarón (Children of Men; Gravity) and starring newcomer Yalitza Aparicio, Roma won Oscar for Best Foreign-Language Film, Cinematography, and Direction. Visually striking with art-house stylings, the film is also ruinously sad in its themes of income and gender inequality.

The Netflix original is about a domestic worker, Cloe (Aparicio), who attends to the four young children of an upper-class family in Mexico City. When Cloe finds she is expecting her child, her life unravels while she stoically continues her duties inwardly. Featuring graphic scenes, the film is not for the squeamish, but it is as moving as it is topical and is perfect for both a hearty sob and deep contemplation.

'Shine' (1996) Is A Tear-Jerker Some Audiences May Have Missed

Image via Ronald Grant Archive

An Australian masterpiece, Shine tells the tragic true story of David Helfgott, a piano prodigy who snaps from the pressures and abuse from his frighteningly-controlling father. Directed by Scott Hicks, the film stars Geoffrey Rush (Pirates of the Caribbean), who won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Noah Taylor (Peaky Blinders). Seamlessly, both men play Helfgott​ at different stages of his life.

Available on Prime (US) and Roku, Shine is heartwarming and heartbreaking, seeped with moving performances and breathtaking renditions of Sergei Rachmaninoff's "Concerto #3." Overall, the film is a story of trauma, recovery, love, and unspeakable talent. Though a very sob-worthy film, there are also moments of pure joy, such as when Geoffrey Rush nails "Flight of the Bumblebee." And yes, that is him playing.

Just Thinking Of 'Brokeback Mountain' (2005) Makes Many People Cry

Director Ang Lee (Hulk, Life of Pi) created an instant classic with this painful love story. In it, Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal play sheep herders who fall in love but decide to keep up their straight appearances.

What results is one of the most heart-wrenching films in cinematic history. So, if audiences want to feel emotionally destroyed long after the credits have rolled, this film is the right way to go. Streaming now on Hulu, it's a movie best watched with someone else, though, as one may need a hug afterward.

'The Color Purple' (1985) Is A Classic For Good Reason

Based on the bestselling novel by Alice Walker and directed by Steven Spielberg, The Color Purple tells the story of Celie (Whoopi Goldberg), a poor young woman who, at the age of fourteen, is married off by her abusive father to another cruel, much older man, leaving her younger sister, Nettie, behind. Celie finds pockets of joy and optimism where and when she can find them despite her tortured existence.

The film is also streaming on Hulu and is a story of determination and friendship, resonating with audiences because of a collective desire for Celie's happiness and redemption. Often violent and breathtakingly sad, the film is an important one, tackling the topics of bigotry and abuse without using any filters. It's also Oprah Winfrey's first cinematic performance, so you know you'll cry.

'The Fault In Our Stars' (2014) Leaves Zero Dry Eyes In The Galaxy

This film focuses on the lives of two teens (played by Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort), who are both battling cancer. After meeting at a support meeting, the two teens bond over literature and set off together for the chance to meet one of their favorite authors in person.

Streaming on Disney+, the film is an emotional rollercoaster, oscillating between moments of unparalleled joy and utter despair. What results is a story of young love so devastating that your rainy Sunday couldn't be complete without it.

'Hachi: A Dog's Tale' (2009) Proves Why Dog Is Man's Best Friend

Available to stream on Netflix, Hatchi (for animal lovers) is probably the saddest movie ever made. It tells the true story of a man and his dog, who were such close companions that they walked to the train station together each morning; in the evening, Hachi would then come back to the station by himself to meet his best friend and escort him home.

In real life, Hachiko (Hachi) and his owner, Ueno, lived in Japan in the 1920s, so director Lasse Hallström does take some artistic license by casting Richard Gere and Joan Allen as the dog's family. Nonetheless, without spoiling things, know that Hachiko was the best dog ever to live — so much so that there is a bronzed statue of him in Tokyo's Shibuya Station.

'Moonlight' (2016)

This critically acclaimed Best Picture-winning film is an elegant narrative in three acts. The story follows the life of Chiron (played by Alex R. Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, and Trevante Rhodes) through his childhood, adolescence, and adulthood as he tries to come to terms with his sexuality while living a difficult life of poverty and abuse. The film also boasts the performance of Mahershala Ali (True Detective), who won for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

It's a heavy narrative but relatable because of writer/director Barry Jenkins's ability to create quiet, intimate moments that show what it is to fall into seemingly unattainable love. What audiences may find especially moving is the awareness that it is a first for a major studio LGBTQ+ film to feature an all-Black cast. Moonlight is streaming now on Prime (US).

'We Were Children' (2012) Reveals A Shameful Account Of History

Image via National Film Board of Canada

A warning to audiences, calling We Were Children a sad movie is a gross understatement. Devastating, gut-wrenching, and infuriating, the film covers the topic of residential schools in Canada and the over 150,000 First Nations children who were forced by the government to attend and live like prisoners. The film is not recommended for children under 16 for its depiction of child abuse.

Tim Wolochatiuk directs this powerfully important documentary. It features both heart-breaking reenactments and moving commentary by the film's main subjects, Lyna Hart and Glen Anaquod, two resilient survivors from Canada's prairies. The film stirs up feelings of indignance and remorse that when rare moments of kindness toward the children are shown, one cannot help but weep. For many viewers, some time of mournful reflection is bound to follow — streaming now on both CBC Gem and Prime.

'Manchester By The Sea' (2016) Is Not-Stop Sorrow

Image via Amazon Studios

Written and directed by Kenneth Lonergan (and described by many as the saddest story ever told), Manchester by The Sea is downright miserable all the way through, but that's saying it in the most positive of terms. In it, Casey Affleck plays Lee Chandler, a man forced to come back to his hometown to take care of his newly-orphaned nephew (played by Lucas Hedges) after his big brother suddenly passes away.

Facing his past, it is clear that Chandler is dealing with issues beyond the audience's knowledge, and as tensions come out into the open, so do the clues to his mournful existence. The film's climax features a narrative reveal so shocking and upsetting that audiences will be gasping for breath through uncontrollable sobs. See it now on Prime.

'Untamed Heart' (1993) Captures 90s Heartbreak In A Way No Other Film Can

Image via M.G.M.

Marisa Tomei, Christian Slater, and Rosie Perez star in this quintessential 90s tear-jerker. In it, Caroline (Tomei) and Cindy (Perez) are diner waitresses/best friends, and when a new cook named Adam (Slater) comes to work with them, he takes on the role of Caroline's protector before the two spark a whirlwind romance. The only problem? Adam, an orphan, claims to have a baboon heart, causing him heart problems.

Now streaming on Roku and Prime (US), Untamed Heart may sound strange, but that makes it magical. It is a story of true love and loss and one that will have audiences in puddles of their tears. It also has one of the best movie soundtracks to come out of the decade as a bonus. "Tom's Diner," anyone?

'Bridge to Terabithia' (2007) Means Tears For The Entire Family

Based on the Newbery Medal-winning YA novel by Katherine Patterson, this film offers a bit of a lighter fare for those who want to shed both sad and happy tears. In it, Jess (played by a young Josh Hutcherson) is an impoverished 12-year-old with dreams of being an artist. Seen as a "sissy" interest by his strict father, he hides the real Jess from everyone he knows. That is until Leslie (AnnaSophia Robb) moves to the farm adjacent to his.

An updated version of the 1977 novel, the film follows the original story with reverence, keeping all major characters and plot points intact, and fans of the book will be delighted to see Zooey Deschanel as a perfectly cast Ms. Edwards. Though the story has its fair share of heartbreak and blubbering, the moments of revelation and glee strike a perfect balance. In short, it is the ideal rainy Sunday afternoon movie for all ages, streaming now on Disney+.

