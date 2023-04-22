It takes some serious emotional investment to really cry over a movie. That’s what makes it so special when a film can pull it off. Regardless of how tough we think we are, there’s just something about a story that can make us feel vulnerable and force us to confront our sadness. That said, if you’re looking for the saddest of the sad, take a seat — it’s time for some movie-watching!

From heartwarming tales of animal love and friendship in Hachi: A Dog's Tale, to heartbreaking stories of war like Grave of the Fireflies and Schindler's List, to more intimate dramas like The Pianist and A Silent Voice — there are sure to be tears ahead! Even if these stories don't move you to tears, they will surely make an impression: according to Redditors, these movies deeply affected them.

10 'Dear Zachary' (2008)

Image via MSNBC Films

Redditor Keikobad suggested the documentary Dear Zachary. The film tells the story of Andrew Bagby, a young doctor who was tragically murdered by his ex-girlfriend. It follows filmmaker Kurt Kuenne, a close friend of Andrew's, as he tries to create a tribute for his lost friend.

RELATED: The Best Sad Movies on Netflix Right Now

The film is a heartbreaking exploration of grief, love, and loss, and it's almost impossible not to be moved to tears by its devastating conclusion. It is a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the time we have with the people we love.

9 'Life is Beautiful' (1997)

Life is Beautiful is a beautiful and heart-wrenching film set during the Holocaust. The film tells the story of Guido (Roberto Benigni), a Jewish man who uses his humor and creativity to protect his young son from the horrors of the concentration camp. Despite the dire circumstances, Guido remains determined to protect his son and keep him hopeful.

This film, suggested by Redditor Alc2005, is a testament to the power of the human spirit and the importance of finding joy and hope even in the darkest of times. The film's final scenes are both heartbreaking and hopeful, leaving viewers with a deep sense of empathy and appreciation for the resiliency of the human spirit.

8 'Bridge to Terabithia' (2007)

"Bridge to Terabithia (2007) is perfect because the 'incident' comes so outta left field," said the user Evil_King_Potato. The film is a beloved children's novel that was adapted into a film in 2007. The story follows two young friends, Jess (Josh Hutcherson) and Leslie (AnnaSophia Robb), who create an imaginary world together called Terabithia. The film is a beautiful tribute to childhood friendship and imagination, but it takes a sudden and tragic turn that leaves viewers in tears.

RELATED: 10 Best Underrated Live-Action Family Movies of the 2000s

The film is a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the moments we have with those we love. The young actors' performances are particularly impressive and heart-wrenching, making this a must-watch film for anyone who enjoys a good cry.

7 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Image via A24

Everything Everywhere All at Once is a recent sci-fi film that explores the concept of parallel universes. The film follows laundromat owner Evelyn Quan Wang (Michelle Yeoh), who is called upon by an alternate version of her husband (Ke Huy Quan) to save the multiverse. The user qbookfox recommended it, citing that its comedy lets people's guard down before giving them an emotional gut punch in the third act.

Evelyn's journey is a poignant reminder of the importance of making meaningful connections with others and living life to the fullest. The film is a beautiful exploration of the human experience and a testament to the power of love and connection.

6 'Hachi: A Dog's Tale' (2009)

Hachi: A Dog's Tale is a heartwarming film based on the true story of a dog named Hachiko and his owner, a professor named Parker (Richard Gere). The movie portrays the bond between humans and their pets, showcasing Hachiko's unconditional love and loyalty towards Parker. After Parker's sudden death, Hachiko waits for him at the train station every day for the rest of his life, highlighting the themes of loss and grief.

RELATED: 10 Sad Movies That Will Make Want to Hug Your Dog

The film's emotional impact is powerful, leaving the audience with a lump in their throat and tears in their eyes. Frexxia was one among many Redditors who welled up to this film as they said, "I literally never cry from movies, but this one got me the closest."

5 'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988)

Grave of the Fireflies is a poignantly animated film that tells the story of two siblings, Seita and Setsuko, as they try to survive the aftermath of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The movie is a reminder of the devastating effects of war on innocent lives, showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.

The story of Seita and Setsuko highlights the importance of family and the sacrifices loved ones make for each other. The film's heartbreaking conclusion leaves a profound sense of sadness and empathy for those who have suffered the effects of war. Redditor Firamaster reviewed the film as: "It's like misery is just punching you in the face repeatedly. Great movie, but it's definitely a one and done type of deal."

4 'A Silent Voice' (2016)

A Silent Voice is a beautifully animated film that explores themes of redemption, forgiveness, and the importance of communication. The movie portrays the story of a young boy named Shoya, who makes efforts to make amends with a deaf girl named Shoko, whom he bullied in elementary school. The film highlights the themes of bullying and social isolation and emphasizes the importance of empathy, communication, and understanding.

The film's touching conclusion leaves the audience with a deep sense of hope and a renewed appreciation for the importance of kindness and compassion, which was confirmed by Redditor _XIV_ when they mentioned, "This and A Silent Voice are the two anime movies that almost brought me to cry, and I never cry at movies like OP’s sister."

3 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Image via Universal

Redditor me_not_at_work suggested Schindler's List is a powerful film set during World War II that tells the story of Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), a German businessman who saves the lives of more than a thousand Jewish refugees by employing them in his factories.

RELATED: From 'Dunkirk' to 'Schindler's List': The 10 Best WWII Movies, Ranked

The film is a testament to the power of individual action in the face of great evil, and it's almost impossible not to be moved to tears by the film's poignant conclusion. It highlights the bravery and resilience of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable evil. It also emphasizes the importance of taking action to fight injustice and stand.

2 'The Pianist' (2002)

The Pianist is a gripping and deeply moving film that portrays the resilience of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable hardship. The film's stark portrayal of the horrors of the Holocaust is both haunting and inspiring, as Szpilman's (Adrien Brody) love of music gives him the strength to endure and ultimately survive.

Confirming the film's powerful message of hope and perseverance in the face of adversity is sure to leave even the toughest viewer emotionally moved was Redditor Fastbird33.

1 'Million Dollar Baby' (2004)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Million Dollar Baby is a poignant and heart-wrenching film that explores the power of determination, family, and sacrifice. Maggie's (Hilary Swank) unwavering commitment to achieving her dreams in the face of overwhelming obstacles is both inspiring and heartbreaking, as the film's tragic conclusion reminds us of the harsh realities of life.

The film's themes of perseverance and the importance of never giving up in the face of adversity are sure to leave a lasting impression on all who watch it, including Redditor haras098.

KEEP READING: 'Aftersun' and 9 Other Bittersweet Movies That Will Make You Happy and Sad