The Western genre is one that's often thought of as being exciting, heroic, and action-packed. There might be a heavy amount of drama and conflict present in your average Western, but many films in the genre (particularly the older ones) have good triumphing unambiguously over evil. This all makes Westerns typically uplifting or even inspiring, with hardships being overcome and victories earned.

But like any genre, not all stories told within the framework of a Western movie can end happily. There are numerous Westerns that manage to feel particularly sad, whether because they subject their characters to a great deal of misery or have things end tragically for characters the audience has come to like. The following Westerns are some notably sad ones and should prove powerful viewing experiences for those who like their Westerns to have a strong emotional kick to them.

10 'Unforgiven' (1992)

Image via Warner Bros.

Clint Eastwood has starred in and directed plenty of great movies, and quite a few directed plenty of great movies, and quite a few of them have been within the Western genre. However, what's arguably his best Western is also his most powerful, as Unforgiven takes a standard Western story about revenge, bounty hunters, and standing up to corruption and makes it all feel considerably more realistic and downbeat than the majority of Westerns would.

RELATED: 'Unforgiven' 30 Years On: 13 Things That Make It the Best Clint Eastwood Movie

It serves as a reflection on the Western genre as a whole, and a way for Eastwood to revisit the genre that made him a legend, but from an older and wiser perspective. It's a brutally realistic film at times, and though it's not an entirely despair-filled movie from beginning to end, it instantly gives you the impression that it won't be a Western that ends with all the characters riding off into the sunset.

9 'Duck, You Sucker' (1971)

There's an argument to be made that no filmmaker mastered the Western genre quite as well as Sergio Leone did. He was behind the iconic Dollars Trilogy (1964-1966), Once Upon a Time in the West (1968), and then gave the world his penultimate film — and final Western — in 1971 with Duck, You Sucker.

It's a film that follows two larger-than-life characters who get wrapped up in the Mexican Revolution in the 1910s, with a tone that begins a little comedic but becomes progressively darker as the film goes on. Leone's earlier Westerns weren't always happy affairs, but none proved to be quite as tragic or bleak as Duck, You Sucker, making it a powerful — and criminally underrated — send-off to the genre from the great Italian filmmaker.

8 'The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford' (2007)

Though it's long, the title of The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford lets you know what you're in for ahead of time. The first two-thirds or so is spent building up to the dramatic betrayal and murder established in the title, with the film's third and final act investigating its consequences and showing how Ford's choice affected the rest of his life.

Naturally, the first two hours of this 160-minute-long movie have a sense of dread, and everything that follows the titular event proves to be quite miserable. It's certainly not a fun Western, but it's very engaging and thought-provoking and features some striking performances, music, and visuals.

7 'Hell or High Water' (2016)

Image via Lionsgate

Hell or High Water is a modern-day Western, avoiding some classic aspects of the genre, like cowboys, old-fashioned saloons, and duels. Instead, it functions more like a gritty crime-thriller, following two brothers who rob a series of banks to save their family ranch while being constantly pursued by a pair of Texas Rangers.

RELATED: Movies You Probably Didn't Realize Were Westerns

It makes things feel tense and realistic throughout (about as realistic as heist movies can get anyway) and isn't afraid to show the consequences of living a life of crime or being involved in a risky area of law enforcement. It's emotional and exciting in all the best ways and essential viewing for any Western fans who don't mind movies that'll get their hearts racing.

6 '3:10 to Yuma' (2007)

Though 2007's 3:10 to Yuma is a remake of the 1957 movie of the same name, it changes a surprising amount when it comes to the plot (and certainly the ending). The original acts as a solid, engaging, but fairly dependable old-school Western, while the 2007 version makes things more brutal, visceral, and occasionally heartbreaking.

Admittedly, the main premise remains the same across both versions, which involves one man transporting a dangerous criminal to the 3:10 train to Yuma. 2007's inserts a little more action and tension into the proceedings and is also far less afraid to have many characters die throughout the story, naturally leading to the film feeling more moving than the 1957 version.

5 'The Sisters Brothers' (2018)

The funniest thing about The Sisters Brothers is its title, and the rest of the movie ends up being pretty downbeat. It follows Eli and Charlie Sisters, two famed assassins tasked with capturing an up-and-coming gold prospector on his travels to California, as their employer wants to use this gold prospector for his own benefit.

Throughout their journey, the title characters are subjected to all sorts of misfortune and unlucky occurrences, making this one Western with a premise that sounds simple but becomes more complex as the film goes on. It's bleak and a little miserable in a way that feels unusual for a Western — even one that's aiming to be a deconstruction of the genre — but that does also make it stand out from the pack.

4 'Heaven's Gate' (1980)

Heaven's Gate is an epic Western that was notorious for costing a great deal of money and making very little of it back. It had an infamously troubled production that saw it getting so much negative press that most critics reviewed it negatively upon release... even though it's an impressively made film and certainly not nearly as bad as its reputation suggests it is.

RELATED: Great Westerns That Are Over 3 Hours, Ranked by Runtime

It follows numerous characters who all get involved in a violent conflict between wealthy cattle farmers and the immigrants those farmers employ. It is a movie about class warfare that's equally violent and tragic. It's fairly brutal and unapologetically downbeat stuff at times, but it leaves enough of a lasting impact to do those initial poor reviews it got seem quite unfair.

3 'The Great Silence' (1968)

Image via 20th Century Fox

The main takeaway from The Great Silence is that life in the Old West was unfair, brutal, and not like how it's often shown in classic Hollywood Westerns. This Spaghetti Western is one of the best of its sub-genre and centers on a lone, mute gunslinger who attempts to defend a group of outlaws from a particularly vicious gang of bounty hunters.

Thanks to its bleak tone, haunting music, and snow-heavy setting, it stands apart from just about anything else in the Western genre. It's undoubtedly unique and has an overall pervasively dark mood that is as cold as the weather seen throughout the film. It might not be fun or exciting, but it is tense, emotional, and unforgettable.

2 'Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid' (1973)

Several years after directing the classic 1969 film The Wild Bunch, Sam Peckinpah made another Western that aimed to deconstruct some of its most familiar tropes. That Western was Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid, and its plot centers on the former titular character being asked to hunt down the latter, even though the two used to consider themselves friends.

It's a violent and sad take on the Western genre that feels like a slightly bitter farewell to its earlier, simpler days. It also benefits hugely from its music by Bob Dylan, including the song "Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door," with Dylan also appearing in the movie in a supporting role.

1 'The Proposition' (2005)

Image via First Look International

One of the best Australian movies of the 21st century so far, The Proposition is a brutal and tough Western about crime, revenge, and brotherhood. It centers on one man who's blackmailed into tracking down and killing his older brother — who's just been convicted of a heinous criminal act — by being told that his younger brother will be hanged if that older brother isn't brought to justice.

From the start, it's hard to see how a movie like The Proposition could end well for anyone involved, and events do play out with a certain amount of despairing realism and tragedy. Its violence and lack of feel-good emotions ensure it's not for everyone, but it's very well-made and represents Australian cinema at its best.

KEEP READING: Jests In The West: Westerns That Are Also Great Comedies