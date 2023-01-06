Any type of relationship ending – whether it be a romantic one, a familial one or a friendship – is a very popular subject to explore in movies. Each form of separation is painful in its own way and affects the plot, characters and spectators in distinct manners.

Since it implies the end of childhood or a person's self-growth, friendship endings are among the most common types of emotional split in movies, second only to love ones. These films, which range in popularity from the most renowned to the least, frequently involve devastating friendship breakdowns that either shattered or strengthened the characters.

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (2022)

The Banshees of Inisherin centers on lifelong friends, Pádraic and Colm, played by Colin Farrel and Brendan Gleeson respectively, who come to a deadlock after Colm abruptly breaks their relationship since he deems Pádraic too dull for him.

The movie has a serious undertone and is gloomy, melancholic and amusing at times, offering viewers a variety of levels to analyze beneath the surface of a straightforward friendship coming to an end. Despite the fact that spectators are not given the opportunity to witness how the two’s friendship develops over time, the movie deftly fills this gap with McDonagh's expertise in the field.

‘The Social Network’ (2010)

Based on the 2009 book The Accidental Billionaires by Ben Mezrich, David Fincher’s The Social Network depicts the creation of the social networking site Facebook and how its success causes problems on both a personal and legal level for its creators.

In the remarkably rewatchable movie, Zuckerberg puts work ahead of friendship, and by the end, the two are embroiled in legal arguments over who should control what in the rapidly expanding corporation and how revenues should be divided, suggesting the end of their friendship. It is also a touching and frightening moral tale about how wealth and success can ruin relationships.

‘Frances Ha’ (2012)

Frances Ha is a black-and-white comedy-drama film directed by Noah Baumbach and co-written by him and Greta Gerwig, who also stars as the title character, Frances Hallaway. The movie follows Frances who is still trying to sort everything out in her life including her job, accommodation, relationship with her best friend and so on.

Being a twenty-something is challenging and perplexing, especially when you have close friendships that don't seem to be developing as your life is. Since the movie’s theme is maturing, Frances and her best friend’s relationship has to end along with many things that she once thought would follow her for the rest of her life. Thanks to its compelling main character, a standout performance from Gerwig, and a genuinely innovative technical approach from Baumbach, the film continues to be among his best.

‘Mickey and Nicky’ (1976)

Mikey and Nicky centers on the titular characters as Nicky (John Cassavetes), a small-time gangster with an ulcer who is sequestered at a budget motel and worried that a local mafia wants him killed phones Mikey (Peter Falk), his childhood best friend, for assistance. However, due to Nick's mood swings, he refuses to let Mikey in when he comes. As Mike attempts to take care of Nick, soothe him, and get him out of town, a long night commences.

Witnessing the two titular characters' relationship be tested to the limit and progressively growing apart while spending time together is making the film a morbidly compelling viewing experience. Moreover, the film features a strange male connection, a certain type of angry companionship rarely shown on screen as accurately as this.

'Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith is a sequel to 1999's The Phantom Menace and 2002's Attack of the Clones and the final installment in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Taking place three years into the Clone Wars, the Jedi save Palpatine from Count Dooku. Anakin (Hayden Christensen) serves as a double agent between the Jedi Council and Palpatine and is drawn into a dark scheme to take over the galaxy while Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) hunts down a new threat.

The movie portrays the ending of one of the most iconic mentor-apprentice and brotherly relationships ever depicted on screen, laying the foundation for Obi-Wan and Anakin's storied adversarial relationship in the future. It's also an excellent way to wrap up the prequels and make the transition to the revered original movies.

'Toy Story 4' (2019)

Toy Story 4 is the fourth installment in Pixar's Toy Story franchise and the sequel to 2010's Toy Story 3. The film continues to follow Woody (Tom Hanks), and Buzz (Tim Allen) along with other toys as they go on a road trip with Bonnie who creates Forky (Tony Hale), a spoon-and-folk toy made from waste materials from her school. Woody has to choose his allegiances after seeing Bo Peep (Annie Potts) again during the trip.

The bittersweet friendship ending between Woody, Buzz and every other toy that fans have known and loved from the start of the franchise will forever be one of the most heartbreaking scenes in cinema history. The movie also serves as a heartfelt farewell to the entire fanbase, the franchise and their youth.

‘The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh’ (1977)

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh is an animated musical anthology comedy film based on the stories and characters by A.A. Milne. The film continues to follow the titular character along with his friends as they embark on eccentric and interesting new adventures.

By including a final sequence in which Christopher Robin bids farewell to not only Winnie the Pooh but also his entire childhood, it raises the stakes emotionally as well as reaches every viewer’s softest spot. Like Toy Story 4, the film conveys to viewers that growing up often entails letting go of some of your most cherished possessions, which makes the occasion bittersweet.

‘Stand By Me’ (1986)

Based on the 1982 novella The Body by Stephen King, Stand By Me follows a writer and the movie's narrator who recalls a childhood quest with his buddies to locate a missing boy's body after one of his friends passes away.

The four boys return to town to say goodbye at the end, knowing that nothing will ever be the same, having all been transformed by their voyage. What makes the movie so heartbreaking and melancholic is how reality and the events that tore them apart set in along with growing up. Moreover, the fragility of male identity as well as that of youth is brilliantly captured in the movie.

'Once Upon a Time in America' (1984)

Based on the novel The Hoods by Harry Grey, Once Upon a Time in America follows David "Noodles" Aaronson (Robert De Niro) and Maximilian "Max" Bercovicz (James Woods), two best friends, as they guide a group of Jewish ghetto youngsters who become well-known as Jewish gangsters in the realm of organized crime in New York City.

Once Upon a Time in America brilliantly conveys the fervent aspiration and agony at the core of the American Dream as well as the repercussions of it on people’s relationships. For both fans and the characters, it's difficult to see the characters grow older and younger and observe their relationships, only to witness their breakdown.

‘Captain America: Civil War’ (2016)

Captain America: Civil War begins with the government deciding to advocate for the Hero Registration Act, a law that restricts a hero's acts, as a result of the public's dread of superheroes. As a result, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans) become divided inside The Avengers.

These two have had many ups and downs as friends and teammates over the years, but they always have each other's backs in any situation. Their friendship was, however, put on hold once a shocking secret was revealed and the two of them became deeply divided. The movie also includes a few memorable and devastating scenes of their partnership coming to an end that will be remembered in film history.

