Few genres capture the essence of honor, vengeance, and existential struggle quite like samurai films. Rooted in historical narratives, these movies have long been a cornerstone of Japanese cinema, influencing everything from Westerns to contemporary action thrillers. Samurai films, or chanbara, are more than just tales of swordplay—they often explore philosophical questions about duty, loyalty, and personal morality. In particular, samurai movies tend to poke at the tension between bushido, the rigid warrior code, and the harsh realities of war.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the must-watch entries in this genre. The following ten picks range from Kurosawa masterpieces to more modern and unconventional takes on samurai tropes. All of their stories are compelling, whether it's the lone warrior against impossible odds, a fallen samurai seeking redemption, or a political thriller drenched in blood.

10 'Samurai Fiction' (1998)

Directed by Hiroyuki Nakano