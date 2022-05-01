Throughout the 20th century, and even to this day, Japanese cinema has become one of the greatest foreign influences on Western film and television. The impact of chanbara, or Samurai cinema, is especially strong. Many classic Westerns such as A Fistful of Dollars and The Magnificent Seven, iconic science fiction franchises such as Star Wars, and works by famous American auteurs such as Quentin Tarantino, have their roots in chanbara. Since many of the samurai movies that have become most beloved and influential in the West are directed by Akira Kurosawa, his name has become somewhat synonymous with the genre to Western audiences.

However, there are many examples of chanbara directed by other filmmakers who deserve just as much recognition, and whose influence runs similarly deep. This list includes older classics, as well as some newer films; some are serious, others intentionally schlocky. But samurai cinema is never just about the fight sequences (although those are always excellent as well). These stories' focal points are always their human drama, which lends an unusual amount of depth to what might otherwise be simply an enjoyable action flick. Here are the films in chronological order.

Tales of Ugetsu (1953)

Some might not consider Tales of Ugetsu a chanbara, since Kenji Mizoguchi’s supernatural drama focuses less on fight scenes and more on the lives of two peasant couples and the trials that befall them. While one peasant, Genjurō (Masayuki Mori), is seduced by mysterious noblewoman Lady Wakasa (Machiko Kyō), the second, Tobei (Sakae Ozawa), is blinded by his desire to become a samurai. The men’s longings threaten to destroy both them and their wives (Mitsuko Miho and Kinuyo Tanaka). Though light on swordplay, the questions about honor and morality that characterize chanbara movies are especially relevant in Ugetsu, especially as the character who pursues the “honor” of becoming a samurai does so at the expense of his wife’s own livelihood and self-respect. With Ugetsu, Kenji Mizoguchi creates a heartbreaking ghost story that exists at the crossroads between fantasy and reality.

The Samurai Trilogy (1954-1956)

Directed by Hiroshi Inagaki, the Samurai Trilogy is based on Musashi, a novel by Elji Yoshikawa about the famous swordsman Musashi Miyamoto. The film stars the iconic Toshiro Mifune in the title role of Musashi. The first film is called Samurai: Musashi Miyamoto (1954), and is followed by the sequels Samurai II: Duel at Ichijoji Temple (1955) and Samurai III: Duel at Ganryu Island (1956). The series follows Musashi from being a cocky young soldier, strong but untrained, to a wise and formidable samurai. Those turned off by the fountains of blood in Lady Snowblood and the Lone Wolf and Cub series may also prefer the cleaner violence of the Samurai Trilogy. Manga fans will also recognize Musashi Miyamoto from Takehiko Inoue’s Vagabond series, which follows similar events to those shown in the Samurai Trilogy.

The Tale of Zatoichi (1962)

You wouldn’t think a blind, unassuming masseur could be capable of demolishing whole packs of swordsmen. But you would be wrong, because Zatoichi (Shintaro Katsu) can—so much so that The Tale of Zatoichi, with 25, has more sequels than any other samurai film. Four seasons of television and several remakes and spin-offs have since been added to the original series. However, it all started with the original The Tale of Zatoichi. Directed by Kenji Misumi, the film sees Ichi getting hired by a yakuza gang-leader (Eijiro Yanagi) in anticipation of a conflict with a rival gang. In response, the other gang hires a skilled swordsman of its own, rōnin Miki Hirate (Shigeru Amachi), who is terminally ill with tuberculosis. Despite the fact that they were hired to be enemies, the men find that they have more in common with each other than with the men who hired them. Though the action sequences are also exciting, it's the relationship between the two friends that is the heart of the movie.

Harakiri (1962)

Fans of Akira Kurosawa will recognize legendary actor Tatsuya Nakadai from films such as Ran, Yojimbo, and Kagemusha. In Masaki Kobayashi’s Harakiri, he plays aging samurai Tsugumo Hanshiro, to whom we are first introduced when he arrives at the Iyi estate with the request to use their courtyard to commit seppuku. Of course, there’s more to his request than a simple desire to die: specifically, it's his connection to the last man who arrived with the intention of committing ritual suicide. Though perhaps it seems foolish to worry about giving away spoilers for a movie released in 1963, Harakiri is best experienced without too much foreknowledge of the film’s narrative. Kobayashi’s film offers a profound criticism of the moralistic facades that institutions hide behind in order to maintain their authority, as well as of the honor at the center of the bushido code that is the pillar of samurai life. Few films balance action, social commentary, and human drama to the extent of Harakiri, making it one of the best samurai movies of all time.

The Sword of Doom (1966)

Fans of Yojimbo will be happy to see Tatsuya Nakadai and Toshiro Mifune reunited in Kihachi Okamoto’s brutal Sword of Doom. Ryunosuke Tsukue, the wandering samurai protagonist of Okamoto’s film, differs from most chanbara protagonists in that he appears to have no redeeming qualities aside from his unmatched skill with the blade. Completely merciless, he seems to have no moral code, killing without thought or remorse. Ryunosuke’s downfall feels like a Shakespearean tragedy, and the cinematography possesses a ghostly quality that complements the discussions of madness and the souls of characters within the film. Action lovers will additionally find plenty to admire in the splendidly choreographed fights. However, it is Tatsuya Nakadai’s performance that forms the film’s centerpiece. Though completely immoral, he is wholly absorbing, in part due to the menacing, haunted expression in his eyes that gives life to the words spoken by Mifune's character, swordsman Shimada Toranosuke: "The sword is the soul. Study the soul to know the sword. Evil mind, evil sword."

Samurai Rebellion (1967)

In Masaki Kobayashi's Samurai Rebellion, Toshiro Mifune plays Isaburo Sasahara, vassal of the daimyo of the Aizu clan. When the daimyo insists that Isaburo’s son Yogoro (Gō Katō) marry the daimyo’s disgraced ex-concubine Ichi (Yoko Tsukasa), the Sasahara family is skeptical; however, Yogoro and Ichi end up being happy together. Their happiness gives Isaburo, who has been stuck in a loveless marriage, a new lease on life. Therefore, when the daimyo suddenly decides he wants Ichi back, Isaburo and Yogoro aren’t going to let her go without a fight–even if defying their lord proves to be the ruin of their family. Samurai Rebellion is a moving film about standing up for what you believe in and not allowing those who are more powerful to get away with injustice. Like Harakiri (which Kobayashi also directed), Samurai Rebellion provides an in-depth exploration of samurai loyalty and honor.

The Lone Wolf and Cub Series (1972-1974)

It is well known that, since its inception, Star Wars has taken many of its plots and ideas from Samurai films. A New Hope adapted The Hidden Fortress; The Mandalorian adapts Lone Wolf and Cub. This series follows the disgraced shōgun’s executioner Ogami Ittō (Tomisaburo Wakayama), who, in the wake of his exile, travels the Japanese countryside with his three-year-old son Daigorō (Akihiro Tomikawa). Together, they seek revenge on the Yagyu clan who framed and disenfranchised them, earning their keep as assassins at the same time. Daigorō’s baby cart is additionally armed to the teeth with a battalion’s worth of weapons. Even The Book of Boba Fett has a Lone Wolf and Cub reference: the scene where Luke makes Grogu choose between the lightsaber and the chain mail shirt brings to mind the scene in Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengeance in which Ogami Ittō makes his son choose between a sword and a ball to determine his fate. An English dub combining footage from first and second film, called Shogun Assassin, was released for American audiences. However, the originals are superior. For the best movie in the series, check out Lone Wolf and Cub 2: Baby Cart at The River Styx, directed by Zatoichi filmmaker Kenji Misumi.

Lady Snowblood (1973)

Based on the manga of the same name, Toshiya Fujita’s Lady Snowblood is about a girl named Yuki (Meiko Kaji) raised from infancy as a killing machine in order to get revenge on the criminals who raped and slaughtered her family. Wearing a white kimono and seemingly carrying nothing but an umbrella, Yuki, or Lady Snowblood, paints an unassuming picture: however, a blade concealed in the umbrella’s handle allows her to lay her enemies down in droves. Lady Snowblood is pulp filmmaking at its finest; however, it possesses an expressive elegance at the same time, focusing more on the tragedy of Yuki’s singular purpose than on glorifying her revenge. Quentin Tarantino took heavy inspiration from Fujita’s movie in creating Kill Bill, borrowing not only many aspects of Lady Snowblood's plot, but many of its stylistic choices as well.

Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai (1999)

One of these films is not like the others. Jim Jarmusch’s Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai stars Forest Whitaker as Ghost Dog, a contract killer for a small-time mobster named Louie. Ghost Dog is an ardent follower of the way of the samurai, which he adheres to as it is written in the Hagakure. He sees himself as Louie’s “retainer” ever since Louie saved his life years before. However, Ghost Dog must fight for his life when he is betrayed by his mob bosses. Jarmusch’s film combines samurai philosophy with the crime films of Jean-Pierre Melville (specifically Le Samourai) and Seijun Suzuki, with a wonderfully weird result. It’s a truly bonkers – and very loving – deconstruction of a genre. Neither Ghost Dog’s name nor his devotion to the Japanese warrior code is ever explained; and to be honest, it’s better that way. The film is at its finest when at its most anachronistic.

The Twilight Samurai (2002)

The Twilight Samurai is a meditative film. Directed by Yôji Yamada, it tells the story of samurai Iguchi Seibei (Hiroyuki Sanada) who lives in poverty. He is a widower after his wife’s death from tuberculosis and cares for his young daughters (Erina Hashiguchi and Miki Ito) and old mother (Reiko Kusamura), who has dementia. Seibei’s life is anything but glamorous; he works as an accountant, and his colleagues call him “Twilight” behind his back because he always rushes home in the evening as soon as work is over. There is the requisite samurai showdown at the end, but more than anything this is a quiet film about devotion and sacrifice. The girls love and admire their father, despite his lack of grandeur. The film also features a sweet, understated love story between Seibei and his childhood love, Tomoe Iinuma (Rei Miyazawa). Though The Twilight Samurai is a melancholy film, it’s also very beautiful. It’s also unusual in that it was made in 2002–considerably later than when samurai movies were still being churned out in large numbers.

13 Assassins (2010)

Another more modern entry on this list, Takashi Miike’s 13 Assassins is actually a remake of a 1963 film of the same name. Based on actual historical events, it tells the story of samurai Shinzaemon Shimada (Kôji Yakusho), who in 19th century Japan leads a team of assassins to kill Lord Naritsugu Matsudaira (Goro Inagaki), evil leader of the Akashi Clan. Miike is famous for his brutality as a director, and 13 Assassins is no exception to this tendency. An action-packed, blood soaked spectacle, 13 Assassins is considered by many to be Miike’s masterpiece. And like all samurai movies, it’s not just about the blood: expect nuanced character portraits, and a contemplation of the nature of honor. Roger Ebert included Miike’s film in his top 20 movies of 2011, praising the poignancy of the storyline. The culminating 45-minute battle scene in particular received special praise among critics and audience members alike.

