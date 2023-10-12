Sandra Bullock is widely regarded as one of the greatest Hollywood stars. Her career spans over three decades and has included everything from romance, to sci-fi, to thrillers. With each role she’s taken on she’s been transformative, adapting to whatever situation she’s thrown into, and turning in a remarkable performance every time.

The definition of a movie star, her filmography delivers tears, laughs, moments of peril, and moments that make us swoon. She’s so versatile in her work,and it shows in every role she takes on.

25 'Hope Floats' (1998)

In 1998 the romantic drama Hope Floats placed Bullock beside Harry Connick Jr. in what turned out to be a rather charming film. She plays Birdee Pruitt, a woman who discovers on live television that her husband has been having an affair with her best friend. Heartbroken and humiliated, Birdee and her daughter Bernice (Mae Whitman) move back to her hometown in Texas for a new start.

The film as a whole is very heartwarming and has a very cozy feeling, due to the small town setting and story of finding a new path. Though the standout of the movie is the chemistry between Sandra and Harry. It’s your classic friends-to-lovers trope, and it’s so sweet, making for some memorable romantic moments. It’s a charming little movie, and one of the more underrated romantic movies in her filmography.

24 'The Lake House' (2006)

The Lake House gave us the second team-up of Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves, something much desired after their performance in Speed. Here we get them in a romantic role, though it’s not your typical romance movie, it’s a sci-fi romance. The Lake House follows Alex Wyler who’s living in 2004, and Kate Forster who’s living in 2006, as they meet and fall in love through letters they exchange at an old lake house — one they both lived in during their respective time periods.

The plot can get rather mind-boggling due to its addition of time travel, but for the most part the story is strong, and it does well at keeping things from getting too confusing. And it’s not surprising to note that the chemistry between Bullock and Reeves was magnificent.

23 'Forces of Nature' (1999)

Another addition to Bullock’s romantic films is 1999’s Forces of Nature, in which Ben Affleck plays her leading man. Ben (Affleck) is set to be married when just about everything goes wrong and keeps him from getting home in time. He ends up reluctantly embarking on a road trip with Sarah (Bullock), who’s also heading to the same destination as him, and along the way feelings begin to arise.

Though the chemistry between the leads isn’t quite as great as one might expect or anticipate, Forces of Nature does subvert the typical rom-com happy ending, which is an interesting change of pace. But though the chemistry may not entirely be there, Bullock’s performance is unwavering, and she’s just as charming as always.

22 'The Thing Called Love' (1993)

1993’s The Thing Called Love follows a young musician named Miranda Presley (Samantha Mathis) as she tries to make it big in Nashville. While there she meets fellow aspiring artists, Kyle (Dermot Mulroney), James (River Phoenix), and Linda Lue Linden (Sandra Bullock).

The film received mixed reviews, but the story is solid and the performances are good all across the board. And though Bullock may not be the lead role she stands out prominently in her performance as the spunky Linda Lue.

21 'Murder by Numbers' (2002)

As the title suggests, Murder by Numbers is a crime thriller which puts Sandra Bullock in the role of a homicide detective who’s investigating a “perfect crime.” Loosely based on the Leopold and Loeb case, Murder by Numbers is a fast-paced thriller that keeps you guessing.

Bullock is transformative as Detective Cassie Mayweather, seamlessly showing off her acting prowess, and her ability to shine in multiple genres.

20 'The Unforgivable' (2021)

One of Sandra Bullock’s most recent performances, The Unforgivable is a 2021 Netflix drama. Bullock plays Ruth Slater, a woman recently released from prison and trying to find her place in society again. However, due to her past, society isn’t so willing to forgive her.

The Unforgivable is another movie where Bullock proves she can act in just about any genre with ease. The film itself has received mixed reviews, but Bullock’s performance was consistently praised, and is worth checking out.

19 'Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood' (2002)

With an all-star cast headed by Bullock, Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood is an emotional family drama based on the book of the same name. The film depicts a complicated and estranged mother/daughter relationship that comes to an emotional blow. In an attempt to mend the relationship, the mother’s friends (the titular Ya-Ya Sisterhood) take Bullock’s character on a journey through her mother’s past by way of a scrapbook.

It’s an emotional piece, but it's backed by a superb cast that ties the entire thing together in phenomenal fashion. And, as per usual, Sandra Bullock is on her A-game, fitting in seamlessly among the veteran actors that support the cast.

18 'Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close' (2011)

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close is a divisive film; some love it, some hate it, and a lot of that is due in part to the very sensitive subject of the 9/11 attacks which is the inciting incident and backbone of the film. But it did earn a nomination for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, and it is a compelling story of a young boy’s journey through grief.

Sandra Bullock gives a hearty and layered performance as the mother of the boy, and together the pair depict a stunning and gut-wrenching portrayal of a familial relationship rapidly growing distant due to tragedy.

17 'Bird Box' (2018)

Bird Box is a dystopian horror film in which the world is suddenly overrun by unseen forces that cause people to kill themselves when they look at them. Bullock plays a pregnant woman who must flee to safety amid the terror, and later must guide herself and her children blindly down a river in search of safety.

Bird Box manages to be truly terrifying at times despite never showing its monsters, and the performance by Bullock is so raw and believable and carries the film swiftly through its run.

16 'The Net' (1995)

The Net is another movie in which Sandra Bullock gets to show off her acting chops within the thriller genre. This time she plays a computer expert whose identity and personal records are suddenly erased and replaced with a new one – one with a police record. She must find a way to clear her name and reclaim her identity before it's too late.

The Net has a generally positive reputation and the overwhelming consensus is that Bullock is just as wonderful as she always is and manages to make a done-before plot feel new and exciting.

15 'Ocean’s 8' (2018)

Ocean’s 8 is a spin-off of the Ocean’s 11 trilogy, this time with a female ensemble cast, led by Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean. The heist the women pull takes place at the Met Gala, which is a fun change of scenery, and the chemistry among the cast is top-tier, making for a highly entertaining and charming watch.

Bullock is great as the ring leader, poised and sharp in her performance while clearly having a grand ole time doing so. It’s a solid addition to the Ocean’s movies and an all-around fun watch.

14 'Two Weeks Notice' (2002)

Another rom-com in Sandra Bullock’s filmography, though this time she’s joined by Hugh Grant as her love interest. It’s a classic enemies-to-lovers story, with Grant playing the arrogant boss of Bullock’s character, prompting her to quit after growing tired of his treatment of her.

Hugh Grant and Sandra Bullock are a dream team here, playing greatly off of one another’s strengths, making it so you can’t help but root for their characters to get together. Her performance is charming and funny, with some great one-liners that give the film a quirkiness that lends well.

13 '28 Days' (2000)

28 Days follows Gwen Cummings (Bullock), an alcoholic who, after ruining her sister’s wedding and stealing a limousine, is given the option between jail time or a 28-day rehabilitation program. As the title suggests she chooses the latter and the film follows her journey inside the rehab center as she attempts to get clean, surrounded by a number of colorful characters.

Bullock gives a very vulnerable performance in the role and makes the movie all the better. And the supporting cast that supports her isn’t too shabby either.

12 'The Proposal' (2009)

The Proposal follows Margaret (Bullock), the boss of a publishing company who is about to be deported back to Canada. In an attempt to stay in America, she enlists her employee Andrew (Ryan Reynolds) to pose as her fiancé, only to then be invited on his trip home to Alaska where they must keep up their ruse for his family.

Sandra Bullock’s role here is a bit different from her usual rom-com performances, this time she plays the broodish, tyrannical one, which only proves how versatile an actress she is. It’s a memorable role of hers and a fantastic rom-com.

11 'The Heat' (2013)

The Heat put Sandra Bullock next to Melissa McCarthy in a comedic-gold team-up that was just so good. Together they play polar opposite detectives who are forced to work together on a case, despite completely different approaches to their profession.

10 'Demolition Man' (1993)

Demolition Man falls into the sci-fi/action genre, and the plot goes that crime lord Simon Phoenix (Wesley Snipes) and a falsely accused Detective Spartan (Sylvester Stallone) were cryogenically frozen in 1996 and released to a violence-free world in 2032. Sandra Bullock plays Lieutenant Huxley who is tasked with helping Spartan adjust to the new world and put a stop to Phoenix once and for all.

Being put in a role next to greats like Wesley Snipes and Sylvester Stallone is no easy feat, especially since Bullock was nowhere near the star she is today at the time. But she holds her own and gives a strong and memorable performance.

9 'Infamous' (2006)

Infamous follows Truman Capote (Toby Jones) through the 1950s and into the 1960s as he researches and writes his best-selling novel In Cold Blood. Sandra Bullock plays Harper Lee the author of To Kill a Mockingbird, who accompanies Capote on his investigative journey.

Portraying a real person always comes with a bit of trepidation as you want to make sure you get it right, but Bullock has been praised for her performance as the novelist. She captures her well, adapting habits, mannerisms, and expressions that make her performance a standout.

8 'The Blind Side' (2009)

The Blind Side is based on the true story of Michael Oher, a young man from an impoverished upbringing who is taken in by the Tuohy family and eventually becomes an offensive lineman in the NFL. Despite the recent controversy surrounding the story due to Michael Oher’s legal case against the Tuohy’s, the film was a commercial and critical success and was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Sandra Bullock plays Leigh Anne Tuohy, the matriarch of the family who advocates for Michael and seeks to help him. Her performance was stunning, emotional, and transformative. It is easily one of the best in her career, and earned the actress her first Oscar for Best Actress.

7 'A Time to Kill' (1996)

A Time to Kill is a crime drama and legal thriller, surrounding the case of Carl Lee Hailey (Samuel L. Jackson), a father who kills the two men who brutally attacked his daughter. Matthew McConaughey plays his lawyer, who seeks the help of his legal team, which includes law student Ellen Roark (Bullock), to get him off the hook.

6 'The Lost City' (2022)

The Lost City is another return to the rom-com genre for Bullock, and this time she plays a romance novelist, whose novels often feature a Fabio-esque cover star named Alan (Channing Tatum). In her most recent novel, she writes of an ancient city that’s home to treasure. She’s kidnapped by a billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes she can lead him to the treasure, but Alan, who wants to prove he can be a hero, sets out to rescue her, leading to the two embarking on an adventure straight out of her novels.

The Lost City once again allows Bullock to show off her comedic skills which are so great, and her on-screen chemistry with Tatum makes for a ridiculously fun watch. It’s a solid return to the romance genre, and Bullock is fabulous in it.