Sandy Cheeks (Carolyn Lawrence) is the fish out of water among the citizens of Bikini Bottom. A squirrel from Texas, she lives in a treedome in order to study underwater life. Most of her time is spent either creating wacky inventions or engaging SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) in karate.

Sandy's many gimmicks are a great source of inspiration that the writers have made good use of over the years. She usually hangs out with SpongeBob and Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) but recent seasons have developed her relationships with other characters.

10 "Perfect Chemistry"

After his most recent attempt to steal the Krabby Patty formula fails, Plankton (Mr. Lawrence) is blown to Sandy's treedome. There, she and SpongeBob are trying to perfect a machine that can teleport matter. The two decide to combine their inventions and use SpongeBob as the test dummy.

After his most recent attempt to steal the Krabby Patty formula fails, Plankton (Mr. Lawrence) is blown to Sandy's treedome. There, she and SpongeBob are trying to perfect a machine that can teleport matter. The two decide to combine their inventions and use SpongeBob as the test dummy.

The jokes in this episode fall pretty flat, especially since they're all fart based. It makes up for this in the pairing: Sandy and Plankton are both the smartest people in Bikini Bottom, and they seem genuinely giddy to practice science together. It's just unfortunate that Plankton's megalomania ruins things in the end.

9 "Girl's Night Out"

After spending a week as an amoeba, Sandy decides to have a girl's night with Mrs. Puff (Mary Jo Catlett) and Karen (Jill Talley). Unfortunately, Puff and Karen are going through some rough patches that have them stressed. Sandy suggests a solution by pulling pranks on the sources of their stress: SpongeBob and Plankton.

Related: 10 Underrated 'SpongeBob SquarePants' Episodes to Rewatch Over and Over"Girls Night Out," gives fans a team-up that they never knew they needed. The three ladies play off one another beautifully, making their friendship feel believable. The pranks they pull are also fun, with the best being Plankton's, where the girls dress up as Mr. Krabbs (Clancy Brown) while Karen does a terrible impression.

8 "Squirrel Jokes"

It's open mic night at the Krusty Krab, so SpongeBob tries his hand at standup. His act quickly bombs until he starts making jokes about squirrels, much to Sandy's displeasure. Though SpongeBob means it in good fun, the people of Bikini Bottom treat her like an idiot because of them.

"Squirrel Jokes" has a great lesson regarding comedy and the dangers of relying on offensive jokes. It shows that the best way to do this kind of comedy is by targeting everyone, turning it into a chance to laugh at ourselves rather than laugh at only one type of person. Sandy also gives SpongeBob a good wakeup call when she intentionally plays into the stereotypes he was joking about to show how damaging they are.

7 "Tea at the Treedome"

Sandy's first appearance had her and SpongeBob meet when she was wrestling a giant clam. After bonding over their love of karate, she invited SpongeBob over for tea. SpongeBob makes sure to get some advice from Patrick first but unfortunately didn't account for the treedome having no water.

Related: 10 Best 'Golden Era' Episodes of 'Spongebob Squarepants'"Tea at the Treedome" has plenty of hallmarks of a classic SpongeBob SquarePants episode. Its plot is very straightforward compared to later episodes, and the jokes are hilariously quotable. The best include Patrick's assistance in holding your pinkie up to be fancy, and SpongeBob debating whether he needs water from a vas or not.

6 "Pressure"

SpongeBob and Sandy get into a competition to decide if sea or land creatures are superior. At first, it seems like sea creatures have the edge, especially when Patrick, Squidward (Roger Bumpass) and Mr. Krabs get involved. So Sandy makes the ultimate test that the sea creatures must spend a minute on land.

This episode has a classic Aesop about the futility of trying to prove who is the best. Everyone is talented at something and nobody is the best at everything, so it's better to celebrate everyone's talents than one-up them. The climax of the episode also features hilarious puppet versions of all the characters when they go onto land, which remains one of the stand-out scenes of classic SpongeBob.

5 "Sandy, SpongeBob and the Worm"

One night, an Alaskan Bull Worm rampages through Bikini Bottom, destroying everything in its path. This included Sandy's tail, so she is determined to defeat the worm. SpongeBob follows after her, doing everything he can to warn her of the danger and get her to turn back.

This episode is all about the dangers of pride and the importance of teamwork. Sandy's overconfidence leads her and SpongeBob to almost get eaten, but together they're able to defeat it. Patrick also showcases the strength of teamwork when he (hilariously) convinces all of Bikini Bottom to push the town away from the worm's territory.

4 "Survival of the Idiots"

When SpongeBob and Patrick go to play with Sandy, they find her treedome locked down and a video explaining she has gone into hibernation. Ignoring her warnings, they enter the treedome and find it covered in snow. Their activities end up waking Sandy, who thinks that the two are bandits from her dreams.

A spiritual successor to "Prehibernation Week," "Survival of the Idiots" sees Sandy turn from a loyal friend into a rampaging monster. Despite the serious danger it puts SpongeBob and Patrick in, they still manage to get some excellent jokes out. Patrick's line, "who you callin' Pinhead?" is the most successful, having become an internet meme.

3 "Karate Choppers"

SpongeBob and Sandy love practicing karate with one another. The more they practice, the more competitive they get, which leaves SpongeBob constantly on edge for the next match. When this starts affecting his work, Mr. Krabbs tells him to stop or he's fired.

SpongeBob and Sandy love practicing karate with one another. The more they practice, the more competitive they get, which leaves SpongeBob constantly on edge for the next match. When this starts affecting his work, Mr. Krabbs tells him to stop or he's fired.

"Karate Choppers" is the first episode that shows SpongeBob and Sandy's competitive streaks, which it uses to tell a good story about the dangers of getting too obsessed with your hobbies. It also presents Krabbs as justified in threatening SpongeBob's job, which is a refreshing change for his character. It also has one of the show's most iconic uses of live-action when Tom Kenny's face appears on a drop of hot sauce.

2 "Texas"

Sandy is feeling homesick for Texas and even sings a song that affects all of Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob and Patrick decide to cheer her up by throwing her a Texas-themed party. Yet when they got to collect her, they learn that Sandy is planning to leave Bikini Bottom.

"Texas" has a sympathetic message about feeling homesick while also reminding us that home is where you can be surrounded by those who care about you. The party at the end is one of the show's most heartwarming moments, especially since SpongeBob got so much wrong, but is trying his best. The scene before the party is among the show's most iconic Sandy moments, where she runs down SpongeBob and Patrick when they get her attention by insulting Texas.

1 "Prehibernation Week"

Sandy is stressed out because she has one week before entering hibernation, and she has a bucket list of activities she wants to do first. SpongeBob agrees to help her but quickly cracks under how extreme and dangerous her games are. When he tries to hide from Sandy, she enlists all of Bikini Bottom to search for him.

Related: 10 Most Unexpected Guest Stars on 'SpongeBob SquarePants'This has been called the favorite episode of writers Aaron Springer and C.H. Greenblatt, and it's easy to see why. It has a good message about wanting to help a friend without killing yourself in the process. It also features a heavy metal theme for Sandy's extreme sports provided by the band Pantera.

