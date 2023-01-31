From 'Buffy' and beyond, Sarah Michelle Gellar is one of her generation's greatest talent.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is back again with the new TV series on Paramount+ Wolf Pack. Even though it has been over twenty years since Buffy the Vampire Slayer ended, Gellar is still as adored by fans today as she was then.

One of the most recognized faces of TV and film in the '90s and an iconic "Scream Queen," Sarah Michelle Geller understands how to own a role. Buffy was definitely her breakout role, but she has so many more great parts under her belt.

10 'Wolf Pack' (2023-)

When a wildfire in California awakens a terrifying supernatural creature in the new TV series Wolf Pack. Kristin Ramsey's (Gellar) and Garrett Brigg's (Rodrigo Santoro) lives are changed permanently when this event happens.

Gellar is back in proper fighting form as Kristin in the latest mysterious teen drama Wolf Pack. She is an arson investigator who must assist in the battle to defend the younger characters in the show. Gellar also operates as the executive producer of the show.

9 'Star Wars: Rebels' (2014-2018)

Star Wars: Rebels recalls the events in an animated series when the Empire is ensuring its hold on the galaxy and chasing down the last of the Jedi Knights. The series focuses on Ezra Bridger, an orphan living on the planet Lotha.

In Season 2 of Star Wars: Rebels, Gellar voices the Seventh Sister Inquisitor. Geller fits into the role with ease. She is fabulous as a quick, agile, and deadly hunter tasked with tracking down rebels.

8 'Scream 2' (1997)

When two college students wind up murdered at a movie, Sydney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) discover their nightmare isn't over in the movie Scream 2. Sydney and Gail, as well as Deputy Dewey (David Arquette) and Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy), have to find out who is behind the murder spree before they also become victims.

Gellar's demise in Scream 2 nicely puts her in the Scream Queen category. Playing the part of Casey "Cici" Cooper, Gellar's role certainly wasn't lengthy role but absolutely was emotional. Stabbed in the back twice and tossed over the balcony, the scene is truly one of the most memorable death scenes in the entire Scream franchise.

7 'I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

In the movie I Know What You Did Last Summer, four friends get together when Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt) receives a threatening letter informing her that someone witnessed them run over a fisherman and dump his body. As the friends try to find the person who wrote the letter, the murders keep occurring.

The iconic chase scene between Gellar's character Helen Shivers and the Fisherman (Muse Watson) is one of the finest in horror film history. Gellar brings tremendous charisma and sincerity to the character of Shivers, so the audience takes the death a little more personally than other horror flick deaths.

6 'Scooby-Doo' (2002)

The gang splits up when Mystery Inc closes due to a clash of egos in this live-action Scooby-Doo movie. However, they are individually summoned to Spooky Island to investigate a series of paranormal incidents at an ultra-hip Spring Break hot spot.

In this James Gunn scripted Scooby-Doo, Gellar dons the nostalgic red hair and purple fashion sense of Daphne Blake. This Daphne, though, has an unexpected amount of combat knowledge and has shaken the damsel in distress image off with one solid round kick.

5 'Ringer' (2011)

The TV series Ringer tells the story of Bridget Kelly (Gellar), a recovering drug addict and stripper in Wyoming living under FBI protection. She escapes to New York after she agrees to testify against her employer. After her sister Siobhan's (Gellar) apparent suicide, Bridget begins posing as her.

Though only lasting for one season, Gellar gets to shine, showing off her acting talent by playing a dual role. The audience gets the satisfaction of watching Gellar stretch as an actress, depicting a disturbed Bridget and an elite Siobhan. Gellar expresses both with conviction, confidence, and ease.

4 'Cruel Intentions' (1999)

Sebastian Valmont (Ryan Phillippe) and Kathryn Merteuil (Gellar) use Annette Hargrove (Reese Witherspoon) as a puppet in their bet of sexual conquest in the movie Cruel Intentions.

Probably Gellar's most famous or infamous movie role, Kathryn Merteuil in Cruel Intentions, causes pain and suffering for everyone she comes into contact with. Kathyn's character is challenging, intricate, and elusive, and Gellar nails her. Gellar epitomizes the narcissistic spirit and insensitive attitude with an air of uncomfortable ease.

3 'The Grudge' (2004)

When Americans Matthew Williams (William Mapother), his wife, Jennifer (Clea DuVall), and his mother, Emma (Grace Zabriskie), move to Tokyo to make a new life for themselves. The house they pick is more than they bargained for in the movie The Grudge. The home is the location of an ancient curse.

The return to her horror roots in The Grudge as Karen Davis for Gellar is perfectly horrifying in the best way. The Grudge was Gellar's last big box office success before taking time off to devote to being a mother, and it was the perfect send-off for the beloved scream queen.

2 'The Crazy Ones' (1993-1994)

The TV series The Crazy Ones features Robin Williams as Simon Roberts, who runs an advertising agency with his daughter Sydney (Gellar). Robert's eccentric techniques and surprising behavior would get him fired if he weren't the boss.

Gellar has a knack for comedy, and her character Sydney is an excellent vessel for showcasing that. Sydney is passionate, intense, and hyper-organized. Gellar handles the character with exact comedic timing, which is no small feat, especially when paired with comedy legend Robin Williams.

1 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

Buffy Summers (Gellar) is a teenage girl who, as the chosen slayer of her generation, has to battle vampires, demons, and other assorted supernatural forces of evil in the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Her quintessential role, although not the first actress to portray the character Buffy Summer belongs solely to Ms. Gellar. Buffy is defiant and rebellious. Her love of cracking sarcastic jokes (even during intense battles) and inclination to feel like something was wrong with her made her immediately bond with her audience on numerous levels.

