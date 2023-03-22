Technology has taken over the world in ways no one could have imagined. From the internet to smartphones, social media, virtual reality, and online ‘influencers’, all things tech have made their way into everyone's everyday lives – for better or worse. There are pros and cons to the rise of technology, and the film industry has not wasted any time poking fun at its consequences.

As art imitates life, many movies – particularly in the last few years – have used satire to lean into social commentary surrounding the online world. Using elements of both comedy and drama to create conversation, these films take an exaggerated but truthful look at the extreme impact of the digital age.

10 'Mainstream' (2020)

Andrew Garfield goes from Spider-Man to YouTube influencer in Mainstream, which co-stars Maya Hawke. Hawke plays Frankie, an aspiring filmmaker who starts making videos with the strange and mysterious Link (Garfield), only to discover the dark side of internet stardom.

Garfield’s character transforms into the online personality ‘No One Special’ - a parody of every egotistical and offensive male YouTuber (think Jake Paul, who bizarrely has a cameo in the film as himself). As the pair’s publicity stunts and online escapades become more extreme, they cause damage that cannot be undone.

9 'The Circle' (2017)

Based on the novel of the same name, The Circle examines how social media can be abused and negatively affect society. When Mae (Emma Watson) is employed by the world’s most powerful tech company, she participates in an ethically questionable experiment and gives up her privacy.

As Mae starts live-streaming every moment of her life, twenty-four hours a day in order to become ‘transparent’, this far-fetched storyline makes some not-so-far-fetched points about how much people share with others, and what they are willing to share. Mae broadcasting every aspect of her life damages her relationships, as she also shares private aspects of their lives against their wishes.

8 'The Bling Ring' (2013)

Directed by Sofia Coppola and based on a true story, The Bling Ring follows a group of fame-obsessed teenagers in Los Angeles who break into and burglarize the homes of the rich and famous. Victims of theirs include Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, and Megan Fox.

The teens use the internet to track the whereabouts of the homes and their occupants, with the hope of mirroring their targets’ wealthy lifestyles. Despite being based on unbelievable true events, the film strangely acts as a real-life satire, exhibiting society’s obsession with celebrity culture, and how the internet plays a part in it all.

7 'Spree' (2020)

Using elements of horror to demonstrate the extreme side of social media’s effect on society, Spree follows ride-share driver Kurt Kunkle (Joe Keery), who is desperate for his fifteen minutes of fame. In order to go viral, he live-streams himself murdering his passengers.

With a bold storyline and maniacal protagonist (or antagonist) in Kurt, the film makes some striking points about how corrupted today’s youth is by social media and the need to be in the spotlight. Kurt turns to violence and his actions are extreme due to the film’s satirical nature, but the themes and discourse ring alarmingly true.

6 'Not Okay' (2022)

In the satirical black comedy, Not Okay, Zoey Deutch plays Danni, a young woman who is desperate for friends, fame, and followers. She fakes a trip to Paris in order to up her social media presence, but when a tragedy strikes in Paris, she fakes being a victim and reaps both the rewards and consequences.

The film is an absurd and extreme take on influencer culture, and the lengths people go to in order to gain attention and validation. The film’s protagonist is deeply flawed, selfish, and insensitive, but is also a product of the digital age, and offers much for the audience to contemplate.

5 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' (2022)

A film that perfectly encapsulates the era of Gen Z, horror-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies is a whodunit with a modern twist. The film follows a group of rich young adults who plan a party at a remote mansion, where an innocent game goes horribly wrong and dead bodies start showing up.

The film is a critique of the self-centered personalities that have become so dominant in the digital age, highlighted through these backstabbing and attention-seeking youths. Viewers will be keeping their eyes peeled as they try to figure out the potential murderer, but they’ll discover that social media is the real villain of this story.

4 'Nerve' (2016)

Nerve is a techno-thriller starring Emma Roberts and Dave Franco. Roberts plays Vee, a teenage girl who participates in an online game of truth or dare for money. As her every move is watched and manipulated by anonymous online users, the tasks get increasingly dangerous.

The film highlights the perils of social media through extreme circumstances, including online peer pressure, anonymity on the internet, and the way people can become desensitized when they view the world through a screen. Our humanity can become obsolete when spectacle and entertainment stand in the way.

3 'Ingrid Goes West' (2017)

In the age of social media influencers and internet obsession, Ingrid Goes West could not be more timely. Aubrey Plaza masterfully plays Ingrid, a stalker obsessed with the seemingly perfect lifestyle of Insta-famous Taylor (Elizabeth Olsen), and tries to emulate her as she inserts herself into her life.

As Ingrid tries to befriend Taylor, and in the process become a carbon copy of her, their friendship turns from playful to cringeworthy very quickly. The film comments on the impact of modern-day social stars, and the way social media can be used to create a facade.

2 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' (2022)

Glass Onion is the sequel to the 2019 hit murder mystery Knives Out, and offers audiences another thought-provoking whodunit. The film sees detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) invited to the private island of tech billionaire Miles Brown (Edward Norton), when a murder takes place.

The film sharply critiques the wealthy friends of Miles, including a canceled fashion designer played by Kate Hudson and a YouTuber played by Dave Bautista. They are caricatures based on real influencer personalities, who will do anything to remain relevant despite not having much to offer to society.

1 'Don't Look Up' (2021)

In the divisive political satire, Don't Look Up, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play two astronomers who discover that a comet is headed for Earth and will destroy the planet upon impact. They try to warn the world, but no one seems to care or is willing to listen, for that matter.

As a metaphor for climate change, the film takes aim at social media, news, and politicians, and the way they can downplay important issues. It also takes aim at a social-media-obsessed society, which is more invested in the relationship between pop stars played by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi, rather than the impending doom awaiting mankind.

