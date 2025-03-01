Right now, and I won’t bog this article down with specifics, it feels like the Golden Age of Scammers! Between scrolling through the drama on our news feeds, it can be cathartic to see scam artists, schemers, and crooks fall harder than Enron stocks in 2001. Luckily, there is no shortage of streaming series that give us just what we need — with stunning cinematography, acting, and well-crafted story structure to boot.

We’ve gathered the best shows about scammers getting their comeuppance across all the streamers so you can find the one that makes you believe in justice again. Here are the best scammer shows streaming now.

‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ (2025)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 7.3/10