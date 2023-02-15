Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the show You.With the first half of the fourth season of You suggesting that serial killer Joe Goldberg might have turned over a new leaf, or is at least trying to suppress his dark urges, there’s no question that he’s one of the most terrifying serial killers on television. And he’s in awful company, sharing the small screen with many other disturbing fictional serial killers.

Many of the fictional serial killers on television emulate real-life serial killers throughout history. They each have their own methods, but most come across as charming and otherwise likable, were it not for the reality that they murder, maim, and hunt down unsuspecting victims.

1 Joe Goldberg – ‘You’ (2018 - )

Joe Goldberg not only kills, he also justifies his murders through an internal monologue that explains why he “had no other choice.” It’s all in the name of protecting himself or, more often, ironically protecting the victims.

Through the first three seasons of You, he murdered many people, including women he claimed to love. There are some evil and awful new characters in season 4 of You, but even though Joe has become the hunted versus the hunter, he still doesn’t have a clean slate. He’s charming, seemingly kind, and loving. And these qualities combined with his obsessive nature are precisely what make him so dangerous.

2 Dexter Morgan – ‘Dexter’ (2006 - 2013)

TV’s most notable vigilante killer, Dexter Morgan from Dexter lived by a Code devised by his adoptive father to channel his dark urges into presumably doing “good.” This meant he methodically researched and only hunted down people who escaped the criminal justice system but were, without a doubt, guilty of the heinous crimes they were accused of committing.

In his mind, Dexter was helping the world by ridding it of awful people who did awful things. His self-justifications for taunting, murdering, and chopping up human beings with such ease, as though it was just another day at the office, made him one of the scariest killers on television.

3 Norman Bates – ‘Bates Motel’ (2013 - 2017)

While the character originated from the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock movie Psycho, the early years of Norman Bates’ life are explored in Bates Motel. Similarly to Dexter and his father, Norman’s mother realized something was off with her son and was desperate to protect him from society.

Seeing how the character’s mental state worsened through the years, watching his mother grow increasingly fearful of her own son, and knowing what he eventually becomes, makes the version of him in this pseudo-prequel series bone-chilling.

4 Paul Spector – ‘The Fall’ (2013 - 2016)

The Fall is arguably one of the most underrated serial killer dramas, and one that features a cerebral killer and subversive storytelling. Paul Spector is ironically a grief counselor who spends his days helping people through their mental health issues and his nights stalking and murdering young women. Even worse is his status as a family man with a wife and young children who are none the wiser about his little hobby.

His penchant for posing women as though they were preparing for a photo shoot after murdering them and keeping a piece of their personal belongings as a souvenir made him even creepier.

5 Martin Whitly – ‘Prodigal Son’ (2019 - 2021)

Martin Whitly from Prodigal Son clearly shows no remorse and justifies his killings by the fact that, during his day job as a heart surgeon, he saved many lives, too. His mentality is that the latter canceled out the former, as though he had earned the right to take lives because of his respected status as a professional doctor. He was a pillar of the community, after all.

Charming enough to win over even the guards at the mental health facility where he was being kept in isolation after being captured and institutionalized, Martin was always focused on being the center of attention. The control he had over his son Malcolm, and the pleasure he got in taunting him and hinting that he might have inherited his serial killer “genes,” make him dangerous not only to his murder victims, but to others who come close to him as well.

6 Hannibal Lecter – ‘Hannibal’ (2013 - 2015)

Another depiction of a serial killer who works in the profession of helping others, Hannibal Lecter from Hannibal was a psychiatrist who smirked at the idea of helping an FBI profiler named Will track down a killer. While he’s happy to help Will get into the mind of a serial killer (because of his psychiatric training, of course), he loved even more doing so while Will had no idea that he was an even worse type of killer.

One of the most recognizable villains, not only did Hannibal spend his evenings killing, he also consumed the bodies of his victims. Meanwhile, having Will in his back pocket meant he could thwart the authorities, a sick and twisted way to keep his pastime going without disruption.

7 Joe Carroll – ‘The Following’ (2013 - 2015)

Another underrated series, there was something so calming and reassuring about Joe Carroll from The Following, who worked as a professor by day. His students adored him thanks to his charm, good looks, and articulate and highly educated status. Yet deep down, he was a troubled man who killed for fun. After being captured, he continued to revel in the fact that he had a cult of followers who did his dirty work for him while he remained behind bars.

Most terrifying about Joe, however, was the hold he had on former FBI agent Ryan, played by Kevin Bacon in a powerful TV role. Ryan becomes so obsessed with the killer that he developed a sick emotional connection to him.

8 Villanelle – ‘Killing Eve’ (2018 - 2022)

She was technically an assassin, killing based on orders from an organization with which she worked. But Villanelle from Killing Eve still had many of the makings of a serial killer, even if she had the motive to commit each murder beyond just pure personal satisfaction. She did indeed get an odd sense of relief from the kills, for which she felt no remorse and conducted with reckless abandon.

Prone to obsessions, Villanelle was cold and brutal, despite looking like an innocent young woman who wouldn’t hurt a fly. Her classic beauty made her draw attention so victims would never see the dark side of her coming.

9 Arthur Mitchell – ‘Dexter’ (2006 - 2013)

It’s no surprise that there have been talks about developing a prequel series based on the Trinity Killer, according to Deadline. Otherwise known as Arthur Mitchell, he was the main antagonist in the fourth season of Dexter. He was also the best (and bloodiest) serial killer on Dexter. An older man, Arthur skirted the law for decades, killing victims in a ritualistic fashion.

Hiding his secret behind the guise of traveling across the country to help build homes for the less fortunate, he was also hunting down a new victim in every city and state. Using horrifying trauma from his past, he killed in very specific and gruesome fashions. This included burying a young boy alive, slicing a woman’s femoral artery while she lay in a bathtub, coercing a mother to jump to her death, and bludgeoning a father. Most terrifying about Arthur, however, was when he revealed that he knew who Dexter was. Fans hearts were thumping at the thought of Dexter meeting his match.

10 Love Quinn – ‘You’ (2018 - )

From the third season of You, Love initially seemed like a good match for Joe. Fans were afraid for her until she revealed that she was okay with what and who Joe was. That set off red flags, and they only got worse from there.

Love brutally murdered a woman she had just met because she was jealous she might have been having an affair with her husband. She killed with reckless abandon, even trying to murder an innocent young man who was enamored by her. Her final act of trying to murder Joe with poison proved that Love was far more dangerous than anyone realized.

