With season four of Stranger Things wrapping up, fans are forced to wipe their tears and wait patiently for the release of the next season. Despite a three-year gap, the show didn't lose any steam as it is smashing Netflix records. Its mix of likable characters, thrilling action, and Sci-Fi mystery has resulted in it becoming a global phenomenon.

While season five is still years away, there are still plenty of other shows that can fill the Steve Harrington-sized void. If you find yourself needing to binge something to take your mind off the Hawkins gang, the following shows are regarded as some of the best Sci-Fi and horror television by Metacritic.

'Orphan Black' (2013-2017) Metacritic Score: 76

When grifter Sarah witnesses a woman who looks exactly like her jump in front of a train, she takes over the deceased's life to try and swindle some cash. Instead, she finds herself part of a conspiracy involving cloning as more and more women that look like her begin to appear.

Tatiana Maslany gives an enormous performance, playing multiple diverse roles across the series as the clone conspiracy grows larger. Maslany can next be seen starring in She-Hulk, and Orphan Blackis the perfect taster of the actress' talents that earned her an Emmy for the show's fourth season. Orphan Black is available to stream on AMC+.

'Ash vs Evil Dead' (2015-2018) Metacritic Score: 76

Image via Starz

A continuation of Sam Raimi's beloved Evil Dead films, Ash vs Evil Dead finds everyone's favorite stock boy Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) trying to enjoy a peaceful life of bar bathroom romances and minimal effort.

This is Evil Dead, however, so it is not long before the Necronomicon is unleashed again, plunging Ash into a blood-soaked battle for survival. Ash vs Evil Dead's continued story further improves the film series and is a gory good time bursting with laughs as Ash and newcomers Pablo (Ray Santiago) and Kelly (Dana DeLorenzo) find new ways to dispatch the growing army of darkness. Ash vs Evil Dead is available to stream on Netflix and Starz.

'Yellowjackets' (2021-) Metacritic Score: 78

Image via Showtime

When a plane carrying a high school soccer team crashes deep in the wilderness, the teens are forced to resort to extreme measures to survive. Their struggles are shown parallel to the lives of the survivors 25 years later, following four women that are still haunted by the harrowing events they endured.

More psychological drama than horror, Yellowjacketsreceived critical acclaim for its cast and storyline. Recognizable faces Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and Melanie Lynskey star as adult incarnations of the girls, while Ella Purnell and recent Screamfavorite Jasmin Savoy Brown feature among the younger cast. Yellowjackets is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, and Showtime.

'The Walking Dead' (2010-2022) Metacritic Score: 79

Before Stranger Things, The Walking Dead was the latest show to explode in popularity, even spawning a talk show just to discuss each episode. When police officer Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) wakes from a coma to discover zombies have taken over, he sets out to reunite with his family.

While the show declines in later seasons, it still remains an entertaining vision of the apocalypse. The Walking Dead focuses on a large ensemble cast, causing the audience to be invested in multiple characters only to beheartbroken once they eventually bite it, just like Stranger Things. The Walking Dead is available to stream on Netflix and AMC.

'In the Flesh' (2013-2014) Metacritic Score: 79

A different take on the zombie genre, In the Flesh portrays a Britain that is rebuilding after surviving an outbreak of the undead. After finding a way to reeducate the zombies and return them to their families, formerly deceased teenager Kieran tries to regain a sense of normalcy back in his hometown.

In the Flesh tackles social issues through its zombie drama, with a group named the Human Volunteer Force hateful of the fact that zombies are allowed back in the community. Kieran struggles with the growing discrimination forced upon him, making for a thoughtful and compulsive watch. In the Flesh is available to stream on Hulu and Tubi.

'Evil' (2019-) Metacritic Score: 82

Image via Paramount+

A unique approach to the popular procedural genre, Evil follows forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard and David Acosta, a priest in training. The unlikely pair is tasked with investigating cases of the supernatural, trying to find a logical explanation for the extraordinary.

A throwback to classic shows likeThe X-Files, Evil teams the skeptic Bouchard with the more spiritual Acosta. With each episode comes a new case for the two to investigate, while a bigger mystery also enfolds. Evil is for anyone who likes their police procedurals to possess a darker edge. Evil is available to stream on Paramount+.

'Legion' (2017-2019) Metacritic Score: 82

Easily the craziest part of the MCU, Legion tells the bizarre story of David Haller (Dan Stevens). Diagnosed with schizophrenia from a young age, Haller is in fact a mutant, struggling to control his psychic powers as a government agency and other sinister forces attempt to capture him.

Visually surreal, Legion's offbeat approach is further emphasized by Haller's role as an unreliable narrator. While Stevens is great in the lead role, it is Aubrey Plaza who steals the show as Haller's best friend Lenny. An androgynous "impossible optimist", Lenny reveals deeper shades of her character as the series progresses. Legion is available to stream on Hulu.

'Lost' (2004-2010) Metacritic Score: 84

Another show that became a global sensation overnight, Lost follows the survivors of a plane crash as they find themselves stranded on a deserted island. As they explore more of their surroundings, it becomes clear there is something strange about the island, while danger lurks at every turn.

Existing before social media really took off, Lost was the show that classmates and coworkers would discuss each week, sharing their theories and predictions. The plot eventually becomes a mess, but the early seasons of Lost remain some of the strongest on television. Lost is available to stream on Hulu.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003) Metacritic Score: 85

The original show about quirky teens trying to save their town from supernatural threats, Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a staple of late-90s television. The series follows Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), a bubbly high schooler trying to balance her teenage life alongside her duty as a vampire hunter.

Buffy proved to be one of the most popular shows of the 90s and still remains a cult classic. Fans love it for its clever writing, relatable characters, and its rogue's gallery of demonic creatures. If you enjoy Stranger Things'combination of adolescent life and horror themes, then Buffy should be on your watch list. Buffy the Vampire Slayer is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

'The Returned' (2012-2015) Metacritic Score: 89

Hailing from France, The Returned remains one of the best supernatural series broadcast on television. Set in a small town, the residents are shocked to discover that their dead loved ones have returned from the grave, acting as if they never left. They are not zombies, just the deceased returned to the state they were in before death.

Like Stranger Things, The Returned focuses on multiple families and jumps between their stories. One family deals with the return of their young daughter, whose twin is now a teenager, while another woman is confronted by her fiancé that died ten years ago. Despite the dead not posing a threat, the show still possesses a haunting atmosphere that carries a sense of tension throughout its two seasons. The Returned is available to stream on AMC+ and Tubi.

