Anime is currently one of the most thriving industries in the world right now, and both manga and their animated adaptations have seen exponential growth over the last couple of decades. The variety and meticulousness with which they are written even surprises longtime manga readers, which is one of the reasons why anime appeals to a wide range of viewers; there is something for everyone.

Every anime show has some element of science or pseudo-science to various degrees, some more than others. Sci-fi has always been a prominent genre in the manga community, the foundation of anime itself being laid in a sci-fi animated series called Astro Boy, created by Osamu Tezuka. However, even within sci-fi, the diversity and depth vary greatly, and the number of titles that fall under this genre is astonishing. Crunchyroll maintains a massive library of sci-fi anime shows. However, sifting through all of them can be tiresome. Hence, we have filtered out the best of the best sci-fi anime that are available on Crunchyroll right now that are sure to take your imagination to a whole new level.

15 Cowboy Bebop (1998-1999)

14 Code Geass (2006-2008)

13 NieR Automata Ver1.1a (2023-present)

12 TRIGUN STAMPEDE (2023-present)

11 PSYCHO-PASS (2012-2013)

10 Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam (1985-1986)

9 Gintama (2006–2018)

8 Dr. STONE (2019-present)

7 ID: INVADED (2020)

6 Kill La Kill (2013-2014)

5 Parasyte -The Maxim (2014-2015)

4 Assassination Classroom (2013–2016)

3 Gurren Lagann (2007)

2 Digimon Adventure: 2020

1 Akira (1988)

Produced By: Ryōhei Suzuki, Shunzō Katō

Cast: Mitsuo Iwata, Nozomu Sasaki, Mami Koyama

Set in an alternate timeline where Tokyo was destroyed during a war, a Neo-Tokyo is built which replaces the original city and is ruled by a corrupt government that invests heavily into researching psychic abilities. Neo-Tokyo is plagued by anti-government protests, terrorism, and gang violence. Shōtarō Kaneda and his friend Tetsuo Shima, lead a biker gang “Capsules” in a street brawl against the rival “Clown” gang. However, Tetsuo accidentally crashes his bike into an escaping psychic, or esper, as they are known in this world. He is taken in by the government, where it is discovered he has latent psychic abilities on par with Akira, the esper who destroyed Tokyo in the past.