Science fiction is among the most popular and versatile cinematic genres. Although often paired with horror or drama, sci-fi lends itself to several intriguing combinations, including comedy. Indeed, many of cinema's funniest and most memorable comedies have an additional sci-fi element that further distinguishes them, especially in a genre as crowded as comedy.

Recent entries into the sci-fi comedy canon have proved the beloved sub-genre's near-infallibility, delivering hilarious and memorable films that have quickly become fan favorites. Indeed, the 21st century has produced many iconic sci-fi comedies that are well on their way to becoming modern classics.

10 'The World's End' (2013)

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost reunited with Edgar Wright one last time in The World's End, the final entry of their acclaimed Cornetto Trilogy. The plot follows a group of youth friends who return to their hometown to attempt a pub crawl, only to realize they are amidst an alien invasion.

Although it never quite reaches the heights of Shaun of the Dead or Hot Fuzz, The World's End remains a funny and compelling film. Pegg and Frost are joined by a stellar supporting cast in service of an honest and hilarious story that further benefits from Wright's trademark mix of dynamic humor and gravitas.

9 'Men in Black 3' (2012)

Barry Sonnenfeld returns to direct Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in Men in Black 3. The plot finds Agent J traveling back in time to stop an alien criminal from killing a young Agent K, an event that would have devastating consequences.

A vast improvement over its disappointing predecessor, Men in Black 3 benefits from Will Smith's reliable comedic presence. However, the film's secret weapon is a perfectly-cast Josh Brolin as the young Agent K. Capturing Jones' essence, Brolin delivers a perfect performance, capturing the Oscar winner's dynamic with Smith and revitalizing the series. Men in Black might not rank among the best movie trilogies, but its third entry is a pleasant reminder of how funny and original the series can be.

8 'Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius' (2001)

Jimmy Neutron (Debi Derryberry), one of Nickelodeon's undisputed stars, made his big-screen debut with the 2001 sci-fi animated comedy Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius. The film follows the title character and his friends as they join forces against a race of egg-like aliens who kidnapped their parents.

Clever, funny, and featuring stunning visuals, Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius is a triumph of science fiction and comedy. Nominated for the inaugural Oscar for Best Animated Feature, the film is a love letter to childhood creativity and charm, featuring stellar voice acting in service of a surprisingly touching story about family and friendship.

7 'Stranger Than Fiction' (2006)

Will Ferrell leads an impressive cast in the 2006 sci-fi comedy Stranger Than Fiction. The story revolves around Harold Crick, an IRS agent who begins hearing a voice narrating his life and revealing his death is coming and imminent.

Featuring a career-best performance from Ferrell and a wildly original screenplay, Stranger Than Fiction is a hidden comedy gem of the 2000s.Quirky, intelligent, and sensitive, Stranger Than Fiction offers a rewarding story about living life to the fullest, strengthened by a refreshingly restrained central performance heightened by the wild antics of a brilliant and committed supporting ensemble.

6 'Don't Look Up' (2021)

Adam McKay's divisive sci-fi catastrophe comedy Don't Look Up is among the all-time best Netflix original movies. Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star as two astronomers attempting to warn humanity about a coming asteroid with the potential to destroy the Earth.

Delivering a scathing and relentless look into humanity's incompetence, Don't Look Up is a chilling, absurd, and unapologetic satire that wears its gloomy outlook with pride. Featuring an impressive supporting cast of A-listers, Don't Look Up is depressing, frustrating, and inconsistent but also cynical, often hilarious, and surprisingly genius in portraying the shocking lengths humanity will go to live in blissful ignorance.

5 'Idiocracy' (2006)

Sci-fi movies often have the unique power to predict the future, no matter how absurd it might seem; such is the case for 2006's Idiocracy. Luke Wilson stars as a man who wakes up 500 years into the future following an unsuccessful hibernation experiment. Shocked, he finds himself in a society where humanity has become stupid thanks to the accelerated advancements of technology.

Biting and bleak, Idiocracy is a frustrating yet hysterical look into a future that might already be here. Pulling no punches in its scathing critique, Idiocracy is the rare film with genuine teeth, brilliantly disguising its harsh condemnation behind a thick layer of silly humor.

4 'Sorry to Bother You' (2018)

Lakeith Stanfield stars in Boots Riley's 2018 surreal sci-fi black comedy Sorry to Bother You. The plot revolves around a Black man who stumbles upon a dangerous conspiracy at his company, forcing him to choose between his greed and values.

Uncompromising and offering a scathing takedown of capitalism, Sorry to Bother You is a sci-fi comedy for the ages. Benefitting from a stellar cast led by Stanfield and with a wicked and unrelenting screenplay that offers laughs, thrills, and the occasional pearl of wisdom, Sorry to Bother You excels as an insightful sci-fi piece and a deliriously funny satire.

3 'Her' (2013)

Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix stars in Spike Jonze's brilliantly creative and foretelling sci-fi comedy Her. Phoenix plays Theodore, a writer who composes personal letters for a living and develops an intimate relationship with his AI virtual assistant, voiced by an alluring Scarlett Johansson.

Insightful and whimsical, Her is a refreshing look at personal relationships in a time of increasing technological advances. Guided by the most natural and laid-back performance of Phoenix's career and enhanced by Johansson's vulnerable and otherworldly voice work, Her is a beautiful and poignant portrayal of love, connection, and heartbreak.

2 'WALL-E' (2008)

Pixar has several great movies, but 2008's soulful sci-fi WALL-E might be the studio's crowning jewel. The story revolves around the titular character, a waste disposal robot living alone on a heavily contaminated futuristic Earth. When an advanced robot named Eve arrives for mysterious reasons, WALL-E develops feelings he didn't know he could have and pursues her across the galaxy.

Touching and heartwarming, WALL-E is a cinematic triumph of epic proportions. The film features minimal dialog and characters, yet it conveys more honest and profoundly affecting emotions than most movies, live-action or animated. Mixing emotion with weighty sci-fi themes and even some slapstick elements, WALL-E is an animated masterpiece that ranks among the 21st century's best efforts.

1 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Director Michel Gondry and writer Charlie Kauffman created one of the best pictures in cinematic history with their 2004 sci-fi romantic comedy Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet deliver Oscar-worthy performances as a couple who undergo a procedure to forget each other, only to find themselves romantically involved again.

Screenplays don't get any funnier, wittier, or more cerebral than Kauffman's. Mixing tragedy with comedy and romance, the writer creates a profound and piercing portrayal of love and heartache, further complemented by Carrey and Winslet's devastating performances. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is among the all-time best romance movies, a unique and astonishingly original picture that truly connects with its audience, reaching their hearts and leaving a part of itself in them.

