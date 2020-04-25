Comedies are delightful, dramas are cathartic, but sometimes you want something with just that little extra. Maybe it's time travel, maybe it's space aliens, magic, monsters, or a masked man with a knife, but when you want a story that's going to tap into the far reaches of creativity and get weird with it, you can't do better than a good sci-fi or fantasy series.

With that in mind, we're running down the best sci-fi and fantasy TV shows on Hulu right now, from animated gems like Rick and Morty and My Hero Academia to 90s classics like The X-Files and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, along with recent gems like 12 Monkeys and The Terror. No matter what you're in the mood for, Hulu has a solid lineup of genre series to binge-watch.

RELATED: The Best Shows on Hulu Right Now

Rick and Morty

Created by: Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon

Cast: Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke, and Spencer Grammer

Rick and Morty is not only one of the most delightfully twisted animated shows on television, it’s actually also one of the most consistently brilliant pieces of sci-fi storytelling in recent memory. Loosely based on the Back to the Future relationship of Doc Brown and Marty McFly, the series revolves around a meek young boy named Morty and his genius, sci-fi-gadget-equipped grandfather Rick. The two go on sci-fi adventures week-in and week-out, with the show consistently delivering wildly compelling science-fiction stories set on different planets or even sometimes different dimensions. While hilarious, the show also has a finger on its self-aware pulse, allowing the characters to behave badly, but not allowing them to go on like it doesn’t affect them and the loved ones around them. The result is this insane—and insanely entertaining—cocktail of humor, heart, philosophy, and sci-fi. – Adam Chitwood

Devs

Created by: Alex Garland

Cast: Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Offerman, Jin Ha, Zach Grenier, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Alison Pill

If you loved what writer/director Alex Garland did with his original science fiction films Ex Machina and Annihilation, you’ll be pleased to know that his first original series continues that trajectory of bold, experimental storytelling. Devs centers on a murder mystery within the tech industry. After her boyfriend is killed on his first day working for the enigmatic tech billionaire Forest (Nick Offerman), the software engineer Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno) decides to investigate his company Amaya. She learns that Forest has created technology that can look into both the past and future. Lily (and the viewer) are forced to question the nature of reality. — Liam Gaughan

What We Do in the Shadows

Creator: Jemaine Clement

Cast: Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch, Kristen Schaal

Do you typically associate vampires with Staten Island? Based on Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s mockumentary film of the same name (of which they created, wrote, and starred), the FX comedy series What We Do in the Shadows follows the wonderfully bizarre and totally average lives of Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) four vampire roommates trying to be their best selves in their large and intimidating Staten Island mansion. Though they will never admit it, the fanged friends and the energy-sucking vampire Colin would never be able to function without Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), their enthusiastic human familiar who so desperately wants to be a vampire himself. Follow the camera crew as they observe the bloody (mis)adventures of these spooky misfits in their every-evening lives. The series has been nominated for 10 Emmys and has an impressive roster of guest stars, including Mark Hamill, Beanie Feldstein, Tilda Swinton, Wesley Snipes, and Vanessa Bayer. — Emily Bernard

Y: The Last Man

Image via FX Networks

Showrunner: Eliza Clark

Cast: Diane Lane, Ashley Romans, Ben Schnetzer, Amber Tamblyn

Y: The Last Man is based on a comic book by Pia Guerra and Brian K. Vaughan. It spent more time in development than it ever spent on the air. The show was first announced in 2015, and it took until 2021 to make it to air, after which it was canceled after the first season. Too bad, because it is a fascinating concept. An unknown virus strikes the world, killing off mammals with a Y chromosome. The one exception is a young man named Yorick (Ben Schnetzer), and his pet monkey. Unfortunately, a world run by women isn’t the euphoria people joke about: looting and violence is high, while supplies are low, and the American government is just barely holding together. A mysterious, covert agent, 355 (Ashley Romans) is tasked with taking Yorick across the country, looking for a scientist who can figure out why Yorick survived, while keeping his existence a secret. – Alyse Wax

The Handmaid’s Tale

Created By: Bruce Miller

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madaline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, Sam Jaeger, Jordana Blake

Based on Margaret Atwood’s dystopian classic of the same name, The Handmaid’s Tale follows protagonist June Osbourne, or Offred, and then subsequently Ofjoseph (Elisabeth Moss) as she survives life in near-future Gilead, a cult-like society that has overtaken the United States and enslaved its fertile women in the hopes of combatting rampant infertility. Tormented by her host of captors, Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski), and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) being the most prevalent, June must persevere in finding her daughter Hannah (Jordana Blake), and protecting her new baby, Holly/Nichole, whom she is forced to conceive during her imprisonment. Rapt with hellish imagery and dark extrapolations of where misogyny might lead, The Handmaid’s Tale spins today’s sexism into a grueling and brutal tomorrow. — Rebecca Landman

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Created By: Joss Whedon

Cast: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendan, Anthony Head, James Marsters, David Boreanaz, Emma Caulfield, Michelle Trachtenberg

Before he became the mastermind behind one of the biggest mega-blockbusters of all time, Joss Whedon had a knack for turning out beloved cult TV series, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer was his first, most successful, and one of his best. Based off his 1992 movie of the same name -- though wildly superior and different in tone -- Buffy the Vampire Slayer follows the title hero as she takes on vampires, demons, werewolves, werewolf hunters, lovesick AI, and just about every other creature on the monster spectrum from a bug lady to a god. In the meantime, she's also dealing with the quotidien coming of age drama, and given that the show ran for seven seasons, we get to follow her as she matures through a lot of life stages -- from the turmoils of high school and first love, through the awkward college transition to maturity, and ultimately to adulthood.

Buffy skillfully ties those two worlds together – the supernatural and the mundane – and like all the best genre storytelling, all the monsters and madmen are metaphors to make life's harsh realities go down a little easier. Always entertaining, endlessly quotable, often laugh-out-loud funny, and occasionally downright devastating, Buffy the Vampire is an icon of genre television. — Haleigh Foutch

The Terror

Image via AMC

Created by: David Kajganich

Cast: Jared Harris, Tobias Menzies, Paul Ready, Adam Nagaitis, Ian Hart, Nive Nielsen, and Ciarán Hinds

The AMC horror series The Terror is one of the best horror shows from the last few years, full-stop, but it should also appeal directly to history buffs. Based on the Dan Simmons novel of the same name, the first season provides a fictionalized account of Captain Sir John Franklin’s lost expedition to the Arctic in 1845-1848, in which all men on two ships died terrible deaths. The show begins with the two ships getting stuck in ice trying to cross through the Arctic, and we subsequently follow the men as they battle mutiny, malnutrition, and some kind of supernatural beast that is seemingly killing them off one-by-one. It’s like Master and Commander by way of The Thing, with a hefty dose of cannibalism mixed in for good measure. It’s fantastic, and comes to a genuine conclusion by the end of the first season as the series was subsequently revealed to be an anthology. – Adam Chitwood

Lost

Image via ABC

Created by: Damon Lindelof, Jeffrey Lieber, and J.J. Abrams

Cast: Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Josh Holloway, Jorge Garcia, Daniel Dae Kim, Yunjin Kim, Dominic Monaghan, Naveen Andrews, Emilie de Ravin, and Terry O’Quinn

Lost is a flawed show. It has plotlines that sometimes go nowhere. The series finale is half-great, half-infuriating. Some characters you don’t really care about, but they’ll get an entire episode about their backstory. And yet despite these flaws, Lost remains one of the greatest shows ever made. What started as a story about survivors of a plane crash landing on a mysterious island quickly revealed itself to be about so much more. While some viewers were looking for concrete answers about the Dharma Initiative or the Numbers (4, 8, 15, 16, 23, 42), Lost is at its best as a show about the choices we make and the possibility of changing who we are. It’s a show with outstanding production values, but what makes it memorable is that we care about the characters and where they come from. Lost isn’t perfect, but it’s a show you’ll never be able to shake. – Matt Goldberg

Adventure Time

Image Via Cartoon Network

Created by: Pendleton Ward

Voice Cast: Jeremy Shada, John DiMaggio, Hynden Walch, Niki Yang, Tom Kenny

The wonderfully trippy Adventure Time is a true joy of television. Pendleton Ward’s animated series is a fantasy adventure (obviously) that essentially chronicles a boy and his dog, except that this boy, Finn, lives in a weird, post-apocalyptic Land of Ooo, and his dog, Jake, is really an adoptive brother who has magical powers where he can change his shape and size. The long-running series is a fantasia of wonder, as Finn and Jake help Princess Bubblegum battle the Ice King and others with the help of a vampire queen named Marceline, a video player named BMO, and so many other colorful characters.

What really puts Adventure Time a cut above other series of its kind is that there are no other series of its kind. It’s smart, emotional, and definitely not just for kids (and maybe not even for kids — it can also be scary!) There are some darker and more complicated themes and dynamics as the series goes on, but everything is always anchored by the joy that Finn and Jake have in their never-ending cycle of battle. Joy permeates Adventure Time, but it’s also a series that has won a slew of awards for its innovation and intelligence. As the song in the closing credits says, “Come along with me / And the butterflies and bees / We can wander through the forest / And do so as we please.” — Allison Keene

Firefly

Created by: Joss Whedon

Cast: Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, Morean Baccarin, Adam Baldwin, Jewel Staite, Sean Maher, Summer Glau, and Ron Glass

There’s a reason Firefly has one of the most devoted fanbases of all-time after 15 years and only 14 episodes (plus the movie, Serenity). Joss Whedon combines sci-fi and western into a beguiling concoction that works perfectly thanks to his whip-smart dialogue, clever pacing, and outstanding cast. The most difficult part about recommending this show, which follows a motley crew as they attempt to earn money from odd jobs and stay away from the authorities, is that it’s only 14 episodes, and you’ll definitely be left wanting more. Serenity scratches the itch a bit, but once you’re done, you’ll always be left wondering, “What if?” – Matt Goldberg

The X-Files

Image via Fox

Created By: Chris Carter

Starring: David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson

The first four seasons of The X-Files includes some of the best science-fiction storytelling to grace television in the wake of the original run of The Twilight Zone. Human-flatworm hybrids, gender-bending Amish men, werewolves, vampires, and, of course, aliens pepper the stories of Agent Mulder and Agent Scully, played by David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, and often the stories were self-contained within the episode. Certain episodes boil down premises that films would extend for two hours regularly into a rousing, funny, and occasionally scary shot of outlandishly inventive pulp.

As the series went on, the overriding story arc of Mulder's sister, the titular volumes of bizarre cases, and a cigarette-smoking man began to smother out the creativity of the singular episodes, whereas the original seasons never allowed the season-arc to drown out the wild exuberance of the singular episodes. Now, to be fair, the bigger arcs ended up being more involving and refreshing than many series of the ilk would allow, but when I think back to this thrilling, genuinely kooky show, it's more the agents' interactions with the likes of Eugene Tooms, Clyde Bruckman, and Darin Peter Oswald that have kept the series' cult alive, and have paved the road to the imminent Fox revamp of Scully and Mulder's unique, prickly relationship. — Chris Cabin

Futurama

Created by: Matt Groening and David X. Cohen

Cast: Billy West, Katey Sagal, John DiMaggio, Phil LaMarr, Lauren Tom, Tress MacNellie, Maurice LaMarche, and David Herman

There’s no lack for animated programming these days, but in terms of rewatchability and satisfaction, it’s tough to beat just about any of the 140 episodes of Futurama. The show was a huge deal when it premiered in 1999, hailed as the new series from the creator of The Simpsons, and the story possibilities seemed to be endless for a show about a guy who gets frozen in 1999 and wakes up in the year 2999. Buoyed by a fantastic voice cast and whip smart writing, the series is constantly engaging and packed with spot-on humor that never leans too hard on any one element (sci-fi, pop-culture, etc.), instead succeeding on its own merits as simply a great show. – Adam Chitwood

Castle Rock

Image via Hulu

Created by: Sam Shaw, Dustin Thomason

Cast: André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Bill Skarsgård, Jane Levy, Sissy Spacek

Castle Rock pays homage to the master of horror, Stephen King, by telling stories within his created world, populated by his famous sometimes infamous characters, locations, and supernatural forces. This is not a simple wink-and-nudge kind of homage but rather an original tale that feels like it came from the pages of a King story itself. Longtime fans of King’s work will find themselves pulling double duty by trying to keep track of all the story and character references while also keeping up with the fantastic mystery at the core of Castle Rock. More casual fans might just discover that they really like all the little nods and references, ultimately deciding they’d like to dig into King’s collected works a bit more. That’s a win-win. Showrunners Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason sure know how to craft a King-ly story, and J.J. Abrams is no slouch when it comes to unpacking the mystery box.

Like many of King’s tales, Castle Rock has a dark mystery, and a darker evil, at the center of a small town. The main crux of the mystery story in this first season centers on the disappearance of young Henry Deaver back in 1991, and the current appearance of Skarsgard’s The Kid in 2018. It’s that simple. But like any King story, the real meaning is found not just in the mystery but in how the people involved in it react to events, how they treat each other, and ultimately how they’re judged for their actions. Castle Rock is a can’t-miss series for Stephen King fans and a must-watch horror show for fans of dark, thrilling, character-focused mysteries. — Dave Trumbore

11.22.63

Image via Hulu

Created by: Bridget Carpenter

Cast: James Franco, Sarah Gadon, Lucy Fry, George McKay, T.R. Knight, Daniel Webber, Josh Duhamel, and Chris Cooper

If you’re looking for a relatively easy binge with a beginning, middle, and end, the Hulu limited series 11.22.63 is a solid choice. Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, the J.J. Abrams-produced series stars James Franco as an English teacher who is given the chance to travel back in time to 1960 in order to prevent the assassination of John F. Kennedy, which in turn is supposed to fix all the world’s problems that occurred after that event. It’s got a great sci-fi premise, but the story itself is very much a period piece and Franco anchors this thing well. At eight episodes it’s not a massive investment, and it’s absolutely compelling throughout. For history buffs who are also fans of time travel, with a Mad Men-esque spin, you'll probably enjoy 11.22.63 – Adam Chitwood

My Hero Academia

All three seasons of My Hero Academia are currently airing on Hulu, so whether you need to play catch-up or simply want to keep up with the current season, they have what you need. Don’t let the superhero aesthetic of MHA turn you off if you feel the comic book fatigue creeping in; this award-winning anime series is among the best in the sub-genre. It centers on Deku, a powerless young boy born into a world where superpowers have become the norm. When his conviction and willingness to sacrifice himself to save others reveals his heroic heart, he’s granted a once-in-a-lifetime chance to become a superhero in earnest.

My Hero Academia could have easily devolved into just another “quirky kids in a weird Japanese high school” series, but it goes above and beyond the typical tropes to bring viewers characters they actually care about, as well as some pulse-pounding action sequences that put said characters in peril. The third season got off to a rocket start by pitting supervillains against Deku and his fellow young heroes, pushing them to their limits and splitting up the friends in heartbreaking ways. The story that’s unfolding right now might be the best so far, so get watching! – Dave Trumbore

The Last Man on Earth

Image via Fox

Created by: Will Forte

Cast: Will Forte, Kristen Schaal, January Jones, Mel Rodriguez, Mary Steenburgen, Cleopatra Coleman, Jason Sudeikis, and Boris Kodje

Truly one of the most innovative sitcoms of the last few years, The Last Man on Earth got off to a rollicking start with a pilot in which Will Forte is the sole character. The MacGruber star plays the titular last man on Earth (or so he thinks) after a virus decimated the world’s population. Slowly but surely, a ragtag group of survivors assembles, but this is far from The Walking Dead. Instead, Last Man on Earth leans heavily into shenanigans and family-building while not ignoring the dark psychological effects such a situation would have on a human being. The earlier episodes remain the high point of the series as it became a bit too sitcom-y by the show’s end, but if you’re a fan of Forte’s brand of silly humor, The Last Man on Earth will be right up your alley. – Adam Chitwood

Legion

Created by: Noah Hawley

Cast: Dan Stevens, Aubrey Plaza, Jemaine Clements, Rachel Keller, Jean Smart

A superhero show like none you have ever see, Legion tells the story of a member of the X-Men universe (David Haller, the son of Professor X in the comics), but is in no other way connected to the X-Men stories we’ve seen playing out on TV or in movies. Legion is an immersive visual spectacle that is less a puzzle-box, as we try to distinguish mental projection from reality alongside David (Dan Stevens), and more of a genre-bending journey through a world as wide as the limits of ones dreams — or nightmares. It's a stunning display of creativity and strangeness. — Allison Keene

Angel

Created by: David Greenwalt, Joss Whedon

Cast: David Boreanaz, Charisma Carpenter, Alexis Denisof, J. August Richards, Andy Hallett, Amy Acker, James Marsters, Julie Benz

Joss Whedon’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer gets a lot of well-deserved love in the television-nostalgia category, but its concurrent spin-off series Angel often gets overshadowed by his vampire-killing on again, off again girlfriend. While he was introduced as a potential love interest/vampire to be vanquished by the Slayer, David Boreanaz’s vampire cursed with a soul proved too charming, handsome, and beloved by the fans to fall victim to a metaphorical stake through the heart.

Getting his own side series in 1999, Angel moved away from Sunnydale to seek out the most likely locale for a vampire: the even sunnier city of Los Angeles. With more than a century of murder and torture under his belt, Angel’s restored soul now compels him to defend the innocent from supernatural evil. He becomes a private detective along with Cordelia Chase, Allen Francis Doyle, and Wesley Wyndam-Pryce in order to “help the helpless,” battle his own personal demons, and take down the Hellish law firm of Wolfram & Hart.

Angel has all of the charm and personality of its parent series but gives otherwise secondary characters room to breathe and grow, while staying true to the show’s supernatural and romantic roots. It’s a fun watch and a worthy companion to Buffy, both as star-crossed lovers and as series in a shared universe. – Dave Trumbore

Future Man

Image via Hulu

Created by: Kyle Hunter, Ariel Shaffir, and Howard Overman

Cast: Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe, Derek Wilson, Ed Begley Jr., Glenne Headly, Keith David, and Haley Joel Osment

If you’re looking for a comedy series with the sci-fi of Rick and Morty, R-rated humor of films like Neighbors and This Is the End, and pop culture references of Community, then the Hulu original series Future Man is a swell choice. Executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the series stars Josh Hutcherson as a lonely janitor at a scientific research facility who beats an unbeatable video game, only to be visited by two warriors from the future played by Eliza Coupe (Happy Endings) and Derek Wilson (Preacher). The game was sent back in time to find the savior that can change the course of history and prevent a terrifying dystopia, but the warriors are surprised to find that their “savior” is just a lazy dude who’s good at video games and very bad at fighting.

The show has a lot of fun with its sci-fi premise and really digs deep into time-travel to hilarious and compelling results, but the relationships between the characters also blossom in surprisingly emotional ways. Future Man is incredibly funny, chock-full of movie references, and super nerdy. If that sounds like it’s your speed, give it a spin. – Adam Chitwood

12 Monkeys

Image via Syfy

Created by: Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett

Cast: Aaron Stanford, Amanda Schull, Emily Hampshire, Barbara Sukowa, Kirk Acevedo, Noah Bean, Todd Stashwick

If you’re a fan of time travel storytelling, 12 Monkeys is one of the best series to dig into for expansive world-building and twisty, timey-wimey mythology. Built on the foundation of Terry Gilliam’s 1995 film, the series uses that basic concept as a jumping-off point and runs wild it. Basically, a man is sent back from the future to prevent a deadly plague, but unlike Gilliam’s contained film, the series is an ever-expanding, overlapping journey through time when every action has a ripple effect, but never the one you expect. Riding on fantastic performances all around, and reliably sharp writing, 12 Monkeys is one of the most imaginative, engrossing time travel stories you could ask for. – Haleigh Foutch

The Best Fantasy and Sci-Fi Shows on Netflix

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Collider Staff (381 Articles Published) The Collider Staff is a diverse collection of talented writers who bring a wealth of experience, thoughtfulness, and knowledge to their analysis of entertainment. Whether you want a searing hot take on the MCU or you still can’t get over that ‘Game of Thrones’ finale, Collider’s writers always approach the world of entertainment with a keen eye and a ready mind. More From Collider Staff