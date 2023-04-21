Sci-fi is a limitless genre that takes fans on an imaginative journey. The films push the boundaries of time and space, often leaving fans wondering if they're in a waking dream. The sci-fi films of the 2000s took a huge leap when it came to special effects, featuring some of the most influential mind-boggling titles to date.

From alien invasions to time travel movies with non-linear timelines, the millennium was an exciting time for science fiction. Take a look back at the most confusing and weird sci-fi movies from the decade where viewers saw the future with fresh eyes, and it felt like anything was possible.

10 'Vanilla Sky' (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 43%

Cameron Crowe teams up with Tom Cruise (who can blame him after the success of Jerry McGuire?) to create the genre-melding film Vanilla Sky. It's a crazy combo of mystery, romance, and fantasy all rolled into one. The result makes for one confusing and compelling ride.

It tells the story of a publishing tycoon (Cruise) whose face is mangled in an accident when his girlfriend (played by Cameron Diaz) commits suicide by driving off a bridge in Central Park. Accused of murder, he goes on a strange soul-searching journey. Penélope Cruz makes a dazzling appearance as his love interest. Critics panned the film at the time of release, but it's worth a watch for cult Sci-Fi fans.

9 'Idiocracy' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%

Idiocracy is a goofy sci-fi comedy directed by Mike Judge (the genius behind Beavis and Butt-head). Joe Bowers is an average man (played by Luke Wilson) who wakes up in the year 2505 after a military hibernation experiment goes wrong. He soon discovers that human intelligence has declined, and he's the smartest man alive.

It's a biting look at society where the United States President is a former pro wrestler and adult film star, President Camacho (played brilliantly by Terry Crews). This film is both hilarious and scary as a cautionary tale. Dax Shepard and Maya Rudolph round out the cast, so there's no shortage of laughs.

8 'Enter The Void'

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 72%

Evocative and psychedelic, Gasper Noe's Enter the Void is a feast for the eyes. It's about a Tokyo drug dealer, Oscar (played by Nathaniel Brown) killed in a bust gone wrong. His soul takes an out-of-body journey through his past. The first-person viewpoint immerses the viewer directly into the action.

It's both disorienting and thrilling to journey alongside Oscar as he explores life and death. The neon backdrop of Tokyo nightclubs makes a mesmerizing setting for such a gritty tale. With head-spinning action and outstanding camera work, this one is a must-watch for Sci-Fi fans.

7 'War Of The Worlds' (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

War of the Words has all the elements to create a blockbuster hit. Superstar actor (Tom Cruise) in the lead? Check. Oscar-winning director (Steven Spielberg) behind the camera? Check. Terrifying aliens with tentacles hell-bent to destroy humankind? Check. Throw in an adorable kid (Dakota Fanning) and it's movie magic.

The premise follows an American family fighting to survive an alien invasion. The special effects are mind-blowing for a 2000s film and Cruise commands the screen as a father fighting to save his children from being sucked into a UFO. This one is edge-of-your-seat sci-fi at its best.

6 'Signs' (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

M. Night Shyamalan can be a polarizing director(he's had huge hits like The 6th Sense and embarrassing flops like The Happening).Most fans will agree that Signs is one of his better films. This sci-fi horror movie focuses on a former reverend (Mel Gibson) who discovers mysterious crop circles in his fields.

Joaquin Phoenix tackles the role of Merrill Hess with undeniable sincerity and a young Abigail Breslin shines as Bo. Of course, it wouldn't be an M. Night movie without an unexpected twist at the end. Be on the lookout for one of Shyamalan's famous cameos in the film. So much more than an alien invasion movie, Signstouches onfamily dynamics and the restoration of faith (all while scaring the bejesus out of viewers).

5 'Mulholland Dr.' (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Hypnotic, magnetic, and spell-binding are three words critics use to describeMulholland Dr. Directed by David Lynch(the visionary behindTwin Peaks andBlue Velvet),this surrealist neo-noir mystery film takes the viewers on a twisty ride through the city of Los Angeles.

An amnesiac woman (Laura Elena Harring) finds shelter in an aspiring actress's apartment (played by a wide-eyed Naomi Watts) after a car accident. Together, they try to uncover the woman's identity. From bizarre camera angles to surreal shadows, prepare to see Lynch's signature filming techniques on full display.

4 'Donnie Darko' (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Looking for a time-travel movie mixed with physiological thriller aspects? Then add Donnie Darko to the list.Critics panned the film, but it's gained a cult following over the years, (and for good reason). It tells the story of a disturbed teen (Jake Gyllenhaal) who survives an accident and is soon plagued by visions of a man in a demented bunny suit named Frank.

Frank informs him that he must save the world from destruction within 28 days and manipulates him into doing crazy things. It's a disturbing look at mental illness that may leave viewers questioning their own sanity. Directed by Richard Kelly and featuring Drew Barrymore (who tackles the role of an English teacher with gusto), this one will haunt viewers for days.

3 'Moon' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

It doesn't get much better than Moonwhen it comes to sci-fi outer space films. Sam Bell's three-year moon mission is coming to an end. Things take a turn for the worse when he suffers an accident and wakes up to discover a clone of himself. He must unravel the mystery of the unexpected stowaway before he returns to earth.

Sam Rockwell gives a masterful performance (it must be challenging to be your own co-star) as an isolated astronaut on the verge of a nervous breakdown. Directed by Duncan Jones (the man behind Warcraft), this film is a head-scratcher that forces viewers to ponder technology, humanity, and loneliness.

2 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is required watching for sci-fi romance fans. It's about a couple, Clementine (played by the arresting Kate Winslet) and Joel (Jim Carey nails the dramatic role) who are going through a painful breakup. Both undergo a procedure to erase their memories of each other.

The non-linear timeline takes viewers through a quest, reliving their rocky relationship. The cinematography is breathtaking, a signature of director Michel Gondry (who also directed the dreamy film The Science of Sleep). Emotional and relatable, be sure to have some tissues nearby because this one is a tear-jerker.

1 'Memento' (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Fans of neo-noir psychological movies will love Memento. Guy Pearce dominates as Leonard Shelby, a man with short-term memory loss who is obsessed with solving his wife's (Carrie Ann Moss) murder. Directed by Christopher Nolan (the legend behindInceptionand Tenet), this movie is a non-linear labyrinth.

The backward storytelling unravels in a sequence of overlapping events, leaving everyone guessing until the very end (or the beginning depending on how you look at it). Mixed with deadpan humor and stunning cinematography, viewers piece together the story alongside the protagonist. This is one puzzled worth solving.

