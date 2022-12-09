These sci-fi movies will still be around after we're gone!

Wormholes, space, aliens, mutations, robots and astronauts, such is the stuff of science fiction movies. From Georges Méliès's A Trip to the Moon in 1902 to the present, filmmakers have been creating movies that venture far out into the reaches of science, managing to combine both imagination and scientific facts. Within a genre that consists of many films, it can be hard to know which ones to watch. No need to fear because this is the list for you.

From Stanley Kubrick's2001: A Space Odyssey to Alex Garland'sAnnihilation, the world of sci-fi has evolved into interesting new paths and plots. Many sci-fi movies have made names for themselves, however, here are 10 that you must see before you kick the bucket.

'The Martian' (2015)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Based on Andy Weir’s novel of the same name, we follow the story of Matt Damon's astronaut Mark Watney as he is stuck on Mars when his team assumes he is dead following a disaster. Alone and stranded on a barren planet, Watney must find creative ways to survive long enough to figure out how to get a message to Earth to show he's still alive.

With consultation with NASA, Ridley Scott'sThe Martian manages to bring a real sense of believability to space travel and how the atmosphere of Mars would truly be like. While the detail is mesmerizing, the true showstopper is the portrayal of the endurance of the human spirit. Damon brings life, humor and emotion to his character and his acting was next level.

'Snowpiercer' (2013)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The world is a frozen wasteland, the only remaining survivors are those who boarded the Snowpiercer when the diaster occurred. Hurtling around the globe, a new class order emerges within the train. Led by Curtis (Chris Evans), the back passengers revolt and make their way to the front of the train. However, many surprises await them with each new carriage they battle through.

Bong Joon-ho'sSnowpiercer is a film that reflects the societal inequality, oppression and cruelty within class hierarchies. Tilda Swinton and Evans' acting are the real scene stealers with both actors giving amazing nuanced performances. Snowpiercer is simplistic in its wonderfulness. It wins you over without the use of flashiness, but rather the quality behind the central ideas.

'WALL-E' (2008)

Pixar studio's WALL-E explore a future where the whole Earth is trashed. Emphasis on the trash. The human race has fled to the stars, riding around in a luxurious spacecraft. However, before they left they forgot to turn off one little determined robot with a job to do, crushing trash into cubes. And this is his story.

Arguably one of the most heartwarming sci-fis out there, WALL-E explores whether humanity deserves a second chance. And at the center is a beautiful love story of two robots who fight for said humanity. Even with the limited dialogue, this film manages to convey groundbreaking moments of warmth and love.

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' (2016)

All seems lost for the Rebellion against the Empire as they learn of the existence of a new super weapon, the Death Star. Once a possible weakness in its construction is uncovered, the Rebel Alliance must set out on a desperate mission to steal the plans for the Death Star. The future of the entire galaxy now rests upon its success.

A true war movie set in a galaxy far, far away, Rogue One give fans a darker look into this universe. With rebel spies like Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, the audience gets a look into the morally gray lines within the ideals of good and evil. This creates more layers and complexity within theStar Wars franchise.

'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Image via Universal Pictures

John Hammond, an entrepreneur, opens a wildlife park containing cloned dinosaurs. However, a breakdown of the island's security system causes the creatures to escape and bring about chaos.

Steven Spielberg creates an iconic cult classic for the genre of science fiction. With dinosaur CGI ahead of its time and superb acting from actors like Sam Neill, Lara Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, Jurassic Parkcements itself as a classic in the world of sci-fi. Not to mention John Williams' masterpiece in musical scoring. This movie and experience is like no other.

'Blade Runner' (1982)

Set in the then futuristic landscape of Los Angeles, 2019, Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) is a Blade Runner, tasked with hunting down four replicants, or 'unnatural and bioengineer' beings that are on Earth illegally.

With exceptional acting across the cast, Ridley Scott's use of tech-noir tone manages to ooze out of the film and make it feel new and fresh each time. With the exploration of being human in a world of technology, Blade Runner is a classic, and a great one at that.

'Annihilation' (2018)

A biologist joins four female scientists on their way into the sinister Area X, a quarantine zone in the U.S. where everything from plants, animals, and even humans have begun to mutate after a meteor crashes. At the very start, we learn that no other expedition has made it out of the zone, giving the whole film a sense of doom before its even begun.

Annihilation takes your breath away in different ways. Sometimes it's terrifying. Other times it's spectacularly beautifully original. Other times it's befuddling. Garland creates a very dark and bizarrely beautiful sci-fi masterpiece, with an outstanding performance from Natalie Portman.

'Avatar' (2009)

Jake (Sam Worthington), who is paraplegic, replaces his twin on the Na'vi inhabited Pandora for a corporate mission. After the natives accept him as one of their own, he must decide where his loyalties lie.

Powerhouse CGI acting from almost the whole cast launches this movie into the hall of fame for sci-fi. Avatar comes with amazing effects that make the world of Pandora so real to audiences with heartbreaking moments from actors like Zoe Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver. James Cameron'sAvatar is the second-highest-grossing-movie of all time, with a total of more than $3 billion. A definite must-watch.

'Interstellar' (2014)

Devastated by famines, droughts and disasters, Earth's future is hanging in the balance. Interstellar travel may be the only solution. A newly discovered wormhole in the far reaches of our solar system allows a team of astronauts to go where no man has gone before, a planet that may have the right environment to sustain human life.

Christopher Nolan presents this heartbreakingly beautiful story of the survival of the human race. With Matthew McConaughey and Jessica Chastain's portrayal of a beautiful father-daughter-relationship, the film manages to tug on audiences heartstrings. However, it's Hans Zimmer's organ score wrapped in religiosity that is the scene stealer. It is still one of the best film symphonies of the century.

'2001: A Space Odyssey' (1963)

After uncovering a mysterious artifact buried beneath the Lunar surface, a spacecraft is sent to Jupiter to find its origins - a spacecraft manned by two men and the supercomputer H.A.L. 9000.

Kubrick's masterpiece is visionary, discombobulating and thought-provoking. It honestly is a journey through space and time. Since it's release, 2001 has influenced sci-fi movies from style to production design. As a film that demands regular re-sits, Kubrick manages to make the film fresh even 54 years later. Furthermore, somehow Kubrick manages to make a computer one of the most iconic bad guys in cinema history. It's at the top of the list for a reason.

