The science fiction genre will always be relevant, representing dreamers, creatives, and visionaries in many ways. Usually focused on a distant future or an alternative reality, sci-fi lets us dream up the wildest dreams; it's been true since The Twilight Zone, and definitely since Edward Wood's bizarre movies, 1927's Metropolis, and even Georges Méliès' A Trip to the Moon from 1902. From the earliest shorts until today's miniseries and long-running TV shows, science fiction lives and makes up a large part of our lives (in some ways, we either like it or not).

Miniseries are gaining more popularity over time, mainly because their stories are wrapped up in one or two seasons (usually one). They're easier to binge-watch and follow, but being so short might make viewers wish for more. These must-watch sci-fi miniseries have enough episodes to entertain you for weeks, or, days, if you have that much free time. Fans of science fiction and short shows, unite, and put these on your watchlist.

10 'Station Eleven' (2021-2022)

Created by Patrick Somerville